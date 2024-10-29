Fragment Based Drug Discovery Market Size Projected to Achieve USD 2.1 Billion by 2031, Expanding at a 11.5% CAGR | Analysis by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Fragment-Based Drug Discovery Enhancing Lead Optimization and Target Protein Interaction

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc. , Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Transparency Market Research, the fragment based drug discovery market (단편 기반 신약 발견 시장) was worth US$ 795.4 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 2.1 Billion by the year 2031 at a CAGR of 11.5 % between 2023 and 2031.

Fragment-Based Drug Discovery (FBDD) is an innovative and increasingly popular approach in early-stage drug development. Unlike traditional high-throughput screening (HTS), which focuses on large and complex molecules, FBDD involves screening small, low molecular weight fragments as the starting point for drug discovery. These fragments interact with target proteins, offering crucial insights into binding characteristics and serving as the foundation for lead optimization.

Request a PDF Sample of this Report Now!

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4741

FBDD presents several key advantages over conventional methods, including enhanced chemical diversity, higher hit rates, and the ability to target challenging proteins that are often difficult to address through traditional approaches. This method is particularly valuable in drugging targets with shallow binding sites or novel allosteric sites, making it a promising tool for tackling diseases with limited therapeutic options. As a result, FBDD is gaining traction within the pharmaceutical industry as a preferred strategy for generating novel drug candidates.





Key Players in Fragment Based Drug Discovery Market

Alveus Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Astex Pharmaceuticals, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Beactica AB, Emerald BioStructures, Inc., Crown Bioscience, Inc., Evotec AG, Proteros Fragments GmbH, Kinetic Discovery Limited, Sprint Bioscience, Sygnature Discovery AND Structure Based Design, Inc. are some of the leading players.

Fragment Based Drug Discovery Market: A Sneak Peek

The Fragment-Based Drug Discovery (FBDD) market is witnessing robust growth, driven by its increasing adoption in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for early-stage drug development. FBDD's ability to efficiently identify starting points for drug design by screening small, low-molecular-weight fragments has made it a preferred alternative to traditional high-throughput screening (HTS).

Its versatility in addressing challenging biological targets, such as proteins with shallow binding pockets or allosteric sites, has further positioned FBDD as a valuable tool in drug discovery, especially in areas like cancer, infectious diseases, and neurodegenerative disorders. One of the primary growth drivers of the FBDD market is the growing need for innovative and efficient drug discovery approaches. Traditional methods, including HTS, often face challenges such as low hit rates, limited chemical diversity, and the inability to target difficult-to-drug proteins. FBDD offers a more efficient exploration of chemical space, using smaller libraries of fragments while still covering a wide range of chemical diversity. The method’s ability to rapidly generate hit compounds with better drug-like properties, such as solubility and bioavailability, has fueled its adoption across the pharmaceutical industry, where time and cost efficiency are critical in drug development.

The successful development of fragment-derived drugs reaching late-stage clinical trials and regulatory approvals is another key driver of fragment based drug discovery market growth. For instance, Vemurafenib used to treat melanoma, and Venetoclax, for leukemia, are both - derived from fragment-based discovery and have demonstrated the method's effectiveness in producing viable therapeutic agents.

These successes have encouraged further investment in FBDD platforms, leading to expanded use in drug discovery pipelines. Pharmaceutical companies are recognizing the potential of FBDD to address previously undruggable targets, creating a positive outlook for market growth.

The FBDD market is expected to grow significantly in the upcoming period, driven by advances in screening technologies, such as X-Ray crystallography, NMR, and molecular modeling, which enhance fragment identification and optimization. Additionally, the increasing demand for precision medicine and the focus on tackling complex diseases will further propel the adoption of FBDD in the drug discovery process. As the method continues to demonstrate its potential in delivering successful therapeutic candidates, more companies are expected to integrate FBDD into their R&D processes, bolstering the market's expansion.

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry! Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4741

Fragment-Based Drug Discovery Market Regional Insights

• North America dominated the market share in 2022

The Fragment-Based Drug Discovery (FBDD) market in North America is experiencing substantial growth, driven by multiple factors, including the region’s advanced research infrastructure, strong presence of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and increased focus on innovative drug discovery techniques. North America, particularly the United States, is a global leader in drug discovery and development, making it a key region for the adoption of cutting-edge approaches like FBDD.

One of the key factors driving the FBDD market in North America is the significant investment in research and development (R&D) by pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and research organizations. The region's commitment to innovation is supported by the availability of advanced technologies, such as X-Ray crystallography, nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR), and surface plasmon resonance (SPR), which are crucial for fragment screening and optimization.

These tools enable more accurate identification of fragment hits and provide detailed structural information for the development of highly selective drug candidates. The continuous investment in high-end infrastructure and drug discovery platforms enhances the region’s capacity to adopt and expand FBDD practices.

Fragment Based Drug Discovery Market Segmentation

Component Fragment Screening Biophysical Techniques NMR Spectroscopy Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF) Assay Fluorescence Polarization Isothermal Titration Calorimetry X-ray Crystallography Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) Bilayer Interferometry Mass Spectrometry (MS) Capillary Electrophoresis Weak Affinity Chromatography (WAC - HPLC-UV/MS) Other assays (biochemical) Non-biophysical Techniques Fragment Optimization

Application Oncology Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders Infectious Diseases Cardiovascular Diseases Metabolic Disorders Inflammation & Autoimmune Diseases

End-user Academic & Research Institutions Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Contract Research Organizations (CROs)



Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=4741<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Infant Resuscitators Market - The global infant resuscitators market (유아 소생기 시장) was valued at US$ 253.1 million in 2022. It is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2023 to 2031, reaching over US$ 401.4 million by the end of 2031.

- The global infant resuscitators market (유아 소생기 시장) was valued at US$ 253.1 million in 2022. It is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2023 to 2031, by the end of 2031. Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market - The mechanical thrombectomy devices market (기계적 혈전제거 장치 시장) was valued at US$ 1.1 billion in 2022. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2031, reaching over US$ 1.8 billion by the end of 2031.

- The mechanical thrombectomy devices market (기계적 혈전제거 장치 시장) was valued at US$ 1.1 billion in 2022. It is expected from 2023 to 2031, reaching over US$ 1.8 billion by the end of 2031. Sanitization Robots Market - The sanitization robots market (위생 로봇 시장) was valued at US$ 927.3 million in 2022. It is projected to advance at an impressive CAGR of 19.2% from 2023 to 2031, reaching over US$ 4.8 billion by 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.