Embedded AI Market Growth Predicted at 13.8% CAGR, Targeting US$ 29.26 Billion Forecast Period 2024-2032

Embedded AI Market

The growing aggregate of data centers globally is driving the market demand.

The technology is growingly crucial in several fields such as IoT, robotics, and industrial applications” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our embedded AI market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐚 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, “ 𝐄𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐈 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 2024–2032.” 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 9.13 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2023 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 29.26 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2032, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 13.8% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Embedded AI is the incorporation of AI into resource-restricted devices or systems such as adorning devices, smartphones, smart home devices, industrial automation systems, robotics, and autonomous vehicles. AI algorithms sanction these gadgets to execute chores productively, precisely, and independently. Dissimilar to cloud-dependent AI services, which depend on cloud-dependent computing and data conveyance, embedded AI administers real-time data analysis of gadgets and dispatches responses through the device.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:Embedded systems are restricted computing systems outlined for particular chores and applications. They promote low-power processors with clock momentum spanning from a few megahertz to many gigahertz customized to encounter the needs of the earmarked applications while maximizing power productivity, pushing the embedded AI market demand.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐈 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:• Microsoft• Amazon Web Services, Inc.• NVIDIA Corporation• Intel Corporation• IBM• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP• Siemens• Oracle• MediaTek Inc.• STMicroelectronics• Edge Impulse Inc.• LUIS Technology GmbH• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.• Eta Compute• SensiML Corporation• SiMa Technologies, Inc.• Salesforce• Safran Electronics & Defense• MIPS• Cognex Corporation• Graphcore.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:Growing Preference for Autonomous Systems: The market is driven by the escalating inclination for smart and autonomous systems for customized participation in several sectors, such as retail and e-commerce, healthcare and life sciences, and others. Customized affairs depend on analyzing user data to comprehend deportment and partiality, boosting the demand for embedded AI market growth.Growing R&D Funding: Growing R&D investments stimulate invention in AI algorithms and technologies. This causes the advancement and initiation of enlightened embedded AI solutions that are merged into several devices and applications.Effective Usage of Cameras in Real Time: The approval of autonomous vehicles is growing globally. These vehicles depend massively on embedded AI to operate massive aggregates of data from sensors and cameras in real-time.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:• The embedded AI market segmentation is based on offering, data type, industry verticals, and region.• By offering analysis, the hardware segment held the largest market share. This is due to the progression in processing power and energy efficiency.• By industry vertical analysis, the automotive segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to speedy progression in smart driving technology and important vehicle features.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the embedded AI market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of strong technology environs and notable funding in research and development.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The region’s speedy urbanization, rise in digital variation inventiveness, and structuring of smart cities fuel the regional market expansion.𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:How much is the embedded AI market worth?The market size was valued at USD 9.13 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 29.26 billion by 2032.What is the growth rate of the embedded AI market?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 13.8 % during the forecast period.Which region held the largest share?North America held the largest share of the global market in 2023.Which segment by offering is expected to record a significant CAGR in the market during 2024-2032?The software segment is projected for significant growth in the global market during the forecast period.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐄𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐈 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: 𝐄𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐈 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 2024: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭, 𝐀𝐦𝐚𝐳𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐞𝐛 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐍𝐕𝐈𝐃𝐈𝐀 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market:Drip Irrigation Market:Pulverizing Systems Market:Screw Capping Machine Market:Gas Delivery Systems Market:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.