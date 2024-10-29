KDHE Announces Guidance on Cardiac Emergency Response Plans (CERP)

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued statewide guidance for Cardiac Emergency Response Plans (CERP) as required by Kansas Senate Bill 19, which was signed into law by Governor Laura Kelly in April.

A CERP is a structured, written plan that outlines essential steps to reduce fatalities from sudden cardiac arrest. These new CERP standards aim to help schools, workplaces and community organizations develop clear, actionable plans to address sudden cardiac arrest emergencies. While these guidelines are not regulations, they provide crucial recommendations for saving lives in cardiac emergencies.

“The new Cardiac Emergency Response Plan guidance stands as a result of the collective expertise and dedication of everyone involved,” KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek said. “KDHE staff worked with representatives from the Kansas Department of Education, the Kansas Association of School Boards and other stakeholders to develop the new CERP standards. This collaboration played a vital role in shaping a document that has the potential to save countless lives in Kansas.”

The guidance is based on recommendations from the American Heart Association and Project ADAM, organizations dedicated to improving heart health through prevention, education and advocacy. The new CERP standards will:

Establish a designated cardiac emergency response team with clearly defined roles.

Ensure access to automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and appropriate staff training in both CPR and AED usage.

Collaborate with local emergency medical services (EMS) for efficient incident response.

Develop procedures for responding to a suspected sudden cardiac arrest, including summoning EMS, providing CPR and assisting responders.

Conduct annual drills to ensure readiness.

KDHE provides templates and additional resources to support the development of CERPs, including step-by-step guides, AED placement guidelines and other training materials. These can be accessed here.

