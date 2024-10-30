Home Remodeling Market Latest Research Report Expected to Reach $1,317.50 Billion by 2030 | Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Home Remodeling Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Project Type, by Distribution Channel, by Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030. The global home remodeling market was estimated at $852.10 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $1,317.50 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.Commonly observed types of home remodeling projects are DIY (Do It Yourself) and Contractor. Among these, the project type, the professional segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, owing to requirement of skilled labor. The market is analyzed with respect to different applications of home remodeling such as windows & doors, kitchen & bathroom, floor & roof, walls and others. The market is mainly driven by rise in remodeling activities of the old buildings. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials used for manufacturing of home remodeling products is a restraining factor that hinders the growth of the market.Download Updated Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07868 Top Players:Key companies profiled in the home remodeling market report include Andersen Corporation, Dow Inc., Industrie Cotto Possagno S.p.A, JELD-WEN, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., Kohler Co., Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, Mohawk Industries, Inc., Pella Corporation and Seven Group Holdings Limited (Boral Limited).Key Segments:By Distribution ChannelOnlineOfflineBy ApplicationWindows and DoorsKitchen and BathroomFloor and RoofWallsOthersBy RegionNorth America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)Interested in this Report? Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07868 The global home remodeling market is analyzed across project type, distribution channel, application, and region.Based on project type, the professional segment accounted for around three-fourths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost by 2030. The DIY segment, on the other hand, would garner the fastest CAGR of 4.7% throughout the forecast period.Based on distribution channel, the offline segment contributed to nearly four-fifths of the total market revenue each in 2020, and are projected to lead the trail by 2030. The online segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.Based on region, the market across North America held the major share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.3% throughout the forecast period.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging home remodeling market trends and dynamics.Depending on type, the ride-on mowers dominated the home remodeling market share, in terms of revenue in 2020 and the robotic mower segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the home remodeling market forecast.By end user, residential segment registered highest revenue in2020.Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.The key players within the home remodeling market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the home remodeling industry.The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the market.In-depth home remodeling market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.Request For Customization with This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A07868 About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

