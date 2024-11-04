Feed Premix Global Market 2024 To Reach $36.68 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 10.9%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Feed Premix Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The feed premix market has experienced rapid growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $21.7 billion in 2023 to $24.25 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as rising nutritional awareness, concerns about livestock health, government regulations, and population growth.

The feed premix market is anticipated to experience rapid growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $36.68 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as urbanization, disease prevention efforts, sustainable practices, and ongoing research and development.

The rising demand and consumption of livestock-based products are expected to drive the growth of the feed premix market. Livestock-based products include eggs, dairy products, and meat. Incorporating feed premix into livestock diets ensures an adequate supply of vitamins and minerals, enhancing nutrition and improving the production of livestock-based items like milk. As the adoption and consumption of dairy and meat products increase, so does the demand for feed premix to support the production of these goods.

Key players in the market include Advanced Animal Nutrition Pvt. Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, BEC Feed Solutions PTY Ltd., Cargill Inc., Nutreco N. V., DLG Group, Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited, Alltech, Koninklijke DSM N. V., Land O'Lakes Inc., AB Agri Ltd., De Heus Beheer B. V., ForFarmers NV, Lallemand Animal Nutrition Inc., Biomin Holding GmbH, Vilofoss A/S, Kemin Industries Inc., Novus International Inc., Trouw Nutrition International B. V., Adisseo France SAS, Evonik Industries AG, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Pancosma SA, Nutriad International NV, Huvepharma AD, Anpario plc, NutriQuest LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., J. D. Heiskell & Company Inc.

Key companies in the market are embracing new enzyme development to maintain their market position. Non-starch polysaccharide (NSP) enzymes are specifically designed to break down non-starch polysaccharides in animal feed.

1) By Type: Amino Acids, Antioxidants, Antibiotics, Vitamins, Minerals, Other Types

2) By Form: Dry, Liquid

3) By Livestock: Ruminants, Swine, Aquatic Animals, Poultry, Pets

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Feed premix is a combination of one or more feed additives incorporated into the diets of livestock animals, not meant for direct consumption. This premix typically includes vitamins, trace minerals, medicaments, feed supplements, and diluents. It serves as a value-added solution that ensures long-term quality and safety of animal feeds.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global feed premix market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Feed Premix Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on feed premix market size, feed premix market drivers and trends, feed premix market major players and feed premix market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

