NIST Wins Multiple CyberScoop 50 Awards

Credit: Shutterstock

NIST’s Cherilyn Pascoe and Ron Ross, as well as the Post Quantum Cryptography Standards project team have been selected as winners of the 2024 CyberScoop 50 Awards. The winners were chosen in recognition of their important work in protecting vital networks, critical infrastructure, and information.

Cherilyn Pascoe and Ron Ross were given awards in the ‘Government Leadership’ category, which honors ‘transformational cybersecurity leaders who implement new strategies, technologies and programs to help all levels of government function in smarter ways.’ NIST’s Post Quantum Cryptography Standards project received an ‘Innovation of the Year’ award, which ‘spotlights initiatives, new technologies or novel approaches that promise to improve how governments, industries, or the public at large approach cybersecurity.’

Congratulations to our winners!