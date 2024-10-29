First Commonwealth Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings; Declares Quarterly Dividend
INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024.
Financial Summary
|(dollars in thousands,
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|except per share data)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Reported Results
|Net income
|$
|32,086
|$
|37,088
|$
|39,231
|$
|106,723
|$
|112,236
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.38
|$
|1.04
|$
|1.10
|Return on average assets
|1.08
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.38
|%
|1.22
|%
|1.37
|%
|Return on average equity
|9.19
|%
|11.10
|%
|12.46
|%
|10.54
|%
|12.35
|%
|Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1)
|Core net income
|$
|31,933
|$
|37,070
|$
|39,611
|$
|106,642
|$
|127,732
|Core diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.39
|$
|1.04
|$
|1.26
|Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue
|$
|50,949
|$
|54,381
|$
|55,652
|$
|156,163
|$
|166,477
|Provision expense
|$
|10,615
|$
|7,827
|$
|5,885
|$
|22,680
|$
|6,025
|Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|10,653
|Net charge-offs
|$
|8,785
|$
|4,402
|$
|3,976
|$
|17,489
|$
|13,814
|Reserve build/(release)(2)
|$
|2,458
|$
|4,556
|$
|791
|$
|8,394
|$
|31,431
|Core return on average assets (ROAA)
|1.08
|%
|1.27
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.22
|%
|1.55
|%
|Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA
|1.72
|%
|1.87
|%
|1.95
|%
|1.79
|%
|2.03
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity
|13.09
|%
|15.94
|%
|18.55
|%
|15.13
|%
|18.39
|%
|Core return on average tangible common equity
|13.02
|%
|15.93
|%
|18.73
|%
|15.12
|%
|20.86
|%
|Core efficiency ratio
|56.66
|%
|53.63
|%
|53.42
|%
|55.12
|%
|52.88
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE)
|3.56
|%
|3.57
|%
|3.76
|%
|3.55
|%
|3.87
|%
|(1)
|Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures may be found at the end of the financial statements which accompany this release.
|(2)
|Reserve build/(release) represents the net change in the Company's allowance for credit losses (ACL) from the prior period.
Third Quarter 2024 Highlights
- Net income of $32.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.31 represented a decrease of $5.0 million, or $0.05 per share, from the prior quarter and a decrease of $7.1 million, or $0.07 per share, from the third quarter of 2023
- Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1) totaled $50.9 million, a decrease of $3.4 million from the previous quarter and a decrease of $4.7 million from the third quarter of 2023
- Net interest income (FTE) of $96.9 million increased $1.5 million from the previous quarter and decreased $1.2 million from the third quarter of 2023
- Average deposits increased $76.4 million, or 3.2% annualized, compared to the prior quarter, due to a $71.4 million increase in average time deposits and a $28.8 million increase in interest-bearing demand and savings partially offset by a $23.8 million decrease in average noninterest-bearing deposits
- End of period deposits increased $336.6 million, or 14.2% annualized, compared to the prior quarter
- Total loans decreased $33.4 million, or 1.5% annualized, from the previous quarter, driven by a $26.1 million decrease in consumer real estate loans
- The loan-to-deposit ratio decreased 366 basis points to 92.5% at the end of the third quarter of 2024
- Noninterest income (excluding security gains and losses) of $24.5 million decreased $0.7 million from the previous quarter which reflects a $3.0 million decrease in card related interchange income resulting from a full quarter effect of the Durbin amendment
- Noninterest expense of $70.1 million increased $4.3 million from the previous quarter due primarily to elevated operational losses and employee-related salaries and benefits
- Total shareholders' equity increased $47.1 million from the previous quarter, primarily due to a $30.3 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) resulting from the impact of lower interest rates on the fair value of the Company’s available for sale investment portfolio and interest rate swap agreements, combined with an $18.8 million increase in retained earnings
- Tangible book value per share increased $0.47, or 19.7% annualized, from the previous quarter
- AOCI as a percentage of tangible common equity decreased 350 basis points to 8.1% in the third quarter of 2024
Profitability
- Core pre-tax pre-provision ROA(1) for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was 1.72% as compared to 1.87% in the prior quarter and 1.95% in the third quarter of 2023
- The net interest margin (FTE) of 3.56% decreased one basis point compared to the prior quarter and decreased 20 basis points as compared to the third quarter of 2023
- Purchase accounting accretion contributed seven basis points to the margin in the third quarter, a decrease of one basis point from the prior quarter
- The retention of $278 million of excess cash on the Bank’s balance sheet had a negative impact on the net interest margin of nine basis points in the third quarter
- The core efficiency ratio(1) of 56.66% increased 303 basis points from the previous quarter and increased 324 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2023
- The return on average assets (ROA) decreased 20 basis points to 1.08% compared to the previous quarter and decreased 30 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2023
- The core return on average assets(1) decreased 19 basis points to 1.08% compared to the previous quarter and decreased 31 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2023
- The core return on average assets(1) decreased 19 basis points to 1.08% compared to the previous quarter and decreased 31 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2023
Asset quality
- The provision for credit losses was $10.6 million, an increase of $2.8 million compared to the previous quarter
- The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of end-of-period loans was 1.41%, an increase of four basis points from the previous quarter
- Total nonperforming loans of $74.7 million increased $17.6 million from the previous quarter
- Approximately $23.8 million or 31.8% of nonperforming loans were acquired
- Total classified loans increased $11.6 million from the previous quarter, from $103.1 million, or 1.15% of total loans and leases, to $114.8 million, or 1.28% of total loans and leases
- Net charge-offs on loans totaled $8.8 million, an increase of $4.4 million from the previous quarter and includes $6.2 million of acquired loans that were reserved for through purchase accounting marks
- Net charge-offs (annualized) as a percentage of average loans outstanding was 0.39% in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to 0.20% in the previous quarter, 27 basis points of which was attributable to the charge off of acquired loans
- Net charge-offs (annualized) as a percentage of average loans outstanding was 0.39% in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to 0.20% in the previous quarter, 27 basis points of which was attributable to the charge off of acquired loans
Strong capital and liquidity positions
- Total available liquidity of $4.9 billion at September 30, 2024
- Bank-level Tier 1 Capital ratio of 11.7%, which represents $339.3 million in excess capital above the regulatory “well capitalized” requirement of 8.0%
- A total of 146,850 shares at a weighted average price of $16.83 were repurchased during the third quarter of 2024 under the Company’s previously authorized share repurchase program. The remaining repurchase capacity under the current program was $14.6 million as of September 30, 2024
“First Commonwealth’s third quarter results highlight our continued strength, with a solid 1.73% pre-tax pre-provision ROAA and a stable net interest margin coupled with meaningful deposit growth,” stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Despite a $3.0 million headwind from the Durbin amendment kicking in, our organization demonstrated its diverse revenue sources to largely blunt the reduction in fee income.” Price continues, “While we experienced elevated credit expenses this quarter, we remain focused on disciplined growth and I am confident in our ability to optimize shareholder value to the benefit of all of our long-term stakeholders.”
Earnings
Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $32.1 million, or $0.31 per share, compared to $37.1 million, or $0.36 per share in the second quarter of 2024, and $39.2 million, or $0.38 per share for the third quarter of 2023.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income (FTE) of $96.9 million was increased $1.5 million from the previous quarter and decreased $1.2 million from the prior year quarter. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to an $89.5 million increase in average interest-earning assets, partially offset by a decrease in the net interest margin.
The net interest margin (FTE) for the third quarter of 2024 was 3.56%, a decrease of one basis point from the previous quarter and a decrease of 20 basis points from the third quarter of 2023. The decrease from the previous quarter was due primarily to a 10 basis point decrease in variable rate commercial loans, partially offset by a 19 basis point increase in the yield on indirect auto loans and an 11 basis point increase in the yield on investment securities. The yield on total interest earning assets increased two basis points from the previous quarter, which was offset by a five basis point increase in the cost of funds. The total cost of funds was 2.26% in the third quarter of 2024.
Total average deposits grew $76.4 million in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the previous quarter. Average time deposits grew $71.4 million and interest-bearing demand and savings deposits grew $28.8 million, which offset a $23.8 million decrease in average noninterest-bearing deposits.
Total loans decreased $33.4 million, or 1.5% annualized, from the previous quarter, driven by a $49.8 million decrease in commercial and industrial (C&I) loans and a $23.2 million decrease in closed-end 1-4 family mortgages, partially offset by a $49.8 million increase in equipment finance loans and leases.
Average interest-earning assets increased $89.5 million, or 3.3% annualized, from the previous quarter. Average interest bearing bank deposits increased $69.6 million and average investment securities increased $32.4 million which offset a $12.5 million decrease in average loans.
Asset Quality
Provision expense in the third quarter of 2024 totaled $10.6 million as compared to $7.8 million in the previous quarter. The $2.8 million increase in the provision expense was primarily driven by a $4.4 million increase in net charge-offs and a $2.5 million increase in specific reserves for two commercial credits that were moved to nonaccrual status during the quarter.
The allowance for credit losses in the third quarter of 2024 totaled $126.1 million as compared to $123.7 million in the previous quarter. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily the result of the aforementioned specific reserves, partially offset by $8.8 million in net charge-offs ($3.6 million of which were related to specific reserves recognized in prior periods).
The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of end-of-period loans in the third quarter of 2024 was 1.41% as compared to 1.37% in the previous quarter.
At September 30, 2024, nonperforming loans totaled $74.7 million, an increase of $17.6 million from the previous quarter.
Nonperforming loans represented 0.83% of total loans for the period ended September 30, 2024 as compared to 0.63% and 0.54% for the periods ended June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively.
During the third quarter of 2024, net charge-offs were $8.8 million as compared to $4.4 million in the previous quarter and $4.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to the charge off of $5.1 million for two commercial loans.
Net charge-offs (annualized) as a percentage of average loans were 0.39%, 0.20% and 0.18% for the periods ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively.
Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense
Noninterest income (excluding security gains and losses) totaled $24.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, as compared to $25.2 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $24.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. The $0.7 million decrease from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $3.0 million decrease in card-related interchange resulting from the effect of the Durbin amendment reduction, partially offset by a $1.0 million increase in gain on sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) loans and a $0.9 million increase in bank owned life insurance revenue.
Noninterest expense totaled $70.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, as compared to $65.8 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $67.4 million for the third quarter of 2023. Expense increased in comparison with the prior quarter primarily due to a $1.7 million increase in operational losses, a $1.3 million increase in salaries and benefits due to higher severance and hospitalization expense and a $1.1 million increase in advertising and promotion expense due to a $0.4 million debit card incentive payment received from a 3rd party vendor in the prior quarter along with higher checking account promotion expense.
The core efficiency ratio was 56.7% during the third quarter of 2024 as compared to 53.6% in the previous quarter and 53.4% in the third quarter of 2023.
Full time equivalent staff was 1,500 at September 30, 2024, 1,472 at June 30, 2024, and 1,481 at September 30, 2023.
Dividends and Capital
First Commonwealth declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, which represents a 4.0% increase from the third quarter of 2023. The cash dividend is payable on November 22, 2024 to shareholders of record as of November 8, 2024. This dividend represents a 3.0% projected annual yield utilizing the October 28, 2024 closing market price of $17.09.
First Commonwealth’s capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at September 30, 2024 were 14.5%, 12.7%, 10.3% and 12.0%, respectively. First Commonwealth’s current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.
About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 124 community banking offices in 30 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as commercial lending operations in Pittsburgh and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The Company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson and Lewis Center, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, equipment finance, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.
|FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
|Unaudited
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
|Net interest income
|$
|96,515
|$
|94,992
|$
|97,757
|$
|283,811
|$
|289,939
|Provision for credit losses
|10,615
|7,827
|5,885
|22,680
|6,025
|Provision for credit losses — acquisition day 1 non-PCD
|—
|—
|—
|—
|10,653
|Noninterest income
|24,698
|25,210
|24,826
|73,896
|72,312
|Noninterest expense
|70,070
|65,798
|67,413
|201,441
|204,737
|Net income
|32,086
|37,088
|39,231
|106,723
|112,236
|Core net income(5)
|31,933
|37,070
|39,611
|106,642
|127,732
|Earnings per common share (diluted)
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.38
|$
|1.04
|$
|1.10
|Core earnings per common share (diluted)(6)
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.39
|$
|1.04
|$
|1.26
|KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
|Return on average assets
|1.08
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.38
|%
|1.22
|%
|1.37
|%
|Core return on average assets(7)
|1.08
|%
|1.27
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.22
|%
|1.55
|%
|Return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax
|1.73
|%
|1.87
|%
|1.94
|%
|1.79
|%
|1.92
|%
|Core return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax
|1.72
|%
|1.87
|%
|1.95
|%
|1.79
|%
|2.03
|%
|Return on average shareholders' equity
|9.19
|%
|11.10
|%
|12.46
|%
|10.54
|%
|12.35
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity(8)
|13.09
|%
|15.94
|%
|18.55
|%
|15.13
|%
|18.39
|%
|Core return on average tangible common equity(9)
|13.02
|%
|15.93
|%
|18.73
|%
|15.12
|%
|20.86
|%
|Core efficiency ratio(2)(10)
|56.66
|%
|53.63
|%
|53.42
|%
|55.12
|%
|52.88
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE)(1)
|3.56
|%
|3.57
|%
|3.76
|%
|3.55
|%
|3.87
|%
|Book value per common share
|$
|13.79
|$
|13.32
|$
|12.14
|Tangible book value per common share(11)
|10.03
|9.56
|8.35
|Market value per common share
|17.15
|13.81
|12.21
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|0.130
|0.130
|0.125
|0.385
|0.370
|ASSET QUALITY RATIOS
|Nonperforming loans and leases as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases(3)
|0.83
|%
|0.63
|%
|0.54
|%
|Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets(3)
|0.64
|%
|0.51
|%
|0.43
|%
|Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans and leases (annualized)(4)
|0.39
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.18
|%
|Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans and leases(4)
|168.77
|%
|216.48
|%
|280.31
|%
|Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases(4)
|1.41
|%
|1.37
|%
|1.51
|%
|CAPITAL RATIOS
|Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets
|11.8
|%
|11.7
|%
|10.9
|%
|Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets(12)
|8.8
|%
|8.7
|%
|7.7
|%
|Leverage Ratio
|10.3
|%
|10.2
|%
|9.9
|%
|Risk Based Capital - Tier I
|12.7
|%
|12.5
|%
|11.6
|%
|Risk Based Capital - Total
|14.5
|%
|14.2
|%
|13.8
|%
|Common Equity - Tier I
|12.0
|%
|11.7
|%
|10.9
|%
|
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
|Unaudited
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|INCOME STATEMENT
|Interest income
|$
|154,323
|$
|150,682
|$
|139,885
|$
|450,467
|$
|385,741
|Interest expense
|57,808
|55,690
|42,128
|166,656
|95,802
|Net Interest Income
|96,515
|94,992
|97,757
|283,811
|289,939
|Provision for credit losses
|10,615
|7,827
|5,885
|22,680
|6,025
|Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD
|—
|—
|—
|—
|10,653
|Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses
|85,900
|87,165
|91,872
|261,131
|273,261
|Net securities gains (losses)
|88
|(5,535
|)
|(103
|)
|(5,447
|)
|(103
|)
|Gain on VISA exchange
|106
|5,558
|—
|5,664
|—
|Trust income
|3,242
|2,821
|2,949
|8,790
|7,967
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|5,840
|5,546
|5,600
|16,769
|15,842
|Insurance and retail brokerage commissions
|2,663
|2,709
|2,305
|7,618
|7,171
|Income from bank owned life insurance
|2,278
|1,371
|1,242
|4,943
|3,664
|Gain on sale of mortgage loans
|1,151
|1,671
|1,270
|4,150
|3,175
|Gain on sale of other loans and assets
|2,576
|1,408
|1,027
|6,035
|5,004
|Card-related interchange income
|4,137
|7,137
|7,221
|17,964
|21,422
|Derivative mark-to-market
|(153
|)
|—
|35
|(141
|)
|27
|Swap fee income
|88
|—
|452
|88
|1,029
|Other income
|2,682
|2,524
|2,828
|7,463
|7,114
|Total Noninterest Income
|24,698
|25,210
|24,826
|73,896
|72,312
|Salaries and employee benefits
|38,618
|37,320
|35,640
|111,262
|106,639
|Net occupancy
|4,858
|4,822
|4,782
|15,014
|14,584
|Furniture and equipment
|4,335
|4,278
|4,414
|13,093
|12,936
|Data processing
|3,879
|3,840
|3,857
|11,543
|11,024
|Pennsylvania shares tax
|1,126
|1,126
|1,588
|3,454
|4,013
|Advertising and promotion
|1,960
|898
|1,662
|4,177
|4,652
|Intangible amortization
|1,223
|1,169
|1,344
|3,656
|3,773
|Other professional fees and services
|1,448
|1,286
|1,603
|3,976
|4,376
|FDIC insurance
|1,638
|1,286
|1,920
|4,537
|4,614
|Litigation and operational losses
|2,181
|494
|1,626
|3,672
|3,263
|Loss on sale or write-down of assets
|132
|77
|50
|352
|97
|Loss on early redemption of subordinated debt
|—
|369
|—
|369
|—
|Merger and acquisition
|—
|—
|379
|114
|8,860
|Other operating expenses
|8,672
|8,833
|8,548
|26,222
|25,906
|Total Noninterest Expense
|70,070
|65,798
|67,413
|201,441
|204,737
|Income before Income Taxes
|40,528
|46,577
|49,285
|133,586
|140,836
|Income tax provision
|8,442
|9,489
|10,054
|26,863
|28,600
|Net Income
|$
|32,086
|$
|37,088
|$
|39,231
|$
|106,723
|$
|112,236
|Shares Outstanding at End of Period
|102,237,941
|102,297,847
|102,184,652
|102,237,941
|102,184,652
|Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution
|102,418,964
|102,287,598
|102,442,878
|102,293,213
|101,674,970
|FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
|Unaudited
|(dollars in thousands)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2024
|2024
|2023
|BALANCE SHEET (Period End)
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|126,598
|$
|109,907
|$
|122,982
|Interest-bearing bank deposits
|455,711
|78,386
|214,088
|Securities available for sale, at fair value
|1,165,392
|1,101,154
|866,582
|Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
|430,425
|453,820
|429,558
|Loans held for sale
|46,785
|50,769
|33,127
|Loans and leases
|8,965,500
|8,994,890
|8,901,725
|Allowance for credit losses
|(126,112
|)
|(123,654
|)
|(134,337
|)
|Net loans and leases
|8,839,388
|8,871,236
|8,767,388
|Goodwill and other intangibles
|384,172
|384,854
|387,328
|Other assets
|534,728
|576,747
|600,935
|Total Assets
|$
|11,983,199
|$
|11,626,873
|$
|11,421,988
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|2,463,971
|$
|2,304,830
|$
|2,535,704
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|671,667
|619,877
|632,062
|Savings deposits
|4,953,206
|4,955,718
|4,928,607
|Time deposits
|1,656,708
|1,528,496
|1,144,692
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|7,281,581
|7,104,091
|6,705,361
|Total deposits
|9,745,552
|9,408,921
|9,241,065
|Short-term borrowings
|538,828
|537,613
|544,060
|Long-term borrowings
|136,285
|136,581
|187,017
|Total borrowings
|675,113
|674,194
|731,077
|Other liabilities
|152,918
|181,253
|209,315
|Shareholders' equity
|1,409,616
|1,362,505
|1,240,531
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|11,983,199
|$
|11,626,873
|$
|11,421,988
|FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
|Unaudited
|(dollars in thousands)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|Yield/
|June 30,
|Yield/
|September 30,
|Yield/
|September 30,
|Yield/
|September 30,
|Yield/
|2024
|Rate
|2024
|Rate
|2023
|Rate
|2024
|Rate
|2023
|Rate
|NET INTEREST MARGIN
|Assets
|Loans and leases (FTE)(1)(3)
|$
|9,004,808
|6.09
|%
|$
|9,017,288
|6.06
|%
|$
|8,884,731
|5.79
|%
|$
|9,006,908
|6.03
|%
|$
|8,627,203
|5.56
|%
|Interest bearing bank deposits
|278,006
|5.49
|%
|208,360
|5.58
|%
|235,761
|5.63
|%
|199,887
|5.55
|%
|197,522
|5.35
|%
|Securities (FTE)(1)
|1,542,792
|3.34
|%
|1,510,409
|3.23
|%
|1,229,308
|2.32
|%
|1,508,604
|3.21
|%
|1,229,721
|2.20
|%
|Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE)(1)
|10,825,606
|5.68
|%
|10,736,057
|5.66
|%
|10,349,800
|5.37
|%
|10,715,399
|5.63
|%
|10,054,446
|5.14
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets
|950,926
|959,103
|957,258
|949,389
|932,844
|Total Assets
|$
|11,776,532
|$
|11,695,160
|$
|11,307,058
|$
|11,664,788
|$
|10,987,290
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits
|$
|5,657,796
|2.27
|%
|$
|5,629,028
|2.20
|%
|$
|5,581,623
|1.67
|%
|$
|5,613,986
|2.19
|%
|$
|5,497,336
|1.31
|%
|Time deposits
|1,575,975
|4.40
|%
|1,504,544
|4.35
|%
|1,054,216
|3.48
|%
|1,489,476
|4.33
|%
|890,299
|3.03
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|541,010
|4.62
|%
|545,551
|4.67
|%
|504,025
|5.23
|%
|560,743
|4.62
|%
|402,782
|4.73
|%
|Long-term borrowings
|136,408
|5.44
|%
|170,963
|5.52
|%
|187,122
|5.94
|%
|164,553
|5.59
|%
|186,629
|5.35
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|7,911,189
|2.91
|%
|7,850,086
|2.85
|%
|7,326,986
|2.28
|%
|7,828,758
|2.84
|%
|6,977,046
|1.84
|%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|2,286,482
|2,310,274
|2,519,184
|2,299,650
|2,592,373
|Other liabilities
|189,571
|190,440
|211,447
|183,255
|202,438
|Shareholders' equity
|1,389,290
|1,344,360
|1,249,441
|1,353,125
|1,215,433
|Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources
|3,865,343
|3,845,074
|3,980,072
|3,836,030
|4,010,244
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|11,776,532
|$
|11,695,160
|$
|11,307,058
|$
|11,664,788
|$
|10,987,290
|Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1)
|3.56
|%
|3.57
|%
|3.76
|%
|3.55
|%
|3.87
|%
|FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
|Unaudited
|(dollars in thousands)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2024
|2024
|2023
|Loan and Lease Portfolio Detail
|Commercial Loan and Lease Portfolio:
|Commercial, financial, agricultural and other
|$
|1,263,008
|$
|1,312,816
|$
|1,305,905
|Commercial real estate
|3,069,438
|3,077,013
|3,050,084
|Equipment Finance loans and leases
|366,527
|316,700
|190,116
|Real estate construction
|522,548
|523,595
|508,875
|Total Commercial
|5,221,521
|5,230,124
|5,054,980
|Consumer Loan Portfolio:
|Closed-end mortgages
|1,878,980
|1,902,173
|1,915,506
|Home equity lines of credit
|495,396
|492,133
|499,275
|Real estate construction
|18,227
|24,460
|66,672
|Total Real Estate - Consumer
|2,392,603
|2,418,766
|2,481,453
|Auto & RV loans
|1,275,765
|1,270,044
|1,285,380
|Direct installment
|26,425
|26,807
|27,888
|Personal lines of credit
|47,076
|46,932
|48,718
|Student loans
|2,110
|2,217
|3,306
|Total Other Consumer
|1,351,376
|1,346,000
|1,365,292
|Total Consumer Portfolio
|3,743,979
|3,764,766
|3,846,745
|Total Portfolio Loans and Leases
|8,965,500
|8,994,890
|8,901,725
|Loans held for sale
|46,785
|50,769
|33,127
|Total Loans and Leases
|$
|9,012,285
|$
|9,045,659
|$
|8,934,852
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2024
|2024
|2023
|ASSET QUALITY DETAIL
|Nonperforming Loans and Leases:
|Loans and leases on nonaccrual basis
|$
|50,929
|$
|31,443
|$
|25,902
|Loans on nonaccrual basis - Centric acquisition
|23,794
|25,676
|22,022
|Total Nonperforming Loans and Leases
|$
|74,723
|$
|57,119
|$
|47,924
|Other real estate owned ("OREO")
|669
|484
|765
|Repossessions ("Repos")
|1,188
|1,456
|762
|Total Nonperforming Assets
|$
|76,580
|$
|59,059
|$
|49,451
|Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing
|1,191
|1,753
|2,484
|Classified loans and leases
|114,751
|103,111
|66,272
|Criticized loans and leases
|241,962
|241,611
|193,192
|Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and leases, plus OREO and Repos(4)
|0.85
|%
|0.66
|%
|0.56
|%
|Allowance for credit losses
|$
|126,112
|$
|123,654
|$
|134,337
|FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
|Unaudited
|(dollars in thousands)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Net Charge-offs (Recoveries):
|Commercial, financial, agricultural and other
|$
|5,870
|$
|2,485
|$
|1,664
|$
|10,597
|$
|8,750
|Real estate construction
|—
|35
|—
|29
|—
|Commercial real estate
|1,381
|331
|166
|1,881
|1,547
|Residential real estate
|55
|64
|247
|140
|256
|Loans to individuals
|1,479
|1,487
|1,899
|4,842
|3,261
|Net Charge-offs
|$
|8,785
|$
|4,402
|$
|3,976
|$
|17,489
|$
|13,814
|Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases outstanding (annualized)(4)
|0.39
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.26
|%
|0.21
|%
|Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs
|120.83
|%
|177.81
|%
|148.01
|%
|129.68
|%
|43.62
|%
|Provision for credit losses
|$
|10,615
|$
|7,827
|$
|5,885
|$
|22,680
|$
|6,025
|
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
|Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.
|(1) Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using the federal income tax statutory rate of 21%.
|(2) Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from "total noninterest expense" the amortization of intangibles and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs.
|(3) Includes held for sale loans.
|(4) Excludes held for sale loans.
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Interest income
|$
|154,323
|$
|150,682
|$
|139,885
|$
|450,467
|$
|385,741
|Adjustment to fully taxable equivalent basis(1)
|342
|329
|313
|994
|923
|Interest income adjusted to fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP)
|154,665
|151,011
|140,198
|451,461
|386,664
|Interest expense
|57,808
|55,690
|42,128
|166,656
|95,802
|Net interest income, (FTE)(1)
|$
|96,857
|$
|95,321
|$
|98,070
|$
|284,805
|$
|290,862
|FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
|Unaudited
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Net Income
|$
|32,086
|$
|37,088
|$
|39,231
|$
|106,723
|$
|112,236
|Intangible amortization
|1,223
|1,169
|1,344
|3,656
|3,773
|Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles
|(257
|)
|(245
|)
|(282
|)
|(768
|)
|(792
|)
|Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles
|$
|33,052
|$
|38,012
|$
|40,293
|$
|109,611
|$
|115,217
|Average Tangible Equity:
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|1,389,290
|$
|1,344,360
|$
|1,249,441
|$
|1,353,125
|$
|1,215,433
|Less: intangible assets
|384,404
|385,332
|387,782
|385,255
|377,697
|Tangible Equity
|1,004,886
|959,028
|861,659
|967,870
|837,736
|Less: preferred stock
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Tangible Common Equity
|$
|1,004,886
|$
|959,028
|$
|861,659
|$
|967,870
|$
|837,736
|(8)Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
|13.09
|%
|15.94
|%
|18.55
|%
|15.13
|%
|18.39
|%
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Core Net Income:
|Total Net Income
|$
|32,086
|$
|37,088
|$
|39,231
|$
|106,723
|$
|112,236
|Net securities (gains) losses
|(194
|)
|(23
|)
|103
|(217
|)
|103
|Tax benefit of net securities gains
|41
|5
|(22
|)
|46
|(22
|)
|Merger and acquisition related expenses
|—
|—
|379
|114
|8,860
|Tax benefit of merger and acquisition related expenses
|—
|—
|(80
|)
|(24
|)
|(1,861
|)
|Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD
|—
|—
|—
|—
|10,653
|Tax benefit of provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(2,237
|)
|(5)Core net income
|$
|31,933
|$
|37,070
|$
|39,611
|$
|106,642
|$
|127,732
|Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution
|102,418,964
|102,287,598
|102,442,878
|102,293,213
|101,674,970
|(6)Core Earnings per common share (diluted)
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.39
|$
|1.04
|$
|1.26
|Intangible amortization
|1,223
|1,169
|1,344
|3,656
|3,773
|Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles
|(257
|)
|(245
|)
|(282
|)
|(768
|)
|(792
|)
|Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles
|$
|32,899
|$
|37,994
|$
|40,673
|$
|109,530
|$
|130,713
|(9)Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
|13.02
|%
|15.93
|%
|18.73
|%
|15.12
|%
|20.86
|%
|FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
|Unaudited
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Core Return on Average Assets:
|Total Net Income
|$
|32,086
|$
|37,088
|$
|39,231
|$
|106,723
|$
|112,236
|Total Average Assets
|11,776,532
|11,695,160
|11,307,058
|11,664,788
|10,987,290
|Return on Average Assets
|1.08
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.38
|%
|1.22
|%
|1.37
|%
|Core Net Income(5)
|$
|31,933
|$
|37,070
|$
|39,611
|$
|106,642
|$
|127,732
|Total Average Assets
|11,776,532
|11,695,160
|11,307,058
|11,664,788
|10,987,290
|(7)Core Return on Average Assets
|1.08
|%
|1.27
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.22
|%
|1.55
|%
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Core Efficiency Ratio:
|Total Noninterest Expense
|$
|70,070
|$
|65,798
|$
|67,413
|$
|201,441
|$
|204,737
|Adjustments to Noninterest Expense:
|Intangible amortization
|1,223
|1,169
|1,344
|3,656
|3,773
|Merger and acquisition related
|—
|—
|379
|114
|8,860
|Noninterest Expense - Core
|$
|68,847
|$
|64,629
|$
|65,690
|$
|197,671
|$
|192,104
|Net interest income, (FTE)
|$
|96,857
|$
|95,321
|$
|98,070
|$
|284,805
|$
|290,862
|Total noninterest income
|24,698
|25,210
|24,826
|73,896
|72,312
|Net securities (gains) losses
|(194
|)
|(23
|)
|103
|(217
|)
|103
|Total Revenue
|121,361
|120,508
|122,999
|358,484
|363,277
|Adjustments to Revenue:
|Derivative mark-to-market
|(153
|)
|—
|35
|(141
|)
|27
|Total Revenue - Core
|$
|121,514
|$
|120,508
|$
|122,964
|$
|358,625
|$
|363,250
|(10)Core Efficiency Ratio
|56.66
|%
|53.63
|%
|53.42
|%
|55.12
|%
|52.88
|%
|FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
|Unaudited
|(dollars in thousands)
|DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2024
|2024
|2023
|Tangible Equity:
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|1,409,616
|$
|1,362,505
|$
|1,240,531
|Less: intangible assets
|384,172
|384,854
|387,328
|Tangible Equity
|1,025,444
|977,651
|853,203
|Less: preferred stock
|—
|—
|—
|Tangible Common Equity
|$
|1,025,444
|$
|977,651
|$
|853,203
|Tangible Assets:
|Total assets
|$
|11,983,199
|$
|11,626,873
|$
|11,421,988
|Less: intangible assets
|384,172
|384,854
|387,328
|Tangible Assets
|$
|11,599,027
|$
|11,242,019
|$
|11,034,660
|(12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets
|8.84
|%
|8.70
|%
|7.73
|%
|Shares Outstanding at End of Period
|102,237,941
|102,297,847
|102,184,652
|(11)Tangible Book Value Per Common Share
|$
|10.03
|$
|9.56
|$
|8.35
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Pre-tax pre-provision income:
|Net interest income
|$
|96,515
|$
|94,992
|$
|97,757
|$
|283,811
|$
|289,939
|Noninterest income
|24,698
|25,210
|24,826
|73,896
|72,312
|Noninterest expense
|70,070
|65,798
|67,413
|201,441
|204,737
|Pre-tax pre-provision income
|$
|51,143
|$
|54,404
|$
|55,170
|$
|156,266
|$
|157,514
|Net securities (gains) losses
|$
|(194
|)
|$
|(23
|)
|$
|103
|$
|(217
|)
|$
|103
|Merger and acquisition related expenses
|—
|0
|379
|114
|8,860
|Core pre-tax pre-provision income
|$
|50,949
|$
|54,381
|$
|55,652
|$
|156,163
|$
|166,477
|Net charge-offs
|$
|8,785
|$
|4,402
|$
|3,976
|$
|17,489
|$
|13,814
