Micromobility Market See Incredible Growth by 2030 | Beam Mobility Holdings PTE. Ltd, Bird Rides, DOTT, Electricfeel

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at $44.12 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $214.57 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.4% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in trend of on-demand transportation services, favorable government initiatives for smart cities, rapid urbanization and local commute requirements, increase in venture capital and strategic investments drive the growth of the global micromobility market . However, increase in bike vandalism & theft and low rate of internet penetration in developing regions hamper the market growth. On the contrary, smart transportation systems and rise in government initiatives for the development of bike-sharing infrastructureare expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 253 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11372 The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape. However, increase in bike vandalism & theft and low rate of internet penetration in developing regions hamper the market growth. On the contrary, smart transportation systems and rise in government initiatives for the development of bike-sharing infrastructureare expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞Beam Mobility Holdings PTE. LtdBird RidesDOTTElectricfeelFloatility GmbHLimeNeuronVOIYulu Bikes Pvt. LtdZagster𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/42d86425114ecb0a55b879e37e809dca Micromobility refers to a range of small, lightweight vehicles operating at a speed of not more than ~15 miles per hour (25 kmph) and considered ideal for commuting within ~10 km range. This actively includes the usage of different types of vehicles such as bicycles, e-bikes, electric scooters, electric skateboards, shared bicycles, and electric pedal assisted bicycles and others. Continuous developments carried out across the globe toward developing smart cities & vehicle infrastructure have created numerous opportunities for the growth of the global micromobility market. Moreover, the presence of different service provider companies followed by their investments & developmental strategies has attracted numerous small vehicles fleet owners to collaborate toward supporting the concept of micromobility.The report offers an analysis of the global micromobility market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the market. However, the market across LAMEA is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period.Based on vehicle type, the bicycles segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market, and is anticipated to led the market by 2030. However, the hoverboard segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮'𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A11372 Factors, such as rise in trend of on-demand transportation services, rapid urbanization and local commute requirements, government initiatives for smart cities, increasing government initiatives for the development of bike-sharing infrastructure and rise in venture capital and strategic investments, supplement the growth of the micromobility market.On the basis of propulsion type, the electrically powered segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to around three-fourths of the market, and is expected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 17.9% from 2021 to 2030.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11372 Presently, the global micromobility industry is dominated by Asia-Pacific followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its dominance in the global market particularly by China, South Korea, and Japan owing to rapid urbanization and growing demand for on-demand transportation services.𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:Bike Rental Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bike-rental-market-A09610 Automotive Paints Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-paints-market Family Car Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/family-car-market-A10767 Bus HVAC Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bus-hvac-market-A08907

