Two Senior Corrections Officers Assigned to the Juvenile Justice Commission Charged with Sexual Assault and Official Misconduct

TRENTON – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Criminal Justice (DCJ) today announced the charging of two Juvenile Justice Commission Senior Corrections Officers who allegedly sexually assaulted, and had unlawful sexual contact with, a female resident of the Female Secure Care and Intake Facility located in Bordentown, New Jersey.

Gary Nieves, 53, of Burlington City, New Jersey, has been charged by criminal complaint with four counts of sexual assault, second degree; criminal sexual contact, fourth degree; witness tampering, third degree; and official misconduct, second degree.

William Young, 35, of Marlton, New Jersey, has been charged by criminal complaint with sexual assault, second degree; criminal sexual contact, fourth degree; and official misconduct, second degree.

“We will not tolerate people in positions of power using their authority to abuse those in their care. The allegations facing these officers, that they preyed on a young person who was in their custody, warrant serious consequences,” said Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin. “I am grateful for the thorough and swift work of the Division of Criminal Justice, with investigative support from the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, undertaken in this case.”

“I am grateful to the team of DCJ detectives and prosecutors who swiftly and diligently investigated this deeply troubling conduct,” said J. Stephen Ferketic, Director of the Division of Criminal Justice. “The Division of Criminal Justice will stop at nothing to hold those accountable who use positions of trust to prey on those that they are charged to protect.”

The complaint and the affidavit of probable cause allege that on August 14, 2024, staff members of the JJC received information that two senior corrections officers at the Female Secure Care and Intake Facility, commonly referred to as the Hayes Unit, were having repeated unlawful sexual contact with a resident. The victim subsequently confirmed the allegations made against both Officers Nieves and Young. Instances of the alleged sexual contact and sexual assault were identified as taking place in various locations in the secure care facility including shared spaces and the victim’s living quarters. Nieves and Young were acting in their capacity as senior corrections officers with the JJC when they allegedly engaged in various forms of sexual contact and sexual assault, including penetration, on numerous occasions against the victim.

If convicted of the charges, both Nieves and Young could face up to 10 years in New Jersey state prison for each sexual assault and official misconduct count.

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Nicole Siano of DCJ, under the supervision of Bureau Chief Laura Magnone and DCJ Deputy Director Jillian Carpenter.

The charges against the defendants are merely accusations and they are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The Attorney General also thanks the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability for its outstanding investigative work.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information relevant to the State’s allegations is encouraged to contact Lieutenant Garrett Brown at (609) 273-8631.

Defense counsel:

Not known at this time