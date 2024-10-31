Total Connect Electric Launches Commercial Services with Project at City North

Total Connect Electric Logo

Total Connect Electric is exited to be officially launching their commercial services with the completion of a successful project at City North apartments.

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Connect Electric is pleased to announce the completion of a major electrical project at City North, an apartment complex in Pensacola. The team is celebrating this achievement not only for their successful installation but also for the expansion of their services into the commercial sector. Total Connect Electric’s team of trusted electricians is located at 1320 E. Olive Road Pensacola, FL 32514.

The commercial project at the City North apartments was an electrical installation meant to provide residents with reliable power and ensure the safety of the complex. Total Connect Electric believes the completion of this project shows its dedication to prioritizing the needs of the community by delivering exceptional service. The team is proud to have been a trusted partner for this project.

“What we were able to accomplish at City North is a proud achievement for our team,” said Eric Ownby, Operations Manager at Total Connect Electric. “With this, we’re excited to announce the official launch of our commercial electrical services. We can’t wait to serve even more people in our community.”

As Total Connect Electric begins to provide services to the commercial sector, the team aims to support local businesses with a range of electrical services. They are happy to work on installations and ongoing maintenance. They’re looking forward to venturing further into this new side of their services while continuing to offer quality electrical solutions.

“My team and I are truly thankful to City North for allowing us to complete this project,” said Ownby. “We’re more than ready to help local businesses by offering these commercial services.”

Total Connect Electric is a trusted electrical company in the Pensacola area. The team prides themselves on a commitment to excellence by delivering quality electrical solutions. They are excited to have the opportunity to expand their commercial services. For more information, call (850) 750-2018 or visit their website at www.totalconnectelectric.com.



