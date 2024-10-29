BellRing Brands Schedules Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Conference Call

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) today announced it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. EST to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 and fiscal year 2025 outlook and to respond to questions. Darcy H. Davenport, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul A. Rode, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the call. BellRing also announced it plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter after market close on Monday, November 18, 2024.

Interested parties may join the conference call by registering in advance at the following link: BellRing Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Upon registration, participants will receive a dial-in number and a unique passcode to access the conference call. Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast of the conference call, which can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of BellRing’s website at www.bellring.com. A webcast replay also will be available for a limited period on BellRing’s website in the Investor Relations section.

About BellRing Brands, Inc.

BellRing Brands, Inc. is a rapidly growing leader in the global convenient nutrition category offering ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products. Its primary brands, Premier Protein® and Dymatize®, appeal to a broad range of consumers and are distributed across a diverse network of channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty and convenience. BellRing’s commitment to consumers is to strive to make highly effective products that deliver best-in-class nutritionals and superior taste. For more information, visit www.bellring.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Jennifer Meyer

jennifer.meyer@bellringbrands.com

(415) 814-9388

Legal Disclaimer:

