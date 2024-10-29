Urgently Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urgent.ly, Inc. (Nasdaq: ULY) (“Urgently”), a U.S.-based leading provider of digital roadside and mobility assistance technology and services, today announced the date for the release of its third quarter 2024 financial results and its participation in upcoming investor conferences.

Third Quarter 2024 Earnings

Urgently will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through Urgently’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.geturgently.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-844-481-2521 (USA) or 1-412-317-0549 (International). The replay will be available via webcast through Urgently’s Investor Relations website.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

During the fourth quarter of 2024, Matt Booth, Chief Executive Officer of Urgently, and Tim Huffmyer, Chief Financial Officer of Urgently, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference on November 13-14, 2024. Management is scheduled to present at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 14, and will host one-on-one and small group investor meetings throughout both days.

on November 13-14, 2024. Management is scheduled to present at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 14, and will host one-on-one and small group investor meetings throughout both days. The Micro-Cap Investor Summit Virtual Conference on November 21, 2024. Management will host a presentation and hold one-on-one and small group meetings with investors during the conference.

A live webcast and archived replay of conference presentations will be available on the Urgently Investor Relations website at https://investors.geturgently.com/.

About Urgently

Urgently is focused on helping everyone move safely, without disruption, by safeguarding drivers, promptly assisting their journey, and employing technology to proactively avert possible issues. The company’s digitally native software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to power roadside assistance solutions for leading brands across automotive, insurance, telematics and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgently fulfills the demand for connected roadside assistance services, enabling its partners to deliver exceptional user experiences that drive high customer satisfaction and loyalty, by delivering innovative, transparent and exceptional connected mobility assistance experiences on a global scale. For more information, visit www.geturgently.com.

