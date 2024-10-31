Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Help Clients Display Unique Artifacts & Artwork

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) are excited to announce the expansion of their services to include custom display solutions, designed to showcase and preserve unique items such as remnants from old building facades, artifacts donated by hospital patrons, and freestanding sculptures.These offerings are tailored to enhance any environment, providing clients with innovative ways to integrate significant historical and artistic pieces into their spaces.Custom Display Solutions to Enhance and Preserve Valuable ArtifactsHAC & QAH's custom displays include the design and fabrication of custom cabinetry and pedestals, which are crafted to support, protect, and display a variety of artifacts and artworks. These display solutions are ideal for hospitals, corporate buildings, and public spaces looking to add a dimension of history and culture to their environments."Our custom display solutions are all about honoring and preserving history and art," said Sara Beth Joyner, President of HAC & QAH. "Whether it's a piece of a historic building, a donated artifact, or a unique sculpture, we are able to provide our clients with a functional yet aesthetically pleasing way to display these important items."Mercedes Burton, Director of Design at HAC & QAH, added, "Every artifact and sculpture has a story, and our custom displays are designed to tell those stories. We work closely with our clients to understand the significance of each item and create a display that enhances its visibility and impact."The introduction of custom display solutions complements HAC & QAH's existing range of services, which include consulting, art procurement, signage design, and installation. This expansion is part of the firm’s ongoing effort to provide comprehensive solutions that meet the diverse needs of their clients.About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH)Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing visual communications and artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm’s success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as patient communication boards, digital signage, donor recognition signage, large scale murals and graphics, artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, sculptures, dimensional lettering, wayfinding signage, and more.Contact Information:Sara Beth Joyner, EDACPresident214-773-1298S.Joyner@HealthcareArtConsulting.comS.Joyner@QualityArtHouse.comMercedes Burton, EDACDirector of Design972-730-6622MercedesBurton@HealthcareArtConsulting.comMercedesBurton@QualityArtHouse.com

