Northeast Bank Reports First Quarter Results and Declares Dividend

PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based full-service bank, today reported net income of $17.1 million, or $2.11 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to net income of $15.2 million, or $2.01 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on November 26, 2024, to shareholders of record as of November 12, 2024.

“With $859.8 million of loan generation from our National Lending Division, we had our second largest quarterly loan volume in the Bank’s history, consisting of $732.9 million of purchases and $126.9 million of originations,” said Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer. “Our National Lending Division portfolio grew by $742.2 million, or 27.6%, over June 30, 2024. Our small balance SBA 7(a) program with Newity LLC as our loan service provider has gained real traction. For the quarter, we originated $82.4 million, compared to $40.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and $9.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. During the current quarter we sold $63.1 million of the guaranteed portion of our SBA loans, compared with $26.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and $5.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. We are reporting earnings of $2.11 per diluted common share, a return on average equity of 17.5%, and a return on average assets of 2.1%.”

As of September 30, 2024, total assets were $3.94 billion, an increase of $807.7 million, or 25.8%, from total assets of $3.13 billion as of June 30, 2024.

1.  The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio, including loans held for sale, for the three months ended September 30, 2024:

  Loan Portfolio Changes 
  September 30, 2024 Balance   June 30, 2024 Balance   Change ($)   Change (%)
  (Dollars in thousands)  
National Lending Purchased $ 2,420,883     $ 1,708,551     $ 712,332     41.69 %
National Lending Originated   1,011,374       981,497       29,877     3.04 %
SBA National   66,919       48,405       18,514     38.25 %
Community Banking   21,426       22,704       (1,278 )   (5.63 %)
Total $ 3,520,602     $ 2,761,157     $ 759,445     27.50 %
                           

Loans generated by the Bank's National Lending Division for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 totaled $859.8 million, which consisted of $732.9 million of purchased loans at an average price of 90.7% of unpaid principal balance, and $126.9 million of originated loans.

An overview of the Bank’s National Lending Division portfolio follows:

  National Lending Portfolio
  Three Months Ended September 30,
  2024   2023
  Purchased   Originated   Total   Purchased   Originated   Total
  (Dollars in thousands)
Loans purchased or originated during the period:                                  
Unpaid principal balance $ 807,733     $ 126,893     $ 934,626     $ 63,695     $ 68,042     $ 131,737  
Initial net investment basis (1)   732,893       126,893       859,786       52,346       68,042       120,388  
                                   
Loan returns during the period:                                  
Yield   8.83 %     9.31 %     9.00 %     8.99 %     10.03 %     9.40 %
Total Return on Purchased Loans (2)   8.84 %     N/A     8.84 %     9.04 %     N/A     9.04 %
                                   
Total loans as of period end:                                  
Unpaid principal balance $ 2,644,390     $ 1,011,374     $ 3,655,764     $ 1,693,627     $ 958,232     $ 2,651,859  
Net investment basis   2,420,883       1,011,374       3,432,257       1,516,379       958,232       2,474,611  
                                   

(1) Initial net investment basis on purchased loans is the initial amortized cost basis net of initial allowance for credit losses (credit mark).
(2) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains (losses) on real estate owned, release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans, and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”

2.  Deposits increased by $785.5 million, or 33.6%, from June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in time deposits of $785.4 million, or 60.1%. The significant drivers in the change in time deposits were the increase in brokered time deposits, which increased by $712.6 million, and Community Banking Division time deposits, which increased by $52.9 million compared to June 30, 2024.

3.  Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances decreased by $6.1 million, or 1.8%, from June 30, 2024. The decrease was attributable to net paydowns on amortizing advances.

4.  Shareholders’ equity increased by $15.9 million, or 4.2%, from June 30, 2024, primarily due to net income of $17.1 million and stock-based compensation of $1.8 million, partially offset by the cancelation of restricted stock to cover tax obligations on restricted stock vests, which had a $3.2 million impact on shareholders’ equity.

Net income increased by $1.9 million to $17.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to net income of $15.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

1.  Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses increased by $1.9 million to $39.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $37.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The increase was primarily due to the following:

  • An increase in interest income earned on loans of $6.2 million, primarily due to higher average balances in the National Lending Division purchased and Small Business Administration (“SBA”) portfolios and higher rates earned on the SBA portfolio;
  • An increase in interest income earned on short-term investments of $821 thousand, due to higher average balances and higher rates earned; and
  • A decrease in FHLB borrowings interest expense of $2.1 million, primarily due to lower average balances; partially offset by,
  • An increase in deposit interest expense of $7.3 million, primarily due to higher average balances as well as higher rates in interest-bearing deposits.

The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:

  Interest Income and Yield on Loans
  Three Months Ended September 30,
  2024   2023
  Average   Interest       Average   Interest    
  Balance (1)   Income   Yield   Balance (1)   Income   Yield
  (Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking $ 22,409     $ 370     6.55 %   $ 27,149     $ 438     6.42 %
SBA National   59,745       2,419     16.06 %     26,257       786     11.91 %
National Lending:                                      
Originated   997,397       23,408     9.31 %     960,629       24,219     10.03 %
Purchased   1,758,801       39,141     8.83 %     1,489,394       33,671     8.99 %
Total National Lending   2,756,198       62,549     9.00 %     2,450,023       57,890     9.40 %
Total $ 2,838,352     $ 65,338     9.13 %   $ 2,503,429       59,114     9.39 %
                                           

(1) Includes loans held for sale.

The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” When compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023, transactional income decreased by $776 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $6.1 million primarily due to the increase in average balances. The total return on purchased loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was 8.8%, a decrease from 9.0% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:

  Total Return on Purchased Loans
  Three Months Ended September 30,
  2024   2023
  Income   Return (1)   Income   Return (1)
  (Dollars in thousands)
Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 37,160     8.38 %   $ 31,030     8.29 %
Transactional income:                      
Release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans   64     0.01 %     180     0.05 %
Accelerated accretion and loan fees   1,981     0.45 %     2,641     0.70 %
Total transactional income   2,045     0.46 %     2,821     0.75 %
Total $ 39,205     8.84 %   $ 33,851     9.04 %
   

(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, and gains (losses) on real estate owned, and release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries in the quarter. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

2.  Provision for credit losses increased by $232 thousand to $422 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $190 thousand in the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The increase was primarily related to the increase in originated loans during the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

3.  Noninterest income increased by $3.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to an increase in gain on sale of SBA loans of $3.1 million, due to the sale of $63.1 million in SBA loans during the quarter ended September 30, 2024 as compared to the sale of $5.3 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

4.   Noninterest expense increased by $2.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to the following:

  • An increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $1.5 million, primarily due to increases in regular and stock compensation expense; and
  • An increase in loan expense of $643 thousand primarily related to increased expenses in connection with the origination of SBA 7(a) loans.

5.  Income tax expense increased by $754 thousand to $7.9 million, or an effective tax rate of 31.6%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $7.2 million, or an effective tax rate of 32.0%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in effective tax rate is primarily due a $243 thousand increase in tax benefit on the vest of restricted stock and exercise of stock options during the quarter ended September 30, 2024 as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

As of September 30, 2024, nonperforming assets totaled $37.2 million, or 0.94% of total assets, compared to $28.3 million, or 0.90% of total assets, as of June 30, 2024. The increase is primarily related to four National Lending loans placed on non-accrual, which are individually evaluated in the allowance for credit losses and are well-collateralized.

As of September 30, 2024, past due loans totaled $31.3 million, or 0.89% of total loans, compared to past due loans totaling $26.3 million, or 0.95% of total loans, as of June 30, 2024.

As of September 30, 2024, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 12.1%, compared to 12.3% at June 30, 2024, and the Total risk-based capital ratio was 12.7% at September 30, 2024, compared to 14.8% at June 30, 2024. The Total risk-based capital ratio decreased primarily due to the increase in risk-weighted assets from significant loan growth during the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Investor Call Information
Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, Richard Cohen, Chief Financial Officer, and Pat Dignan, Chief Operating Officer of Northeast Bank, will host a conference call to discuss first quarter earnings and business outlook at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 30th. To access the conference call by phone, please go to this link (Phone Registration), and you will be provided with dial in details. The call will be available via live webcast, which can be viewed by accessing the Bank’s website at www.northeastbank.com and clicking on the About Us - Investor Relations section. To listen to the webcast, attendees are encouraged to visit the website at least fifteen minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Please note there will also be a slide presentation that will accompany the webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available online for one year at www.northeastbank.com.

About Northeast Bank
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) is a full-service bank headquartered in Portland, Maine. We offer personal and business banking services to the Maine market via seven branches. Our National Lending Division purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers online savings products to consumers nationwide. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at www.northeastbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common shareholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, total return on purchased loans, and efficiency ratio. The Bank’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the “FDIC”), in our annual reports to our shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Although the Bank believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Bank’s control. The Bank’s actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in employment levels, general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Bank operates; changes in customer behavior due to changing business and economic conditions (including inflation and concerns about liquidity) or legislative or regulatory initiatives; the possibility that future credits losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions, customer behavior or adverse economic developments; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; changes in interest rates and real estate values; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in loan defaults and charge-off rates; changes in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of credit loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changing government regulation; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud, natural disasters, climate change and future pandemics; the risk that the Bank may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Bank’s financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the FDIC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NORTHEAST BANK
BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
  September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024
             
Assets            
Cash and due from banks $ 768     $ 2,711  
Short-term investments   316,519       239,447  
Total cash and cash equivalents   317,287       242,158  
             
             
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value   36,836       48,978  
Equity securities, at fair value   7,269       7,013  
Total investment securities   44,105       55,991  
             
SBA loans held for sale   17,639       14,506  
             
Loans:            
Commercial real estate   2,715,536       2,028,280  
Commercial and industrial   681,118       618,846  
Residential real estate   106,075       99,234  
Consumer   234       291  
Total loans   3,502,963       2,746,651  
Less: Allowance for credit losses   43,640       26,709  
Loans, net   3,459,323       2,719,942  
             
             
Premises and equipment, net   26,452       27,144  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   15,499       15,751  
Loan servicing rights, net   926       984  
Bank-owned life insurance   18,954       18,830  
Accrued interest receivable   17,294       15,163  
Other assets   22,419       21,734  
Total assets $ 3,939,898     $ 3,132,203  
             
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity            
Deposits:            
Demand $ 149,669     $ 146,727  
Savings and interest checking   752,806       732,029  
Money market   130,878       154,504  
Time   2,091,561       1,306,203  
Total deposits   3,124,914       2,339,463  
             
Federal Home Loan Bank and other advances   339,073       345,190  
Lease liability   19,870       20,252  
Other liabilities   63,484       50,664  
Total liabilities   3,547,341       2,755,569  
             
Commitments and contingencies   -       -  
             
             
Shareholders' equity            
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares          
issued and outstanding at September 30 and June 30, 2024   -       -  
Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized;            
8,212,026 and 8,127,690 shares issued and outstanding at          
September 30 and June 30, 2024, respectively   8,212       8,128  
Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized;            
No shares issued and outstanding at September 30 and June 30, 2024 -     -  
Additional paid-in capital   63,318       64,762  
Retained earnings   320,955       303,927  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   72       (183 )
Total shareholders' equity   392,557       376,634  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,939,898     $ 3,132,203  
               


 
NORTHEAST BANK
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
  Three Months Ended September 30,
  2024   2023
Interest and dividend income:            
Interest and fees on loans $ 65,338     $ 59,114  
Interest on available-for-sale securities   595       483  
Other interest and dividend income   3,921       3,100  
Total interest and dividend income   69,854       62,697  
             
Interest expense:            
Deposits   26,590       19,257  
Federal Home Loan Bank and other advances   4,030       6,145  
Obligation under capital lease agreements   234       171  
Total interest expense   30,854       25,573  
Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses   39,000       37,124  
Provision for credit losses   422       190  
Net interest and dividend income after provision for credit losses   38,578       36,934  
             
Noninterest income:            
Fees for other services to customers   443       407  
Gain on sales of SBA loans   3,331       251  
Net unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities   189       (157 )
Loss on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral and premises and equipment, net   -       -  
Bank-owned life insurance income   124       115  
Correspondent fee income   30       92  
Other noninterest income   2       71  
Total noninterest income   4,119       779  
             
Noninterest expense:            
Salaries and employee benefits   11,183       9,721  
Occupancy and equipment expense   1,078       1,105  
Professional fees   753       781  
Data processing fees   1,487       1,100  
Marketing expense   136       261  
Loan acquisition and collection expense   1,293       650  
FDIC insurance expense   331       357  
Other noninterest expense   1,424       1,414  
Total noninterest expense   17,685       15,389  
Income before income tax expense   25,012       22,324  
Income tax expense   7,906       7,152  
Net income $ 17,106     $ 15,172  
             
             
Weighted-average shares outstanding:            
Basic   7,886,148       7,479,837  
Diluted   8,108,688       7,554,314  
             
Earnings per common share:            
Basic $ 2.17     $ 2.03  
Diluted   2.11       2.01  
               
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.01     $ 0.01  
 


 
NORTHEAST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  Three Months Ended September 30,
  2024   2023
      Interest   Average       Interest   Average
  Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/
  Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate
Assets:                                          
Interest-earning assets:                                      
Investment securities $ 55,413     $ 595     4.26 %   $ 60,173     $ 483     3.19 %
Loans (1) (2) (3)   2,838,352       65,338     9.13 %     2,503,429       59,114     9.39 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   16,465       330     7.95 %     22,357       413     7.35 %
Short-term investments (4)   245,542       3,591     5.80 %     201,803       2,687     5.30 %
Total interest-earning assets   3,155,772       69,854     8.78 %     2,787,762       62,697     8.95 %
Cash and due from banks   2,112                   2,492              
Other non-interest earning assets   94,071                   56,263              
Total assets $ 3,251,955                 $ 2,846,517              
                                       
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:                                      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                      
NOW accounts $ 563,730     $ 6,380     4.49 %   $ 487,445     $ 5,145     4.20 %
Money market accounts   148,687       1,267     3.38 %     258,296       2,133     3.29 %
Savings accounts   178,581       1,557     3.46 %     90,997       560     2.45 %
Time deposits   1,389,832       17,386     4.96 %     977,220       11,419     4.65 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,280,830       26,590     4.63 %     1,813,958       19,257     4.22 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   362,594       4,030     4.41 %     510,514       6,145     4.79 %
Lease liability   20,018       234     4.64 %     21,776       171     3.12 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,663,442       30,854     4.60 %     2,346,248       25,573     4.34 %
                                       
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                                      
Demand deposits and escrow accounts   175,161                   169,338              
Other liabilities   26,175                   25,065              
Total liabilities   2,864,778                   2,540,651              
Shareholders' equity   387,177                   305,866              
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,251,955                 $ 2,846,517              
                                       
Net interest income         $ 39,000                 $ 37,124      
                                       
Interest rate spread                 4.18 %                   4.61 %
Net interest margin (5)                 4.90 %                   5.30 %
                                       
Cost of funds (6)                 4.31 %                   4.04 %
                                       
(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
(2) Includes loans held for sale.
(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
(4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.
 


 
NORTHEAST BANK
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023
Net interest income $ 39,000     $ 37,935     $ 36,512     $ 37,000     $ 37,124  
Provision for credit losses   422       547       596       436       190  
Noninterest income   4,119       2,092       1,542       1,466       779  
Noninterest expense   17,685       17,079       16,429       15,669       15,389  
Net income   17,106       15,140       13,865       14,054       15,172  
                   
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:                  
Basic   7,886,148       7,765,868       7,509,320       7,505,109       7,479,837  
Diluted   8,108,688       7,910,692       7,595,124       7,590,913       7,554,315  
Earnings per common share:                  
Basic $ 2.17     $ 1.95     $ 1.85     $ 1.87     $ 2.03  
Diluted   2.11       1.91       1.83       1.85       2.01  
                   
Dividends declared per common share $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $ 0.01  
                   
Return on average assets   2.09 %     1.99 %     1.87 %     1.93 %     2.12 %
Return on average equity   17.53 %     16.56 %     16.45 %     17.35 %     19.73 %
Net interest rate spread (1)   4.18 %     4.41 %     4.27 %     4.49 %     4.61 %
Net interest margin (2)   4.90 %     5.13 %     5.01 %     5.20 %     5.30 %
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3)   41.01 %     42.67 %     43.17 %     40.73 %     40.60 %
Noninterest expense to average total assets   2.16 %     2.24 %     2.21 %     2.15 %     2.15 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   118.48 %     118.78 %     119.28 %     118.52 %     118.82 %
                   
  As of:
  September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023
Nonperforming loans:                  
Originated portfolio:                  
Residential real estate $ 3,976     $ 2,502     $ 2,573     $ 2,582     $ 289  
Commercial real estate   4,682       1,407       2,075       2,075       1,973  
Commercial and industrial   6,684       6,520       6,928       6,950       584  
Consumer   -       -       -       -       -  
Total originated portfolio   15,342       10,429       11,576       11,607       2,846  
Total purchased portfolio   21,830       17,832       16,370       19,165       14,603  
Total nonperforming loans   37,172       28,261       27,946       30,772       17,449  
Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net   -       -       -       -       -  
Total nonperforming assets $ 37,172     $ 28,261     $ 27,946     $ 30,772     $ 17,449  
                   
Past due loans to total loans   0.89 %     0.95 %     1.13 %     1.22 %     1.01 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans   1.06 %     1.02 %     1.05 %     1.18 %     0.69 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.94 %     0.90 %     0.93 %     1.04 %     0.61 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.25 %     0.97 %     0.98 %     1.06 %     1.00 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans   117.40 %     94.51 %     92.83 %     89.67 %     145.01 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 1,604     $ 1,347     $ 2,225     $ 995     $ 1,536  
Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)   604.38 %     482.13 %     509.08 %     544.34 %     546.91 %
Net loans to deposits   110.70 %     116.88 %     118.15 %     121.31 %     127.24 %
Purchased loans to total loans   69.11 %     61.88 %     60.99 %     63.07 %     59.98 %
Equity to total assets   9.96 %     12.02 %     11.73 %     11.03 %     10.83 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   11.45 %     13.84 %     13.24 %     12.63 %     12.45 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   12.70 %     14.82 %     14.22 %     13.71 %     13.46 %
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   12.06 %     12.30 %     11.79 %     11.28 %     10.95 %
                   
Total shareholders’ equity $ 392,557     $ 376,634     $ 351,913     $ 327,540     $ 311,569  
Less: Preferred stock   -       -       -       -       -  
Common shareholders’ equity   392,557       376,634       351,913       327,540       311,569  
Less: Intangible assets (5)   -       -       -       -       -  
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 392,557     $ 376,634     $ 351,913     $ 327,540     $ 311,569  
                   
Common shares outstanding   8,212,026       8,127,690       7,977,690       7,804,052       7,796,691  
Book value per common share $ 47.80     $ 46.34     $ 44.11     $ 41.97     $ 39.96  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (6)   47.80       46.34       44.11       41.97       39.96  
                   
(1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period.
(2) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the period.
(3) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the credit loss provision) plus noninterest income.
(4) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans.
(5) Includes the loan servicing rights asset.
(6) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders’ equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.
 

For More Information:
Richard Cohen, Chief Financial Officer
Northeast Bank, 27 Pearl Street, Portland, Maine 04101
207.786.3245 ext. 3249
www.northeastbank.com


