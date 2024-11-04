Fraud Hunters Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Fraud Hunters Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs -The Business Research Company” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fraud hunters market has experienced rapid growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $7.2 billion in 2023 to $8.32 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. This historical growth can be attributed to the rise in cybercrime, an increase in digital transactions, regulatory compliance, globalization, and enhanced connectivity.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Fraud Hunters Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The fraud hunters market is anticipated to experience rapid growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $14.67 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. This projected growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the evolution of machine learning and AI, advancements in big data analytics, the use of behavioral analytics, collaboration and information sharing, and integration with cybersecurity frameworks.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Fraud Hunters Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7374&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Fraud Hunters Market

The increase in intellectual and financial theft is expected to drive the growth of the fraud hunter market in the future. Intellectual theft involves stealing creative expressions, inventions, symbols, or logos, including trade secrets, trademarks, copyrights, or patents belonging to a specific individual or company. Fraud hunters assist web and mobile service owners in monitoring user activities and investigating potential misuses to mitigate both intellectual and financial theft.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fraud-hunters-global-market-report

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Fraud Hunters Market Share?

Key players in the market include Experian Information Solutions Inc., Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), Fiserv Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS), SAP SE, National Cash Register Corporation (NCR), Fraud Hunter, Zoi, Equifax Inc, Riskified, Sift Science Inc., Signifyd, Forter, ACI Worldwide Inc., BAE Systems, NICE Actimize, LexisNexis Risk Solutions Inc., Feedzai Inc., Featurespace, Kount Inc., Simility Inc., RSA Security LLC, ThreatMetrix, White Ops, Shape Security, BioCatch Ltd., NuData Security Inc., Guardian Analytics Inc., Securonix Inc., Splunk Inc., LogRhythm Inc., McAfee LLC, Symantec Corporation, Carbon Black Inc., CrowdStrike Inc., FireEye Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Comodo Security Solutions Inc.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Fraud Hunters Market Growth?

Key players in the fraud hunting market are concentrating on innovative products, such as the Hunter Automotive Fraud Alliance, to drive revenue growth. The Hunter Automotive Fraud Alliance is a cooperative data network that enables auto lenders across the country to exchange real-time fraud intelligence, aiming to reduce fraud risk while ensuring a positive customer experience.

How Is The Global Fraud Hunters Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Single Chamber, Multi Chamber

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Fraud Hunters Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Fraud Hunters Market Definition

Fraud hunters refer to the process of screening and differentiating between authenticated data, such as customer application information, and fraudulent data that can lead to various types of fraud. They are utilized to prevent, identify, and thwart fraudsters, ensuring uninterrupted service for customers through effective application fraud prevention.

Fraud Hunters Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global fraud hunters market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Fraud Hunters Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on fraud hunters market size, fraud hunters market drivers and trends, fraud hunters market major players and fraud hunters market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Fraud Detection and Prevention Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fraud-detection-and-prevention-global-market-report

Insurance Fraud Detection Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/insurance-fraud-detection-global-market-report

Healthcare Fraud Analytics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-fraud-analytics-global-market-report

What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.