10/28/24 – STATEWIDE CELEBRATIONS FOR ARBOR DAY THIS WEEKEND

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Oct. 29, 2024

STATEWIDE CELEBRATIONS FOR ARBOR DAY THIS WEEKEND

(HONOLULU) – Arbor Day in Hawaiʻi is Nov. 2, a day to honor and celebrate trees where we live, work, learn and play. Communities across the state are hosting a variety of tree-focused events this Saturday with tree giveaways, educational booths, and volunteer tree plantings.

Kaulunani, the urban and community forestry program of the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW), supports various Arbor Day events annually. This year promises a range of opportunities for participants to connect with trees, from learning about those that provide food to native trees that thrive in Hawaiʻi and support unique ecosystems.

In South Kona on Hawaiʻi Island, the Hawaiʻi ʻUlu Cooperative and Amy Greenwell Ethnobotanical Garden are partnering to host an Arbor Day celebration that focuses on food security and building community. The event will take place at the Greenwell Garden on Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and feature a native plant sale, food trucks, hula, music, keiki activities, garden tours and more.

“Growing ʻulu enhances community wellbeing and culture by providing connection to place, local history and nourishment,” said Dana Shapiro, co-founder and CEO of the Hawaiʻi ʻUlu Cooperative. “The West Hawaiʻi community historically supported Kaluʻulu, one of the largest ʻulu agroforests of Hawaiʻi, and we want to educate residents about this historic region and its past agricultural abundance.”

Community members are encouraged to bring family and friends. At many events, local experts will be on hand to share their experience and insights.

“We invite all residents to come together to plant trees and grow our shared community forests in Hawaiʻi,” said Dr. Heather McMillen, DOFAW urban and community forester. “Every tree we plant and care for contributes to the health of our islands and creates a hopeful future for our keiki.”

Events across the state on Nov. 2 include:

Kauaʻi: Garden Island Resource Conservation & Development will host its annual tree giveaway and education event at Kukui Grove Shopping Center in Līhuʻe.

Oʻahu: The Urban Garden Center in Pearl City will give away grafted fruit trees.

Molokaʻi: Molokaʻi Land Trust in Kualapuʻu will host its second annual native tree giveaway.

Maui: Maui Nui Botanical Gardens in Kahului will host its annual Arbor Day Garden Expo & tree giveaway.

For additional information and to find an event near you, visit Kaulunani.org to view a list of celebrations by island and location.

Arbor Day Hawaiʻi Kaulunani Website: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/forestry/lap/kaulunani/arbor-day-in-hawaii/

Benefits of Trees: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/forestry/lap/kaulunani/why-trees/ https://vibrantcitieslab.com/

Sign up to receive an ʻulu tree at the South Kona Arbor Day event: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdvYOWhL7zuaG6SQcUD8jwJE0stErcU2AQXKlp_vIw_rGLOfA/viewform?usp=sf_link

