PCB Laminates Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 20.5 Billion in 2027, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global PCB Laminates market is projected to witness a growth rate of 4.1% annually from 2022 to 2027, with an anticipated size of US$ 20.5 billion by 2027, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.

Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global PCB Laminates market which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2027 (billion US$) 20.5 Growth (CAGR) 4.1% during 2022-2027 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Trend Period 2016-2020 Base Year 2021 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the PCB Laminates Market:

The global PCB Laminates market is segmented based on PCB type, laminate type, application type, and region.

Based on PCB type - The market is segmented as rigid PCB/multilayer, HDI/microvia, flexible, and IC substrate. Rigid/multilayer is likely to remain at the forefront of the PCB laminates market growth during the forecast period. Rigid PCBs are inflexible in construction and have a high current capacity. They are best suited for automotive, computer, and industrial electronics applications. The vast majority of rigid PCBs are manufactured with FR-4 as the primary insulating pillar.



Based on the laminate type – The market is classified as FR-4, FR-4 high Tg, FR-4 halogen-free, paper, CEM, and special & others. FR-4 is expected to remain the most sought-after laminate type for PCB applications during the forecast period. The multitude of properties provided by FR-4, such as good strength-to-weight ratio, close to zero water absorption, good fabrication characteristics, and the ability to retain high mechanical values and electrical insulating qualities in both dry and humid conditions, make it an attractive option for a wide range of electrical and mechanical applications. CEM (CEM-3) has a structure very similar to FR-4 and is a slightly cheaper laminate type that is gaining traction over FR-4 in some regional markets.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market for PCB laminates over the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

Advancements in consumer electronics and telecommunication products are opening up new opportunities in the regional market.

The growing adoption of smart devices, paired with the presence of a large number of PCB makers in the region, indicates a high level of PCB production in the region, which is likely to generate significant demand for PCB laminates in Asia-Pacific.



PCB Laminates Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

The increasing demand for PCBs in emerging sectors such as 5G communications.

Increasing demand in the communications and electronics sectors and the growing popularity of high-frequency high-speed and halogen-free laminates.



Top 5 Companies in the PCB Laminates Market:

The PCB laminates industry is highly concentrated. After ages of market-oriented competition, a relatively concentrated and stable supply pattern has been formed. Laminate suppliers possess strong bargaining power, owing to the higher industry concentration, with which they ensure a high-profit margin. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players (arranged alphabetically).

Kingboard Laminates Holdings Ltd.

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Shengyi Technology Co., Ltd. (SYTECH)

Taiwan Elite Material Co., Ltd. (EMC)





What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers: How big is the sales opportunity? How lucrative is the future? Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Which are the most attractive market segments? Who are the top players and their market positioning? How complex is the business environment? What are the factors affecting the market?



