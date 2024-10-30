Rezolve AI Expands Partnership with Microsoft to Drive Retail Innovation with Enhanced AI-Powered Solutions

Image 1

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the announcement of their strategic alliance, Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Rezolve AI (NASDAQ: RZLV) are taking the next step to transform the $30 trillion global retail sector through the distribution of Rezolve AI's Brain Suite across the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. This expanded collaboration aims to redefine retail engagement and operational efficiency, leveraging a robust go-to-market strategy expected to accelerate global adoption and generate substantial new growth opportunities for retailers worldwide.Strategic Expansion of AI-Powered Retail SolutionsThrough this deepened partnership, Rezolve AI's Brain Suite - which includes Brain Commerce, Brain Checkout, and Brain Assistant - will integrate with Microsoft's Azure infrastructure, offering retailers a scalable, AI-driven toolkit to optimize customer engagement and improve operational efficiency. The Brain Suite is designed to address the retail industry's most pressing challenges, such as reducing cart abandonment and enhancing customer personalization, and will be easily accessible to global retailers via Azure.Accelerating Market Reach with $130 Million in Microsoft GTM SupportBuilding on its initial commitment, Microsoft has extended its Go-To-Market (GTM) and co-sell support for Rezolve AI with a plan expected to total $130 million over the next five years. This strategic expansion includes:- Global Market Access: Through Microsoft's Azure Marketplace, retailers across major markets will gain seamless access to Rezolve AI's Brain Suite, enabling accelerated adoption of advanced AI solutions designed for commerce.- Extensive Co-Sell and Marketing Support: With access to Microsoft's 35,000 incentivized sellers and marketplace rewards, the partnership aims to drive substantial market penetration, with co-branded campaigns, technical support, and field enablement that will empower retailers to harness AI for improved customer interactions.- Accelerated ARR Goals: By connecting Rezolve AI's powerful suite with top retail customers, this enhanced GTM support underscores Microsoft's commitment to Rezolve AI's ambitious target of reaching over $100 million ARR by 2025.Enhancing Retail with Generative AI for Seamless Customer EngagementThe integration of Rezolve AI's generative AI models into Microsoft's cloud platform will provide a unique conversational AI experience that enhances digital customer interactions. Nick Parker, President of Industry and Partnerships at Microsoft, stated, "Our expanded partnership with Rezolve AI brings a new dimension to retail engagement. By combining Microsoft's cloud scale with Rezolve's industry-specific solutions, we can support retailers in transforming customer experiences and optimizing digital engagement at a global scale."Unlocking New Value in a Growing AI MarketAs AI reshapes the retail industry, with projected global AI market revenues set to grow 40-50% annually, the Microsoft-Rezolve AI partnership is well-positioned to drive cutting-edge innovation. "Our extended collaboration with Microsoft reinforces our mission to empower retailers with the tools they need to adapt and succeed in a rapidly evolving digital landscape," said Daniel M. Wagner, CEO of Rezolve AI. "Together, we are setting new standards in AI-powered retail solutions that unlock significant opportunities for growth and customer satisfaction."Pioneering AI Innovation in RetailRezolve AI's Brain Suite, now more accessible through the Azure Marketplace, will provide retailers with tools to enhance customer journeys, simplify checkout processes, and maximize conversions. With solutions available in 95 languages, Brain Suite enables AI-driven customer engagement and offers retailers a fast, frictionless path to deploying transformative digital solutions.Forging the Future of Retail through Strategic CollaborationThis expanded partnership is a testament to Microsoft and Rezolve AI's shared commitment to innovation and the power of collaboration. As both companies continue to lead the AI-driven transformation in retail, they offer retailers of all sizes scalable, accessible, and intelligent solutions that are set to redefine the shopping experience and pave the way for a more connected, customer-centric retail landscape.About Microsoft:Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.About Rezolve Ai:Rezolve AI (NASDAQ: RZLV) is a leader in AI-powered solutions for commerce and retail, focused on transforming customer engagement, streamlining transactions, and driving revenue growth. The company's Brain Suite of products-Brain Commerce, Brain Checkout, and Brain Assistant-harness the power of AI to provide personalized, frictionless shopping experiences and improve business outcomes for retailers and brands worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.rezolve.com/ Media Contacts:Microsoft CorporationMicrosoft Media Relations, WE Communications(425) 638-7777rapidresponse@we-worldwide.comRezolve AiUrmee KhanGlobal Head of Communicationsurmeekhan@rezolve.com+44 7576 094 040SayeNVest Group128 City Rd, London EC1V 2NX, United KingdomEmail: rg@sayenvestcaps.com

