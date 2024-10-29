Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,567 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,512 in the last 365 days.

NIST Wins Multiple CyberScoop 50 Awards

an image of a hand with a trophy

Credit: Shutterstock

NIST’s Cherilyn Pascoe and Ron Ross, as well as the Post Quantum Cryptography Standards project team have been selected as winners of the 2024 CyberScoop 50 Awards. The winners were chosen in recognition of their important work in protecting vital networks, critical infrastructure, and information. 

Cherilyn Pascoe and Ron Ross were given awards in the ‘Government Leadership’ category, which honors ‘transformational cybersecurity leaders who implement new strategies, technologies and programs to help all levels of government function in smarter ways.’ NIST’s Post Quantum Cryptography Standards project received an ‘Innovation of the Year’ award, which ‘spotlights initiatives, new technologies or novel approaches that promise to improve how governments, industries, or the public at large approach cybersecurity.’

Congratulations to our winners!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NIST Wins Multiple CyberScoop 50 Awards

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more