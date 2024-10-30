Medieval people prioritized cereal farming, fertilized, and organized land efficiently, showing economic adaptability

FIg: Reconstruction of the Cistercian manor and its surroundings. Overview of linear surface features interpreted as field systems based on LiDAR survey in the area of the study site.

Medieval people prioritized cereal farming, used fertilization, and organized land efficiently, demonstrating economic planning and adaptability

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Study led by the Department of Archaeology, Faculty of Arts , Charles University, has used stable isotope analysis to uncover medieval land-use practices beneath temperate forests in Europe. The research, recently published in Scientific Reports, provides evidence of agricultural activity at a Cistercian manor site dating back to the thirteenth century, revealing that cereal production rather than animal husbandry dominated the area. The isotopic data shows clear signatures of grain cultivation and fertilization practices.“By analyzing carbon and nitrogen isotopes in soils, we have a novel method for reconstructing historical agricultural practices that have remained undetected until now,” said Dr. Martin P. Janovský, the corresponding author of the study. “This approach not only clarifies the type of crops grown but also the extent of medieval agricultural impact, offering insights into the broader ecological and economic activities of the time.”The study holds significant implications for archaeological and ecological research. By identifying specific isotopic markers related to medieval land use, researchers can now distinguish between crop cultivation and grazing activities with greater precision. This capability allows for a deeper understanding of how past agricultural strategies shaped landscapes over centuries, providing valuable context for interpreting the long-term effects of human activity on soil and ecosystems.The findings also demonstrate the value of combining isotope analysis with remote sensing techniques, such as LiDAR, for mapping and interpreting historical land use. This methodological advancement has the potential to transform how researchers approach the study of ancient landscapes, offering a more comprehensive view of economic and environmental changes over time.Text is based on the research article:Janovský, M.P., Ferenczi, L., Trubač, J. et al. Stable isotope analysis in soil prospection reveals the type of historic land-use under contemporary temperate forests in Europe. Sci Rep 14, 14746 (2024). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-024-63563-1

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.