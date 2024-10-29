Submit Release
First Commonwealth Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings; Declares Quarterly Dividend

INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

Financial Summary

 (dollars in thousands, For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
 except per share data) September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
      2024       2024       2023       2024       2023  
 Reported Results                  
 Net income $ 32,086     $ 37,088     $ 39,231     $ 106,723     $ 112,236  
 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.31     $ 0.36     $ 0.38     $ 1.04     $ 1.10  
 Return on average assets   1.08 %     1.28 %     1.38 %     1.22 %     1.37 %
 Return on average equity   9.19 %     11.10 %     12.46 %     10.54 %     12.35 %
                     
 Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1)                  
 Core net income $ 31,933     $ 37,070     $ 39,611     $ 106,642     $ 127,732  
 Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.31     $ 0.36     $ 0.39     $ 1.04     $ 1.26  
 Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $ 50,949     $ 54,381     $ 55,652     $ 156,163     $ 166,477  
 Provision expense $ 10,615     $ 7,827     $ 5,885     $ 22,680     $ 6,025  
 Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD $     $     $     $     $ 10,653  
 Net charge-offs $ 8,785     $ 4,402     $ 3,976     $ 17,489     $ 13,814  
 Reserve build/(release)(2) $ 2,458     $ 4,556     $ 791     $ 8,394     $ 31,431  
 Core return on average assets (ROAA)   1.08 %     1.27 %     1.39 %     1.22 %     1.55 %
 Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA   1.72 %     1.87 %     1.95 %     1.79 %     2.03 %
 Return on average tangible common equity   13.09 %     15.94 %     18.55 %     15.13 %     18.39 %
 Core return on average tangible common equity   13.02 %     15.93 %     18.73 %     15.12 %     20.86 %
 Core efficiency ratio   56.66 %     53.63 %     53.42 %     55.12 %     52.88 %
 Net interest margin (FTE)   3.56 %     3.57 %     3.76 %     3.55 %     3.87 %
(1) Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures may be found at the end of the financial statements which accompany this release.  
(2) Reserve build/(release) represents the net change in the Company's allowance for credit losses (ACL) from the prior period. 
   

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Net income of $32.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.31 represented a decrease of $5.0 million, or $0.05 per share, from the prior quarter and a decrease of $7.1 million, or $0.07 per share, from the third quarter of 2023
  • Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1) totaled $50.9 million, a decrease of $3.4 million from the previous quarter and a decrease of $4.7 million from the third quarter of 2023
  • Net interest income (FTE) of $96.9 million increased $1.5 million from the previous quarter and decreased $1.2 million from the third quarter of 2023
  • Average deposits increased $76.4 million, or 3.2% annualized, compared to the prior quarter, due to a $71.4 million increase in average time deposits and a $28.8 million increase in interest-bearing demand and savings partially offset by a $23.8 million decrease in average noninterest-bearing deposits
    • End of period deposits increased $336.6 million, or 14.2% annualized, compared to the prior quarter
  • Total loans decreased $33.4 million, or 1.5% annualized, from the previous quarter, driven by a $26.1 million decrease in consumer real estate loans
    • The loan-to-deposit ratio decreased 366 basis points to 92.5% at the end of the third quarter of 2024
  • Noninterest income (excluding security gains and losses) of $24.5 million decreased $0.7 million from the previous quarter which reflects a $3.0 million decrease in card related interchange income resulting from a full quarter effect of the Durbin amendment
  • Noninterest expense of $70.1 million increased $4.3 million from the previous quarter due primarily to elevated operational losses and employee-related salaries and benefits
  • Total shareholders' equity increased $47.1 million from the previous quarter, primarily due to a $30.3 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) resulting from the impact of lower interest rates on the fair value of the Company’s available for sale investment portfolio and interest rate swap agreements, combined with an $18.8 million increase in retained earnings
    • Tangible book value per share increased $0.47, or 19.7% annualized, from the previous quarter
    • AOCI as a percentage of tangible common equity decreased 350 basis points to 8.1% in the third quarter of 2024

Profitability

  • Core pre-tax pre-provision ROA(1) for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was 1.72% as compared to 1.87% in the prior quarter and 1.95% in the third quarter of 2023
  • The net interest margin (FTE) of 3.56% decreased one basis point compared to the prior quarter and decreased 20 basis points as compared to the third quarter of 2023
    • Purchase accounting accretion contributed seven basis points to the margin in the third quarter, a decrease of one basis point from the prior quarter
    • The retention of $278 million of excess cash on the Bank’s balance sheet had a negative impact on the net interest margin of nine basis points in the third quarter
  • The core efficiency ratio(1) of 56.66% increased 303 basis points from the previous quarter and increased 324 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2023
  • The return on average assets (ROA) decreased 20 basis points to 1.08% compared to the previous quarter and decreased 30 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2023
    • The core return on average assets(1) decreased 19 basis points to 1.08% compared to the previous quarter and decreased 31 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2023

Asset quality

  • The provision for credit losses was $10.6 million, an increase of $2.8 million compared to the previous quarter
  • The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of end-of-period loans was 1.41%, an increase of four basis points from the previous quarter
  • Total nonperforming loans of $74.7 million increased $17.6 million from the previous quarter
    • Approximately $23.8 million or 31.8% of nonperforming loans were acquired
  • Total classified loans increased $11.6 million from the previous quarter, from $103.1 million, or 1.15% of total loans and leases, to $114.8 million, or 1.28% of total loans and leases
  • Net charge-offs on loans totaled $8.8 million, an increase of $4.4 million from the previous quarter and includes $6.2 million of acquired loans that were reserved for through purchase accounting marks
    • Net charge-offs (annualized) as a percentage of average loans outstanding was 0.39% in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to 0.20% in the previous quarter, 27 basis points of which was attributable to the charge off of acquired loans

Strong capital and liquidity positions

  • Total available liquidity of $4.9 billion at September 30, 2024
  • Bank-level Tier 1 Capital ratio of 11.7%, which represents $339.3 million in excess capital above the regulatory “well capitalized” requirement of 8.0%
  • A total of 146,850 shares at a weighted average price of $16.83 were repurchased during the third quarter of 2024 under the Company’s previously authorized share repurchase program. The remaining repurchase capacity under the current program was $14.6 million as of September 30, 2024

“First Commonwealth’s third quarter results highlight our continued strength, with a solid 1.73% pre-tax pre-provision ROAA and a stable net interest margin coupled with meaningful deposit growth,” stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Despite a $3.0 million headwind from the Durbin amendment kicking in, our organization demonstrated its diverse revenue sources to largely blunt the reduction in fee income.” Price continues, “While we experienced elevated credit expenses this quarter, we remain focused on disciplined growth and I am confident in our ability to optimize shareholder value to the benefit of all of our long-term stakeholders.”

Earnings

Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $32.1 million, or $0.31 per share, compared to $37.1 million, or $0.36 per share in the second quarter of 2024, and $39.2 million, or $0.38 per share for the third quarter of 2023.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income (FTE) of $96.9 million was increased $1.5 million from the previous quarter and decreased $1.2 million from the prior year quarter. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to an $89.5 million increase in average interest-earning assets, partially offset by a decrease in the net interest margin.

The net interest margin (FTE) for the third quarter of 2024 was 3.56%, a decrease of one basis point from the previous quarter and a decrease of 20 basis points from the third quarter of 2023. The decrease from the previous quarter was due primarily to a 10 basis point decrease in variable rate commercial loans, partially offset by a 19 basis point increase in the yield on indirect auto loans and an 11 basis point increase in the yield on investment securities. The yield on total interest earning assets increased two basis points from the previous quarter, which was offset by a five basis point increase in the cost of funds. The total cost of funds was 2.26% in the third quarter of 2024.

Total average deposits grew $76.4 million in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the previous quarter. Average time deposits grew $71.4 million and interest-bearing demand and savings deposits grew $28.8 million, which offset a $23.8 million decrease in average noninterest-bearing deposits.

Total loans decreased $33.4 million, or 1.5% annualized, from the previous quarter, driven by a $49.8 million decrease in commercial and industrial (C&I) loans and a $23.2 million decrease in closed-end 1-4 family mortgages, partially offset by a $49.8 million increase in equipment finance loans and leases.

Average interest-earning assets increased $89.5 million, or 3.3% annualized, from the previous quarter. Average interest bearing bank deposits increased $69.6 million and average investment securities increased $32.4 million which offset a $12.5 million decrease in average loans.

Asset Quality

Provision expense in the third quarter of 2024 totaled $10.6 million as compared to $7.8 million in the previous quarter. The $2.8 million increase in the provision expense was primarily driven by a $4.4 million increase in net charge-offs and a $2.5 million increase in specific reserves for two commercial credits that were moved to nonaccrual status during the quarter.

The allowance for credit losses in the third quarter of 2024 totaled $126.1 million as compared to $123.7 million in the previous quarter. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily the result of the aforementioned specific reserves, partially offset by $8.8 million in net charge-offs ($3.6 million of which were related to specific reserves recognized in prior periods).

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of end-of-period loans in the third quarter of 2024 was 1.41% as compared to 1.37% in the previous quarter.

At September 30, 2024, nonperforming loans totaled $74.7 million, an increase of $17.6 million from the previous quarter.

Nonperforming loans represented 0.83% of total loans for the period ended September 30, 2024 as compared to 0.63% and 0.54% for the periods ended June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

During the third quarter of 2024, net charge-offs were $8.8 million as compared to $4.4 million in the previous quarter and $4.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to the charge off of $5.1 million for two commercial loans.

Net charge-offs (annualized) as a percentage of average loans were 0.39%, 0.20% and 0.18% for the periods ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income (excluding security gains and losses) totaled $24.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, as compared to $25.2 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $24.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. The $0.7 million decrease from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $3.0 million decrease in card-related interchange resulting from the effect of the Durbin amendment reduction, partially offset by a $1.0 million increase in gain on sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) loans and a $0.9 million increase in bank owned life insurance revenue.

Noninterest expense totaled $70.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, as compared to $65.8 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $67.4 million for the third quarter of 2023. Expense increased in comparison with the prior quarter primarily due to a $1.7 million increase in operational losses, a $1.3 million increase in salaries and benefits due to higher severance and hospitalization expense and a $1.1 million increase in advertising and promotion expense due to a $0.4 million debit card incentive payment received from a 3rd party vendor in the prior quarter along with higher checking account promotion expense.

The core efficiency ratio was 56.7% during the third quarter of 2024 as compared to 53.6% in the previous quarter and 53.4% in the third quarter of 2023.

Full time equivalent staff was 1,500 at September 30, 2024, 1,472 at June 30, 2024, and 1,481 at September 30, 2023.

Dividends and Capital

First Commonwealth declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, which represents a 4.0% increase from the third quarter of 2023. The cash dividend is payable on November 22, 2024 to shareholders of record as of November 8, 2024. This dividend represents a 3.0% projected annual yield utilizing the October 28, 2024 closing market price of $17.09.

First Commonwealth’s capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at September 30, 2024 were 14.5%, 12.7%, 10.3% and 12.0%, respectively. First Commonwealth’s current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.

Conference Call

First Commonwealth will host a quarterly conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 2:00 PM (ET). The call can be accessed by dialing (toll free) 1-888-330-3181 conference ID # 4651379 or through the Company’s web page, http://www.fcbanking.com/InvestorRelations. A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the conference by dialing 1-800-770-2030 and entering the conference ID # 4651379. A link to the webcast replay will also be accessible on the Company’s webpage for 30 days.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 124 community banking offices in 30 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as commercial lending operations in Pittsburgh and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The Company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson and Lewis Center, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, equipment finance, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute “forward-looking statements” as well. These statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties, and could be affected by many factors, including, but not limited to: (1) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (2) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; (3) inflation, interest rate, commodity price, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (4) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which First Commonwealth or its customers must comply; (5) the soundness of other financial institutions; (6) political instability; (7) impairment of First Commonwealth’s goodwill or other intangible assets; (8) acts of God or of war or terrorism; (9) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (10) changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; (11) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of First Commonwealth’s borrowers; (12) technological changes; (13) acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; (14) First Commonwealth’s ability to attract and retain qualified employees; (15) changes in the competitive environment in First Commonwealth’s markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers; (16) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (17) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (18) the reliability of First Commonwealth’s vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (19) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and (20) other risks and uncertainties described in this report and in the other reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Relations:
Ron Wahl
Communications and Media Relations
Phone: 724-463-6806
E-mail: RWahl@fcbanking.com

Investor Relations:
Ryan M. Thomas
Vice President / Finance and Investor Relations
Phone: 724-463-1690
E-mail: RThomas1@fcbanking.com


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                   
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
    2024       2024       2023       2024       2023  
SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS                  
Net interest income $ 96,515     $ 94,992     $ 97,757     $ 283,811     $ 289,939  
Provision for credit losses   10,615       7,827       5,885       22,680       6,025  
Provision for credit losses — acquisition day 1 non-PCD                           10,653  
Noninterest income   24,698       25,210       24,826       73,896       72,312  
Noninterest expense   70,070       65,798       67,413       201,441       204,737  
Net income   32,086       37,088       39,231       106,723       112,236  
Core net income(5)   31,933       37,070       39,611       106,642       127,732  
Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.31     $ 0.36     $ 0.38     $ 1.04     $ 1.10  
Core earnings per common share (diluted)(6) $ 0.31     $ 0.36     $ 0.39     $ 1.04     $ 1.26  
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                  
Return on average assets   1.08 %     1.28 %     1.38 %     1.22 %     1.37 %
Core return on average assets(7)   1.08 %     1.27 %     1.39 %     1.22 %     1.55 %
Return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax   1.73 %     1.87 %     1.94 %     1.79 %     1.92 %
Core return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax   1.72 %     1.87 %     1.95 %     1.79 %     2.03 %
Return on average shareholders' equity   9.19 %     11.10 %     12.46 %     10.54 %     12.35 %
Return on average tangible common equity(8)   13.09 %     15.94 %     18.55 %     15.13 %     18.39 %
Core return on average tangible common equity(9)   13.02 %     15.93 %     18.73 %     15.12 %     20.86 %
Core efficiency ratio(2)(10)   56.66 %     53.63 %     53.42 %     55.12 %     52.88 %
Net interest margin (FTE)(1)   3.56 %     3.57 %     3.76 %     3.55 %     3.87 %
                   
Book value per common share $ 13.79     $ 13.32     $ 12.14          
Tangible book value per common share(11)   10.03       9.56       8.35          
Market value per common share   17.15       13.81       12.21          
Cash dividends declared per common share   0.130       0.130       0.125       0.385       0.370  
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS                  
Nonperforming loans and leases as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases(3)   0.83 %     0.63 %     0.54 %        
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets(3)   0.64 %     0.51 %     0.43 %        
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans and leases (annualized)(4)   0.39 %     0.20 %     0.18 %        
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans and leases(4)   168.77 %     216.48 %     280.31 %        
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases(4)   1.41 %     1.37 %     1.51 %        
CAPITAL RATIOS                  
Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets   11.8 %     11.7 %     10.9 %        
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets(12)   8.8 %     8.7 %     7.7 %        
Leverage Ratio   10.3 %     10.2 %     9.9 %        
Risk Based Capital - Tier I   12.7 %     12.5 %     11.6 %        
Risk Based Capital - Total   14.5 %     14.2 %     13.8 %        
Common Equity - Tier I   12.0 %     11.7 %     10.9 %        
                               


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
             
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30,   September 30, September 30,
    2024     2024     2023       2024     2023  
INCOME STATEMENT            
Interest income $ 154,323   $ 150,682   $ 139,885     $ 450,467   $ 385,741  
Interest expense   57,808     55,690     42,128       166,656     95,802  
Net Interest Income   96,515     94,992     97,757       283,811     289,939  
Provision for credit losses   10,615     7,827     5,885       22,680     6,025  
Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD                     10,653  
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses   85,900     87,165     91,872       261,131     273,261  
Net securities gains (losses)   88     (5,535 )   (103 )     (5,447 )   (103 )
Gain on VISA exchange   106     5,558           5,664      
Trust income   3,242     2,821     2,949       8,790     7,967  
Service charges on deposit accounts   5,840     5,546     5,600       16,769     15,842  
Insurance and retail brokerage commissions   2,663     2,709     2,305       7,618     7,171  
Income from bank owned life insurance   2,278     1,371     1,242       4,943     3,664  
Gain on sale of mortgage loans   1,151     1,671     1,270       4,150     3,175  
Gain on sale of other loans and assets   2,576     1,408     1,027       6,035     5,004  
Card-related interchange income   4,137     7,137     7,221       17,964     21,422  
Derivative mark-to-market   (153 )       35       (141 )   27  
Swap fee income   88         452       88     1,029  
Other income   2,682     2,524     2,828       7,463     7,114  
Total Noninterest Income   24,698     25,210     24,826       73,896     72,312  
Salaries and employee benefits   38,618     37,320     35,640       111,262     106,639  
Net occupancy   4,858     4,822     4,782       15,014     14,584  
Furniture and equipment   4,335     4,278     4,414       13,093     12,936  
Data processing   3,879     3,840     3,857       11,543     11,024  
Pennsylvania shares tax   1,126     1,126     1,588       3,454     4,013  
Advertising and promotion   1,960     898     1,662       4,177     4,652  
Intangible amortization   1,223     1,169     1,344       3,656     3,773  
Other professional fees and services   1,448     1,286     1,603       3,976     4,376  
FDIC insurance   1,638     1,286     1,920       4,537     4,614  
Litigation and operational losses   2,181     494     1,626       3,672     3,263  
Loss on sale or write-down of assets   132     77     50       352     97  
Loss on early redemption of subordinated debt       369           369      
Merger and acquisition           379       114     8,860  
Other operating expenses   8,672     8,833     8,548       26,222     25,906  
Total Noninterest Expense   70,070     65,798     67,413       201,441     204,737  
Income before Income Taxes   40,528     46,577     49,285       133,586     140,836  
Income tax provision   8,442     9,489     10,054       26,863     28,600  
Net Income $ 32,086   $ 37,088   $ 39,231     $ 106,723   $ 112,236  
             
Shares Outstanding at End of Period   102,237,941     102,297,847     102,184,652       102,237,941     102,184,652  
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution   102,418,964     102,287,598     102,442,878       102,293,213     101,674,970  
             


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION  
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA     
Unaudited     
(dollars in thousands)     
           
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
    2024       2024       2023  
BALANCE SHEET (Period End)          
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 126,598     $ 109,907     $ 122,982  
Interest-bearing bank deposits   455,711       78,386       214,088  
Securities available for sale, at fair value   1,165,392       1,101,154       866,582  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost   430,425       453,820       429,558  
Loans held for sale   46,785       50,769       33,127  
           
Loans and leases   8,965,500       8,994,890       8,901,725  
Allowance for credit losses   (126,112 )     (123,654 )     (134,337 )
Net loans and leases   8,839,388       8,871,236       8,767,388  
           
Goodwill and other intangibles   384,172       384,854       387,328  
Other assets   534,728       576,747       600,935  
Total Assets $ 11,983,199     $ 11,626,873     $ 11,421,988  
           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,463,971     $ 2,304,830     $ 2,535,704  
           
Interest-bearing demand deposits   671,667       619,877       632,062  
Savings deposits   4,953,206       4,955,718       4,928,607  
Time deposits   1,656,708       1,528,496       1,144,692  
Total interest-bearing deposits   7,281,581       7,104,091       6,705,361  
           
Total deposits   9,745,552       9,408,921       9,241,065  
           
Short-term borrowings   538,828       537,613       544,060  
Long-term borrowings   136,285       136,581       187,017  
Total borrowings   675,113       674,194       731,077  
           
Other liabilities   152,918       181,253       209,315  
Shareholders' equity   1,409,616       1,362,505       1,240,531  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 11,983,199     $ 11,626,873     $ 11,421,988  
 


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)


  For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30, Yield/ June 30, Yield/ September 30, Yield/   September 30, Yield/ September 30, Yield/
    2024 Rate   2024 Rate   2023 Rate     2024 Rate   2023 Rate
NET INTEREST MARGIN                  
                       
Assets                      
Loans and leases (FTE)(1)(3) $ 9,004,808 6.09 % $ 9,017,288 6.06 % $ 8,884,731 5.79 %   $ 9,006,908 6.03 % $ 8,627,203 5.56 %
Interest bearing bank deposits   278,006 5.49 %   208,360 5.58 %   235,761 5.63 %     199,887 5.55 %   197,522 5.35 %
Securities (FTE)(1)   1,542,792 3.34 %   1,510,409 3.23 %   1,229,308 2.32 %     1,508,604 3.21 %   1,229,721 2.20 %
Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE)(1)   10,825,606 5.68 %   10,736,057 5.66 %   10,349,800 5.37 %     10,715,399 5.63 %   10,054,446 5.14 %
Noninterest-earning assets   950,926     959,103     957,258       949,389     932,844  
Total Assets $ 11,776,532   $ 11,695,160   $ 11,307,058     $ 11,664,788   $ 10,987,290  
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                      
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 5,657,796 2.27 % $ 5,629,028 2.20 % $ 5,581,623 1.67 %   $ 5,613,986 2.19 % $ 5,497,336 1.31 %
Time deposits   1,575,975 4.40 %   1,504,544 4.35 %   1,054,216 3.48 %     1,489,476 4.33 %   890,299 3.03 %
Short-term borrowings   541,010 4.62 %   545,551 4.67 %   504,025 5.23 %     560,743 4.62 %   402,782 4.73 %
Long-term borrowings   136,408 5.44 %   170,963 5.52 %   187,122 5.94 %     164,553 5.59 %   186,629 5.35 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   7,911,189 2.91 %   7,850,086 2.85 %   7,326,986 2.28 %     7,828,758 2.84 %   6,977,046 1.84 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits   2,286,482     2,310,274     2,519,184       2,299,650     2,592,373  
Other liabilities   189,571     190,440     211,447       183,255     202,438  
Shareholders' equity   1,389,290     1,344,360     1,249,441       1,353,125     1,215,433  
Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources   3,865,343     3,845,074     3,980,072       3,836,030     4,010,244  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 11,776,532   $ 11,695,160   $ 11,307,058     $ 11,664,788   $ 10,987,290  
                       
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1)   3.56 %   3.57 %   3.76 %     3.55 %   3.87 %
 


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION  
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA      
Unaudited      
(dollars in thousands)      
  September 30, June 30, September 30,
    2024     2024     2023  
Loan and Lease Portfolio Detail      
Commercial Loan and Lease Portfolio:      
Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 1,263,008   $ 1,312,816   $ 1,305,905  
Commercial real estate   3,069,438     3,077,013     3,050,084  
Equipment Finance loans and leases   366,527     316,700     190,116  
Real estate construction   522,548     523,595     508,875  
Total Commercial   5,221,521     5,230,124     5,054,980  
       
Consumer Loan Portfolio:      
Closed-end mortgages   1,878,980     1,902,173     1,915,506  
Home equity lines of credit   495,396     492,133     499,275  
Real estate construction   18,227     24,460     66,672  
Total Real Estate - Consumer   2,392,603     2,418,766     2,481,453  
       
Auto & RV loans   1,275,765     1,270,044     1,285,380  
Direct installment   26,425     26,807     27,888  
Personal lines of credit   47,076     46,932     48,718  
Student loans   2,110     2,217     3,306  
Total Other Consumer   1,351,376     1,346,000     1,365,292  
Total Consumer Portfolio   3,743,979     3,764,766     3,846,745  
   Total Portfolio Loans and Leases   8,965,500     8,994,890     8,901,725  
Loans held for sale   46,785     50,769     33,127  
   Total Loans and Leases $ 9,012,285   $ 9,045,659   $ 8,934,852  
       
       
  September 30, June 30, September 30,
    2024     2024     2023  
ASSET QUALITY DETAIL      
Nonperforming Loans and Leases:      
Loans and leases on nonaccrual basis $ 50,929   $ 31,443   $ 25,902  
Loans on nonaccrual basis - Centric acquisition   23,794     25,676     22,022  
Total Nonperforming Loans and Leases $ 74,723   $ 57,119   $ 47,924  
Other real estate owned ("OREO")   669     484     765  
Repossessions ("Repos")   1,188     1,456     762  
Total Nonperforming Assets $ 76,580   $ 59,059   $ 49,451  
Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing   1,191     1,753     2,484  
Classified loans and leases   114,751     103,111     66,272  
Criticized loans and leases   241,962     241,611     193,192  
       
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and leases, plus OREO and Repos(4)   0.85 %   0.66 %   0.56 %
Allowance for credit losses $ 126,112   $ 123,654   $ 134,337  
 


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)


  For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30,   September 30, September 30,
    2024     2024     2023       2024     2023  
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries):            
Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 5,870   $ 2,485   $ 1,664     $ 10,597   $ 8,750  
Real estate construction       35           29      
Commercial real estate   1,381     331     166       1,881     1,547  
Residential real estate   55     64     247       140     256  
Loans to individuals   1,479     1,487     1,899       4,842     3,261  
Net Charge-offs $ 8,785   $ 4,402   $ 3,976     $ 17,489   $ 13,814  
             
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases outstanding (annualized)(4)   0.39 %   0.20 %   0.18 %     0.26 %   0.21 %
Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs   120.83 %   177.81 %   148.01 %     129.68 %   43.62 %
Provision for credit losses $ 10,615   $ 7,827   $ 5,885     $ 22,680   $ 6,025  
 


DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.
             
(1) Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using the federal income tax statutory rate of 21%.
(2) Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from "total noninterest expense" the amortization of intangibles and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs.
(3) Includes held for sale loans.    
(4) Excludes held for sale loans.    
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30,   September 30, September 30,
    2024   2024   2023     2024   2023
             
Interest income $ 154,323 $ 150,682 $ 139,885   $ 450,467 $ 385,741
Adjustment to fully taxable equivalent basis(1)   342   329   313     994   923
Interest income adjusted to fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP)   154,665   151,011   140,198     451,461   386,664
Interest expense   57,808   55,690   42,128     166,656   95,802
Net interest income, (FTE)(1) $ 96,857 $ 95,321 $ 98,070   $ 284,805 $ 290,862
 


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES      
             
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30,   September 30, September 30,
    2024     2024     2023       2024     2023  
             
Net Income $ 32,086   $ 37,088   $ 39,231     $ 106,723   $ 112,236  
Intangible amortization   1,223     1,169     1,344       3,656     3,773  
Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles   (257 )   (245 )   (282 )     (768 )   (792 )
Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 33,052   $ 38,012   $ 40,293     $ 109,611   $ 115,217  
             
Average Tangible Equity:            
Total shareholders' equity $ 1,389,290   $ 1,344,360   $ 1,249,441     $ 1,353,125   $ 1,215,433  
Less: intangible assets   384,404     385,332     387,782       385,255     377,697  
Tangible Equity   1,004,886     959,028     861,659       967,870     837,736  
Less: preferred stock                      
Tangible Common Equity $ 1,004,886   $ 959,028   $ 861,659     $ 967,870   $ 837,736  
             
(8)Return on Average Tangible Common Equity   13.09 %   15.94 %   18.55 %     15.13 %   18.39 %


  For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30,   September 30, September 30,
    2024     2024     2023       2024     2023  
             
Core Net Income:            
Total Net Income $ 32,086   $ 37,088   $ 39,231     $ 106,723   $ 112,236  
Net securities (gains) losses   (194 )   (23 )   103       (217 )   103  
Tax benefit of net securities gains   41     5     (22 )     46     (22 )
Merger and acquisition related expenses           379       114     8,860  
Tax benefit of merger and acquisition related expenses           (80 )     (24 )   (1,861 )
Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD                     10,653  
Tax benefit of provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD                     (2,237 )
(5)Core net income $ 31,933   $ 37,070   $ 39,611     $ 106,642   $ 127,732  
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution   102,418,964     102,287,598     102,442,878       102,293,213     101,674,970  
(6)Core Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.31   $ 0.36   $ 0.39     $ 1.04   $ 1.26  
             
Intangible amortization   1,223     1,169     1,344       3,656     3,773  
Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles   (257 )   (245 )   (282 )     (768 )   (792 )
Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 32,899   $ 37,994   $ 40,673     $ 109,530   $ 130,713  
             
(9)Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity   13.02 %   15.93 %   18.73 %     15.12 %   20.86 %
 


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES          
             
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30,   September 30, September 30,
    2024     2024     2023       2024     2023  
Core Return on Average Assets:            
Total Net Income $ 32,086   $ 37,088   $ 39,231     $ 106,723   $ 112,236  
Total Average Assets   11,776,532     11,695,160     11,307,058       11,664,788     10,987,290  
Return on Average Assets   1.08 %   1.28 %   1.38 %     1.22 %   1.37 %
             
Core Net Income(5) $ 31,933   $ 37,070   $ 39,611     $ 106,642   $ 127,732  
Total Average Assets   11,776,532     11,695,160     11,307,058       11,664,788     10,987,290  
(7)Core Return on Average Assets   1.08 %   1.27 %   1.39 %     1.22 %   1.55 %


  For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30,   September 30, September 30,
    2024     2024     2023       2024     2023  
Core Efficiency Ratio:            
Total Noninterest Expense $ 70,070   $ 65,798   $ 67,413     $ 201,441   $ 204,737  
Adjustments to Noninterest Expense:            
Intangible amortization   1,223     1,169     1,344       3,656     3,773  
Merger and acquisition related           379       114     8,860  
Noninterest Expense - Core $ 68,847   $ 64,629   $ 65,690     $ 197,671   $ 192,104  
             
Net interest income, (FTE) $ 96,857   $ 95,321   $ 98,070     $ 284,805   $ 290,862  
Total noninterest income   24,698     25,210     24,826       73,896     72,312  
Net securities (gains) losses   (194 )   (23 )   103       (217 )   103  
Total Revenue   121,361     120,508     122,999       358,484     363,277  
             
Adjustments to Revenue:            
Derivative mark-to-market   (153 )       35       (141 )   27  
Total Revenue - Core $ 121,514   $ 120,508   $ 122,964     $ 358,625   $ 363,250  
             
(10)Core Efficiency Ratio   56.66 %   53.63 %   53.42 %     55.12 %   52.88 %
 


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)


DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES    
       
  September 30, June 30, September 30,
    2024     2024     2023  
Tangible Equity:      
Total shareholders' equity $ 1,409,616   $ 1,362,505   $ 1,240,531  
Less: intangible assets   384,172     384,854     387,328  
Tangible Equity   1,025,444     977,651     853,203  
Less: preferred stock            
Tangible Common Equity $ 1,025,444   $ 977,651   $ 853,203  
       
Tangible Assets:      
Total assets $ 11,983,199   $ 11,626,873   $ 11,421,988  
Less: intangible assets   384,172     384,854     387,328  
Tangible Assets $ 11,599,027   $ 11,242,019   $ 11,034,660  
       
(12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets   8.84 %   8.70 %   7.73 %
       
Shares Outstanding at End of Period   102,237,941     102,297,847     102,184,652  
(11)Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 10.03   $ 9.56   $ 8.35  


  For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30,   September 30, September 30,
    2024     2024     2023     2024     2023
Pre-tax pre-provision income:            
Net interest income $ 96,515   $ 94,992   $ 97,757   $ 283,811   $ 289,939
Noninterest income   24,698     25,210     24,826     73,896     72,312
Noninterest expense   70,070     65,798     67,413     201,441     204,737
Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 51,143   $ 54,404   $ 55,170   $ 156,266   $ 157,514
             
Net securities (gains) losses $ (194 ) $ (23 ) $ 103   $ (217 ) $ 103
Merger and acquisition related expenses       0     379     114     8,860
Core pre-tax pre-provision income $ 50,949   $ 54,381   $ 55,652   $ 156,163   $ 166,477
             
Net charge-offs $ 8,785   $ 4,402   $ 3,976   $ 17,489   $ 13,814

