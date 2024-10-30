Drop Sauna and Drop Lodge by Drop Wins Bronze in A' Architecture Awards

Drop Sauna and Drop Lodge

Drop's Iconic Sauna and Cottage Design Recognized for Excellence in Architecture, Building and Structure Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected award in the field of architecture design, has announced Drop Sauna and Drop Lodge by Drop as the Bronze winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and craftsmanship of Drop's iconic outdoor structures, which seamlessly blend minimalist aesthetics with sustainable materials.The A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is highly relevant to the industry and potential customers, as it showcases designs that push the boundaries of innovation, functionality, and sustainability. Drop Sauna and Drop Lodge exemplify these qualities, offering a unique and eco-friendly outdoor experience that aligns with the evolving needs and preferences of modern consumers.Drop Sauna and Drop Lodge stand out for their distinctive drop-shaped design, which serves as a captivating window to the surrounding nature. Crafted in Finland using high-quality, sustainably sourced cross-laminated timber (CLT), these structures demonstrate a commitment to both aesthetics and environmental responsibility. The minimalist Scandinavian design, coupled with meticulous attention to detail and premium finishes, creates a truly remarkable and inviting outdoor space.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Drop's dedication to excellence and innovation in outdoor design. The award will undoubtedly inspire the company to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of saunas, lodges, and other outdoor structures, setting new standards for the industry as a whole.Drop Sauna and Drop Lodge was designed by Sirena Kiviranta, the creative mind behind Drop's saunas and lodges.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Drop Sauna and Drop Lodge at:About DropEstablished in 2015, Drop is a design company renowned for its outdoor spas, design fires, and saunas. The Drop Spa, conceptualized by designer Nikolai Ruola, boasts a distinctive drop-shaped design. Meanwhile, the creative mind behind the design fires, saunas, and lodges is Sirena Kiviranta. Proudly designed and manufactured in Finland, Drop products have received numerous accolades, including the prestigious Design of the Year award from the Association of Finnish Work in 2015—the first outdoor spa to achieve this distinction.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution. These designs showcase the skill and dedication of their creators, offering innovative solutions that have the potential to positively influence industry standards. The rigorous selection process, which involves blind peer review by a panel of design professionals, journalists, and academics, ensures that the awarded designs meet strict criteria in areas such as originality, functionality, and social impact. Winning the Bronze A' Design Award in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category is a significant achievement, highlighting the recipient's ability to create structures that excel in areas such as innovative use of space, structural integrity, aesthetic appeal, environmental impact, and user comfort.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from all countries, with the ultimate aim of making the world a better place through the power of good design. The competition is judged by a world-class panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. By participating in the A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their innovative designs, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the architecture and design fields. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and submit their projects at https://architecture-awards.com

