Agency updates surveillance manual

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. –

Defense Contract Management Agency’s Contractor Effectiveness Capability Board recently updated the agency’s surveillance manual, also known as DCMA-MAN 2303-01, “Surveillance.”

The updated manual, scheduled to publish in April 2025, emphasizes a risk-based approach to contract surveillance, aligning with Federal Acquisition Regulation, Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement and other applicable regulations.

“The rewritten manual will clearly define surveillance requirements and reduce ambiguity within the guidance,” said Sara Smith, a DCMA senior staff quality assurance specialist. “The manual will also drive a few user-friendly updates in the Product Data Reporting and Evaluation Program, also known as PDREP, to the Agency System of Record for Surveillance.”

Currently, the manual applies to all functional areas while the rewritten manual is targeted towards only the following functional groups: Aircraft Operations; Earned Value; Engineering; Manufacturing; NASA; Quality Assurance; and Safety and Software.

“The update is designed to align surveillance planning, execution and documentation processes to these functional areas that are performing the work,” said Greg Leduc, a DCMA senior staff quality assurance engineer. “It will better prepare, train and empower the workforce.”

Questions and Answers:

Q: Why did the Surveillance Manual need to be rewritten?

A: The manual had over 53 findings by the Inspections and Evaluations Team, indicating the policy had room for improvement on the guidance it was providing to the field on how to execute surveillance. Additionally, it is DCMA policy that all manuals be reviewed at a minimum of three years, and the current policy is dated December 2022.

Q: What are the key updates?

A: The process for surveillance has not changed, but the manual structure has been adjusted to create functional volumes to better define who does surveillance and give more specific functional direction. The manual now consists of an over-arching volume that pertains to all functional areas performing oversight.

Additionally, the Corrective Action Request guidance has been moved from the surveillance manual to a stand-alone instruction that is planned to be released concurrently to this manual.

Q: How is the rewritten surveillance manual going to impact the workforce?

A: The surveillance process has not changed but the guidance and requirements are more detailed and clearer to the workforce. The larger impact comes with the coordination process where the agency will see nine total surveillance-related volumes to review. It is recommended to have both the surveillance volume and your associated functional volume open at the same time to perform your coordination review.

Q: Can agency personnel still provide input on the surveillance manual?

A: Yes! The above-mentioned functional communities, along with other surveillance stakeholders, are urged to review the surveillance volume, currently out for coordination. Comments can be submitted through your chain of command in accordance with your internal guidance or tasker. For additional guidance on coordination, please see Technical Directorate Director Dr. Juanita Christensen's memo (login required) regarding the manual.

The functional volumes will be released shortly for review and the capability board encourages everyone to participate by reviewing or providing comments. Questions regarding the surveillance manual may be directed to the Contractor Effectiveness Capability Board Inbox.