First Commonwealth Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings; Declares Quarterly Dividend

INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands, For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended except per share data) September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reported Results Net income $ 32,086 $ 37,088 $ 39,231 $ 106,723 $ 112,236 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.31 $ 0.36 $ 0.38 $ 1.04 $ 1.10 Return on average assets 1.08 % 1.28 % 1.38 % 1.22 % 1.37 % Return on average equity 9.19 % 11.10 % 12.46 % 10.54 % 12.35 % Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1) Core net income $ 31,933 $ 37,070 $ 39,611 $ 106,642 $ 127,732 Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.31 $ 0.36 $ 0.39 $ 1.04 $ 1.26 Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $ 50,949 $ 54,381 $ 55,652 $ 156,163 $ 166,477 Provision expense $ 10,615 $ 7,827 $ 5,885 $ 22,680 $ 6,025 Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 10,653 Net charge-offs $ 8,785 $ 4,402 $ 3,976 $ 17,489 $ 13,814 Reserve build/(release)(2) $ 2,458 $ 4,556 $ 791 $ 8,394 $ 31,431 Core return on average assets (ROAA) 1.08 % 1.27 % 1.39 % 1.22 % 1.55 % Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA 1.72 % 1.87 % 1.95 % 1.79 % 2.03 % Return on average tangible common equity 13.09 % 15.94 % 18.55 % 15.13 % 18.39 % Core return on average tangible common equity 13.02 % 15.93 % 18.73 % 15.12 % 20.86 % Core efficiency ratio 56.66 % 53.63 % 53.42 % 55.12 % 52.88 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.56 % 3.57 % 3.76 % 3.55 % 3.87 % (1) Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures may be found at the end of the financial statements which accompany this release. (2) Reserve build/(release) represents the net change in the Company's allowance for credit losses (ACL) from the prior period.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Net income of $32.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.31 represented a decrease of $5.0 million, or $0.05 per share, from the prior quarter and a decrease of $7.1 million, or $0.07 per share, from the third quarter of 2023

Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) ( 1) totaled $50.9 million, a decrease of $3.4 million from the previous quarter and a decrease of $4.7 million from the third quarter of 2023

totaled $50.9 million, a decrease of $3.4 million from the previous quarter and a decrease of $4.7 million from the third quarter of 2023 Net interest income (FTE) of $96.9 million increased $1.5 million from the previous quarter and decreased $1.2 million from the third quarter of 2023

Average deposits increased $76.4 million, or 3.2% annualized, compared to the prior quarter, due to a $71.4 million increase in average time deposits and a $28.8 million increase in interest-bearing demand and savings partially offset by a $23.8 million decrease in average noninterest-bearing deposits End of period deposits increased $336.6 million, or 14.2% annualized, compared to the prior quarter

Total loans decreased $33.4 million, or 1.5% annualized, from the previous quarter, driven by a $26.1 million decrease in consumer real estate loans The loan-to-deposit ratio decreased 366 basis points to 92.5% at the end of the third quarter of 2024

Noninterest income (excluding security gains and losses) of $24.5 million decreased $0.7 million from the previous quarter which reflects a $3.0 million decrease in card related interchange income resulting from a full quarter effect of the Durbin amendment

Noninterest expense of $70.1 million increased $4.3 million from the previous quarter due primarily to elevated operational losses and employee-related salaries and benefits

Total shareholders' equity increased $47.1 million from the previous quarter, primarily due to a $30.3 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) resulting from the impact of lower interest rates on the fair value of the Company’s available for sale investment portfolio and interest rate swap agreements, combined with an $18.8 million increase in retained earnings Tangible book value per share increased $0.47, or 19.7% annualized, from the previous quarter AOCI as a percentage of tangible common equity decreased 350 basis points to 8.1% in the third quarter of 2024



Profitability

Core pre-tax pre-provision ROA ( 1) for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was 1.72% as compared to 1.87% in the prior quarter and 1.95% in the third quarter of 2023

for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was 1.72% as compared to 1.87% in the prior quarter and 1.95% in the third quarter of 2023 The net interest margin (FTE) of 3.56% decreased one basis point compared to the prior quarter and decreased 20 basis points as compared to the third quarter of 2023 Purchase accounting accretion contributed seven basis points to the margin in the third quarter, a decrease of one basis point from the prior quarter The retention of $278 million of excess cash on the Bank’s balance sheet had a negative impact on the net interest margin of nine basis points in the third quarter

The core efficiency ratio ( 1) of 56.66% increased 303 basis points from the previous quarter and increased 324 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2023

of 56.66% increased 303 basis points from the previous quarter and increased 324 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2023 The return on average assets (ROA) decreased 20 basis points to 1.08% compared to the previous quarter and decreased 30 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2023 The core return on average assets ( 1) decreased 19 basis points to 1.08% compared to the previous quarter and decreased 31 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2023





Asset quality

The provision for credit losses was $10.6 million, an increase of $2.8 million compared to the previous quarter

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of end-of-period loans was 1.41%, an increase of four basis points from the previous quarter

Total nonperforming loans of $74.7 million increased $17.6 million from the previous quarter Approximately $23.8 million or 31.8% of nonperforming loans were acquired

Total classified loans increased $11.6 million from the previous quarter, from $103.1 million, or 1.15% of total loans and leases, to $114.8 million, or 1.28% of total loans and leases

Net charge-offs on loans totaled $8.8 million, an increase of $4.4 million from the previous quarter and includes $6.2 million of acquired loans that were reserved for through purchase accounting marks Net charge-offs (annualized) as a percentage of average loans outstanding was 0.39% in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to 0.20% in the previous quarter, 27 basis points of which was attributable to the charge off of acquired loans





Strong capital and liquidity positions

Total available liquidity of $4.9 billion at September 30, 2024

Bank-level Tier 1 Capital ratio of 11.7%, which represents $339.3 million in excess capital above the regulatory “well capitalized” requirement of 8.0%

A total of 146,850 shares at a weighted average price of $16.83 were repurchased during the third quarter of 2024 under the Company’s previously authorized share repurchase program. The remaining repurchase capacity under the current program was $14.6 million as of September 30, 2024



“First Commonwealth’s third quarter results highlight our continued strength, with a solid 1.73% pre-tax pre-provision ROAA and a stable net interest margin coupled with meaningful deposit growth,” stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Despite a $3.0 million headwind from the Durbin amendment kicking in, our organization demonstrated its diverse revenue sources to largely blunt the reduction in fee income.” Price continues, “While we experienced elevated credit expenses this quarter, we remain focused on disciplined growth and I am confident in our ability to optimize shareholder value to the benefit of all of our long-term stakeholders.”

Earnings

Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $32.1 million, or $0.31 per share, compared to $37.1 million, or $0.36 per share in the second quarter of 2024, and $39.2 million, or $0.38 per share for the third quarter of 2023.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income (FTE) of $96.9 million was increased $1.5 million from the previous quarter and decreased $1.2 million from the prior year quarter. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to an $89.5 million increase in average interest-earning assets, partially offset by a decrease in the net interest margin.

The net interest margin (FTE) for the third quarter of 2024 was 3.56%, a decrease of one basis point from the previous quarter and a decrease of 20 basis points from the third quarter of 2023. The decrease from the previous quarter was due primarily to a 10 basis point decrease in variable rate commercial loans, partially offset by a 19 basis point increase in the yield on indirect auto loans and an 11 basis point increase in the yield on investment securities. The yield on total interest earning assets increased two basis points from the previous quarter, which was offset by a five basis point increase in the cost of funds. The total cost of funds was 2.26% in the third quarter of 2024.

Total average deposits grew $76.4 million in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the previous quarter. Average time deposits grew $71.4 million and interest-bearing demand and savings deposits grew $28.8 million, which offset a $23.8 million decrease in average noninterest-bearing deposits.

Total loans decreased $33.4 million, or 1.5% annualized, from the previous quarter, driven by a $49.8 million decrease in commercial and industrial (C&I) loans and a $23.2 million decrease in closed-end 1-4 family mortgages, partially offset by a $49.8 million increase in equipment finance loans and leases.

Average interest-earning assets increased $89.5 million, or 3.3% annualized, from the previous quarter. Average interest bearing bank deposits increased $69.6 million and average investment securities increased $32.4 million which offset a $12.5 million decrease in average loans.

Asset Quality

Provision expense in the third quarter of 2024 totaled $10.6 million as compared to $7.8 million in the previous quarter. The $2.8 million increase in the provision expense was primarily driven by a $4.4 million increase in net charge-offs and a $2.5 million increase in specific reserves for two commercial credits that were moved to nonaccrual status during the quarter.

The allowance for credit losses in the third quarter of 2024 totaled $126.1 million as compared to $123.7 million in the previous quarter. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily the result of the aforementioned specific reserves, partially offset by $8.8 million in net charge-offs ($3.6 million of which were related to specific reserves recognized in prior periods).

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of end-of-period loans in the third quarter of 2024 was 1.41% as compared to 1.37% in the previous quarter.

At September 30, 2024, nonperforming loans totaled $74.7 million, an increase of $17.6 million from the previous quarter.

Nonperforming loans represented 0.83% of total loans for the period ended September 30, 2024 as compared to 0.63% and 0.54% for the periods ended June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

During the third quarter of 2024, net charge-offs were $8.8 million as compared to $4.4 million in the previous quarter and $4.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to the charge off of $5.1 million for two commercial loans.

Net charge-offs (annualized) as a percentage of average loans were 0.39%, 0.20% and 0.18% for the periods ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income (excluding security gains and losses) totaled $24.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, as compared to $25.2 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $24.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. The $0.7 million decrease from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $3.0 million decrease in card-related interchange resulting from the effect of the Durbin amendment reduction, partially offset by a $1.0 million increase in gain on sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) loans and a $0.9 million increase in bank owned life insurance revenue.

Noninterest expense totaled $70.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, as compared to $65.8 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $67.4 million for the third quarter of 2023. Expense increased in comparison with the prior quarter primarily due to a $1.7 million increase in operational losses, a $1.3 million increase in salaries and benefits due to higher severance and hospitalization expense and a $1.1 million increase in advertising and promotion expense due to a $0.4 million debit card incentive payment received from a 3rd party vendor in the prior quarter along with higher checking account promotion expense.

The core efficiency ratio was 56.7% during the third quarter of 2024 as compared to 53.6% in the previous quarter and 53.4% in the third quarter of 2023.

Full time equivalent staff was 1,500 at September 30, 2024, 1,472 at June 30, 2024, and 1,481 at September 30, 2023.

Dividends and Capital

First Commonwealth declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, which represents a 4.0% increase from the third quarter of 2023. The cash dividend is payable on November 22, 2024 to shareholders of record as of November 8, 2024. This dividend represents a 3.0% projected annual yield utilizing the October 28, 2024 closing market price of $17.09.

First Commonwealth’s capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at September 30, 2024 were 14.5%, 12.7%, 10.3% and 12.0%, respectively. First Commonwealth’s current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 124 community banking offices in 30 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as commercial lending operations in Pittsburgh and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The Company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson and Lewis Center, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, equipment finance, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Net interest income $ 96,515 $ 94,992 $ 97,757 $ 283,811 $ 289,939 Provision for credit losses 10,615 7,827 5,885 22,680 6,025 Provision for credit losses — acquisition day 1 non-PCD — — — — 10,653 Noninterest income 24,698 25,210 24,826 73,896 72,312 Noninterest expense 70,070 65,798 67,413 201,441 204,737 Net income 32,086 37,088 39,231 106,723 112,236 Core net income(5) 31,933 37,070 39,611 106,642 127,732 Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.31 $ 0.36 $ 0.38 $ 1.04 $ 1.10 Core earnings per common share (diluted)(6) $ 0.31 $ 0.36 $ 0.39 $ 1.04 $ 1.26 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS Return on average assets 1.08 % 1.28 % 1.38 % 1.22 % 1.37 % Core return on average assets(7) 1.08 % 1.27 % 1.39 % 1.22 % 1.55 % Return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax 1.73 % 1.87 % 1.94 % 1.79 % 1.92 % Core return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax 1.72 % 1.87 % 1.95 % 1.79 % 2.03 % Return on average shareholders' equity 9.19 % 11.10 % 12.46 % 10.54 % 12.35 % Return on average tangible common equity(8) 13.09 % 15.94 % 18.55 % 15.13 % 18.39 % Core return on average tangible common equity(9) 13.02 % 15.93 % 18.73 % 15.12 % 20.86 % Core efficiency ratio(2)(10) 56.66 % 53.63 % 53.42 % 55.12 % 52.88 % Net interest margin (FTE)(1) 3.56 % 3.57 % 3.76 % 3.55 % 3.87 % Book value per common share $ 13.79 $ 13.32 $ 12.14 Tangible book value per common share(11) 10.03 9.56 8.35 Market value per common share 17.15 13.81 12.21 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.130 0.130 0.125 0.385 0.370 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming loans and leases as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases(3) 0.83 % 0.63 % 0.54 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets(3) 0.64 % 0.51 % 0.43 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans and leases (annualized)(4) 0.39 % 0.20 % 0.18 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans and leases(4) 168.77 % 216.48 % 280.31 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases(4) 1.41 % 1.37 % 1.51 % CAPITAL RATIOS Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets 11.8 % 11.7 % 10.9 % Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets(12) 8.8 % 8.7 % 7.7 % Leverage Ratio 10.3 % 10.2 % 9.9 % Risk Based Capital - Tier I 12.7 % 12.5 % 11.6 % Risk Based Capital - Total 14.5 % 14.2 % 13.8 % Common Equity - Tier I 12.0 % 11.7 % 10.9 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 154,323 $ 150,682 $ 139,885 $ 450,467 $ 385,741 Interest expense 57,808 55,690 42,128 166,656 95,802 Net Interest Income 96,515 94,992 97,757 283,811 289,939 Provision for credit losses 10,615 7,827 5,885 22,680 6,025 Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD — — — — 10,653 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 85,900 87,165 91,872 261,131 273,261 Net securities gains (losses) 88 (5,535 ) (103 ) (5,447 ) (103 ) Gain on VISA exchange 106 5,558 — 5,664 — Trust income 3,242 2,821 2,949 8,790 7,967 Service charges on deposit accounts 5,840 5,546 5,600 16,769 15,842 Insurance and retail brokerage commissions 2,663 2,709 2,305 7,618 7,171 Income from bank owned life insurance 2,278 1,371 1,242 4,943 3,664 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,151 1,671 1,270 4,150 3,175 Gain on sale of other loans and assets 2,576 1,408 1,027 6,035 5,004 Card-related interchange income 4,137 7,137 7,221 17,964 21,422 Derivative mark-to-market (153 ) — 35 (141 ) 27 Swap fee income 88 — 452 88 1,029 Other income 2,682 2,524 2,828 7,463 7,114 Total Noninterest Income 24,698 25,210 24,826 73,896 72,312 Salaries and employee benefits 38,618 37,320 35,640 111,262 106,639 Net occupancy 4,858 4,822 4,782 15,014 14,584 Furniture and equipment 4,335 4,278 4,414 13,093 12,936 Data processing 3,879 3,840 3,857 11,543 11,024 Pennsylvania shares tax 1,126 1,126 1,588 3,454 4,013 Advertising and promotion 1,960 898 1,662 4,177 4,652 Intangible amortization 1,223 1,169 1,344 3,656 3,773 Other professional fees and services 1,448 1,286 1,603 3,976 4,376 FDIC insurance 1,638 1,286 1,920 4,537 4,614 Litigation and operational losses 2,181 494 1,626 3,672 3,263 Loss on sale or write-down of assets 132 77 50 352 97 Loss on early redemption of subordinated debt — 369 — 369 — Merger and acquisition — — 379 114 8,860 Other operating expenses 8,672 8,833 8,548 26,222 25,906 Total Noninterest Expense 70,070 65,798 67,413 201,441 204,737 Income before Income Taxes 40,528 46,577 49,285 133,586 140,836 Income tax provision 8,442 9,489 10,054 26,863 28,600 Net Income $ 32,086 $ 37,088 $ 39,231 $ 106,723 $ 112,236 Shares Outstanding at End of Period 102,237,941 102,297,847 102,184,652 102,237,941 102,184,652 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 102,418,964 102,287,598 102,442,878 102,293,213 101,674,970





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 BALANCE SHEET (Period End) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 126,598 $ 109,907 $ 122,982 Interest-bearing bank deposits 455,711 78,386 214,088 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,165,392 1,101,154 866,582 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 430,425 453,820 429,558 Loans held for sale 46,785 50,769 33,127 Loans and leases 8,965,500 8,994,890 8,901,725 Allowance for credit losses (126,112 ) (123,654 ) (134,337 ) Net loans and leases 8,839,388 8,871,236 8,767,388 Goodwill and other intangibles 384,172 384,854 387,328 Other assets 534,728 576,747 600,935 Total Assets $ 11,983,199 $ 11,626,873 $ 11,421,988 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,463,971 $ 2,304,830 $ 2,535,704 Interest-bearing demand deposits 671,667 619,877 632,062 Savings deposits 4,953,206 4,955,718 4,928,607 Time deposits 1,656,708 1,528,496 1,144,692 Total interest-bearing deposits 7,281,581 7,104,091 6,705,361 Total deposits 9,745,552 9,408,921 9,241,065 Short-term borrowings 538,828 537,613 544,060 Long-term borrowings 136,285 136,581 187,017 Total borrowings 675,113 674,194 731,077 Other liabilities 152,918 181,253 209,315 Shareholders' equity 1,409,616 1,362,505 1,240,531 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 11,983,199 $ 11,626,873 $ 11,421,988





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands)





For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, Yield/ June 30, Yield/ September 30, Yield/ September 30, Yield/ September 30, Yield/ 2024 Rate 2024 Rate 2023 Rate 2024 Rate 2023 Rate NET INTEREST MARGIN Assets Loans and leases (FTE)(1)(3) $ 9,004,808 6.09 % $ 9,017,288 6.06 % $ 8,884,731 5.79 % $ 9,006,908 6.03 % $ 8,627,203 5.56 % Interest bearing bank deposits 278,006 5.49 % 208,360 5.58 % 235,761 5.63 % 199,887 5.55 % 197,522 5.35 % Securities (FTE)(1) 1,542,792 3.34 % 1,510,409 3.23 % 1,229,308 2.32 % 1,508,604 3.21 % 1,229,721 2.20 % Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE)(1) 10,825,606 5.68 % 10,736,057 5.66 % 10,349,800 5.37 % 10,715,399 5.63 % 10,054,446 5.14 % Noninterest-earning assets 950,926 959,103 957,258 949,389 932,844 Total Assets $ 11,776,532 $ 11,695,160 $ 11,307,058 $ 11,664,788 $ 10,987,290 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 5,657,796 2.27 % $ 5,629,028 2.20 % $ 5,581,623 1.67 % $ 5,613,986 2.19 % $ 5,497,336 1.31 % Time deposits 1,575,975 4.40 % 1,504,544 4.35 % 1,054,216 3.48 % 1,489,476 4.33 % 890,299 3.03 % Short-term borrowings 541,010 4.62 % 545,551 4.67 % 504,025 5.23 % 560,743 4.62 % 402,782 4.73 % Long-term borrowings 136,408 5.44 % 170,963 5.52 % 187,122 5.94 % 164,553 5.59 % 186,629 5.35 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 7,911,189 2.91 % 7,850,086 2.85 % 7,326,986 2.28 % 7,828,758 2.84 % 6,977,046 1.84 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,286,482 2,310,274 2,519,184 2,299,650 2,592,373 Other liabilities 189,571 190,440 211,447 183,255 202,438 Shareholders' equity 1,389,290 1,344,360 1,249,441 1,353,125 1,215,433 Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources 3,865,343 3,845,074 3,980,072 3,836,030 4,010,244 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 11,776,532 $ 11,695,160 $ 11,307,058 $ 11,664,788 $ 10,987,290 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1) 3.56 % 3.57 % 3.76 % 3.55 % 3.87 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 Loan and Lease Portfolio Detail Commercial Loan and Lease Portfolio: Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 1,263,008 $ 1,312,816 $ 1,305,905 Commercial real estate 3,069,438 3,077,013 3,050,084 Equipment Finance loans and leases 366,527 316,700 190,116 Real estate construction 522,548 523,595 508,875 Total Commercial 5,221,521 5,230,124 5,054,980 Consumer Loan Portfolio: Closed-end mortgages 1,878,980 1,902,173 1,915,506 Home equity lines of credit 495,396 492,133 499,275 Real estate construction 18,227 24,460 66,672 Total Real Estate - Consumer 2,392,603 2,418,766 2,481,453 Auto & RV loans 1,275,765 1,270,044 1,285,380 Direct installment 26,425 26,807 27,888 Personal lines of credit 47,076 46,932 48,718 Student loans 2,110 2,217 3,306 Total Other Consumer 1,351,376 1,346,000 1,365,292 Total Consumer Portfolio 3,743,979 3,764,766 3,846,745 Total Portfolio Loans and Leases 8,965,500 8,994,890 8,901,725 Loans held for sale 46,785 50,769 33,127 Total Loans and Leases $ 9,012,285 $ 9,045,659 $ 8,934,852 September 30, June 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 ASSET QUALITY DETAIL Nonperforming Loans and Leases: Loans and leases on nonaccrual basis $ 50,929 $ 31,443 $ 25,902 Loans on nonaccrual basis - Centric acquisition 23,794 25,676 22,022 Total Nonperforming Loans and Leases $ 74,723 $ 57,119 $ 47,924 Other real estate owned ("OREO") 669 484 765 Repossessions ("Repos") 1,188 1,456 762 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 76,580 $ 59,059 $ 49,451 Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing 1,191 1,753 2,484 Classified loans and leases 114,751 103,111 66,272 Criticized loans and leases 241,962 241,611 193,192 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and leases, plus OREO and Repos(4) 0.85 % 0.66 % 0.56 % Allowance for credit losses $ 126,112 $ 123,654 $ 134,337





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands)





For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Charge-offs (Recoveries): Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 5,870 $ 2,485 $ 1,664 $ 10,597 $ 8,750 Real estate construction — 35 — 29 — Commercial real estate 1,381 331 166 1,881 1,547 Residential real estate 55 64 247 140 256 Loans to individuals 1,479 1,487 1,899 4,842 3,261 Net Charge-offs $ 8,785 $ 4,402 $ 3,976 $ 17,489 $ 13,814 Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases outstanding (annualized)(4) 0.39 % 0.20 % 0.18 % 0.26 % 0.21 % Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs 120.83 % 177.81 % 148.01 % 129.68 % 43.62 % Provision for credit losses $ 10,615 $ 7,827 $ 5,885 $ 22,680 $ 6,025





DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. (1) Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using the federal income tax statutory rate of 21%. (2) Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from "total noninterest expense" the amortization of intangibles and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs. (3) Includes held for sale loans. (4) Excludes held for sale loans. For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest income $ 154,323 $ 150,682 $ 139,885 $ 450,467 $ 385,741 Adjustment to fully taxable equivalent basis(1) 342 329 313 994 923 Interest income adjusted to fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP) 154,665 151,011 140,198 451,461 386,664 Interest expense 57,808 55,690 42,128 166,656 95,802 Net interest income, (FTE)(1) $ 96,857 $ 95,321 $ 98,070 $ 284,805 $ 290,862





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data)





DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Income $ 32,086 $ 37,088 $ 39,231 $ 106,723 $ 112,236 Intangible amortization 1,223 1,169 1,344 3,656 3,773 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (257 ) (245 ) (282 ) (768 ) (792 ) Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 33,052 $ 38,012 $ 40,293 $ 109,611 $ 115,217 Average Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 1,389,290 $ 1,344,360 $ 1,249,441 $ 1,353,125 $ 1,215,433 Less: intangible assets 384,404 385,332 387,782 385,255 377,697 Tangible Equity 1,004,886 959,028 861,659 967,870 837,736 Less: preferred stock — — — — — Tangible Common Equity $ 1,004,886 $ 959,028 $ 861,659 $ 967,870 $ 837,736 (8)Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 13.09 % 15.94 % 18.55 % 15.13 % 18.39 %





For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Core Net Income: Total Net Income $ 32,086 $ 37,088 $ 39,231 $ 106,723 $ 112,236 Net securities (gains) losses (194 ) (23 ) 103 (217 ) 103 Tax benefit of net securities gains 41 5 (22 ) 46 (22 ) Merger and acquisition related expenses — — 379 114 8,860 Tax benefit of merger and acquisition related expenses — — (80 ) (24 ) (1,861 ) Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD — — — — 10,653 Tax benefit of provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD — — — — (2,237 ) (5)Core net income $ 31,933 $ 37,070 $ 39,611 $ 106,642 $ 127,732 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 102,418,964 102,287,598 102,442,878 102,293,213 101,674,970 (6)Core Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.31 $ 0.36 $ 0.39 $ 1.04 $ 1.26 Intangible amortization 1,223 1,169 1,344 3,656 3,773 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (257 ) (245 ) (282 ) (768 ) (792 ) Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 32,899 $ 37,994 $ 40,673 $ 109,530 $ 130,713 (9)Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 13.02 % 15.93 % 18.73 % 15.12 % 20.86 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data)





DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Core Return on Average Assets: Total Net Income $ 32,086 $ 37,088 $ 39,231 $ 106,723 $ 112,236 Total Average Assets 11,776,532 11,695,160 11,307,058 11,664,788 10,987,290 Return on Average Assets 1.08 % 1.28 % 1.38 % 1.22 % 1.37 % Core Net Income(5) $ 31,933 $ 37,070 $ 39,611 $ 106,642 $ 127,732 Total Average Assets 11,776,532 11,695,160 11,307,058 11,664,788 10,987,290 (7)Core Return on Average Assets 1.08 % 1.27 % 1.39 % 1.22 % 1.55 %





For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Core Efficiency Ratio: Total Noninterest Expense $ 70,070 $ 65,798 $ 67,413 $ 201,441 $ 204,737 Adjustments to Noninterest Expense: Intangible amortization 1,223 1,169 1,344 3,656 3,773 Merger and acquisition related — — 379 114 8,860 Noninterest Expense - Core $ 68,847 $ 64,629 $ 65,690 $ 197,671 $ 192,104 Net interest income, (FTE) $ 96,857 $ 95,321 $ 98,070 $ 284,805 $ 290,862 Total noninterest income 24,698 25,210 24,826 73,896 72,312 Net securities (gains) losses (194 ) (23 ) 103 (217 ) 103 Total Revenue 121,361 120,508 122,999 358,484 363,277 Adjustments to Revenue: Derivative mark-to-market (153 ) — 35 (141 ) 27 Total Revenue - Core $ 121,514 $ 120,508 $ 122,964 $ 358,625 $ 363,250 (10)Core Efficiency Ratio 56.66 % 53.63 % 53.42 % 55.12 % 52.88 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands)





DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES September 30, June 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 1,409,616 $ 1,362,505 $ 1,240,531 Less: intangible assets 384,172 384,854 387,328 Tangible Equity 1,025,444 977,651 853,203 Less: preferred stock — — — Tangible Common Equity $ 1,025,444 $ 977,651 $ 853,203 Tangible Assets: Total assets $ 11,983,199 $ 11,626,873 $ 11,421,988 Less: intangible assets 384,172 384,854 387,328 Tangible Assets $ 11,599,027 $ 11,242,019 $ 11,034,660 (12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets 8.84 % 8.70 % 7.73 % Shares Outstanding at End of Period 102,237,941 102,297,847 102,184,652 (11)Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 10.03 $ 9.56 $ 8.35





For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Pre-tax pre-provision income: Net interest income $ 96,515 $ 94,992 $ 97,757 $ 283,811 $ 289,939 Noninterest income 24,698 25,210 24,826 73,896 72,312 Noninterest expense 70,070 65,798 67,413 201,441 204,737 Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 51,143 $ 54,404 $ 55,170 $ 156,266 $ 157,514 Net securities (gains) losses $ (194 ) $ (23 ) $ 103 $ (217 ) $ 103 Merger and acquisition related expenses — 0 379 114 8,860 Core pre-tax pre-provision income $ 50,949 $ 54,381 $ 55,652 $ 156,163 $ 166,477 Net charge-offs $ 8,785 $ 4,402 $ 3,976 $ 17,489 $ 13,814

