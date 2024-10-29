AG Platkin, NJ Division of Highway Traffic Safety Urge Drivers to Use Extra Caution on Halloween

TRENTON – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Highway Traffic Safety remind drivers to be extra cautious on the roads this Halloween and avoid ghoulish driving to keep trick-or-treaters safe.

As the daylight wanes into darkness on Thursday, New Jersey families will take to the streets, which means that pedestrians may appear unexpectedly, and smaller children might not be as aware of traffic dangers.

“There is nothing better than going out dressed as your favorite character or monster with your children and your friends and attending Halloween parties,” said Attorney General Platkin. “But grownups know that no superhero costume in the world can protect you from an oncoming car or truck. We’re asking both drivers and pedestrians to be especially vigilant of their surroundings on Halloween.”

“This Halloween, we are reminding drivers that slower speeds save lives. Please be attentive and help keep our children safe,” said Michael J. Rizol Jr., Director of the Division of Highway Traffic Safety. “We all share the responsibility of keeping New Jersey’s roads safe for everyone. Be mindful of your surroundings, and use caution when approaching intersections and on local roads where pedestrians may be walking or attempting to cross.”

Halloween arrives as National Pedestrian Safety Month draws to a close, and HTS encourages New Jerseyans to use these safety tips from its partners at the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Walking should always be a safe and convenient way to travel in every community across the Garden State, but especially on festive days like Halloween.

Sadly, the need for pedestrian safety remains critical. In 2023, 7,318 pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes nationwide—a slight increase from 2022 but nearly twice the number from just 15 years ago. Here in New Jersey, pedestrian deaths represented 28.2% of all traffic fatalities, far above the national average of 18%.

Although New Jersey saw a 10.5% decrease in pedestrian fatalities in 2023, with 171 pedestrians killed compared to 191 in 2022, the need for vigilance remains. Preliminary statistics from the New Jersey State Police show that 164 pedestrians have already been killed on New Jersey roadways this year.

“Walking is not only good for your health and the environment but should also be stress-free and safe,” Rizol said. “As we observe National Pedestrian Safety Month, I urge all drivers to slow down and avoid distractions while behind the wheel. Pedestrians are counting on you to keep them safe. In New Jersey, safer drivers truly save lives.”

For more information, see www.njsaferoads.com.

###