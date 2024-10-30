Total Connect Electric Celebrates Successful Commercial Project at City North Apartments

Total Connect Electric Logo

Total Connect Electric is celebrating a successful completion of a project at City North apartments and looks forward to further serving commercial properties.

MILTON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Connect Electric is excited to announce the completion of an electrical project at City North, a luxury apartment complex in Pensacola. With this success, the team is celebrating the expansion of their services into the commercial realm. This milestone is the start of the next chapter for the company. Total Connect Electric is a trusted electric service provider located at 5838 Commerce Rd, Milton, FL 32583.

Total Connect Electric completed a comprehensive electrical installation for City North, allowing residents to enjoy reliable power and modern amenities. This project was a testament to the company’s commitment to providing quality service and ensuring the safety of their community. The team at Total Connect is proud to have been a trusted partner for City North.

“Our project at City North was a moment of pride for the company,” said Eric Ownby, Operations Manager at Total Connect Electric. “We’re thrilled to be able to expand our services into the commercial side of things, and we’re looking forward to serving business with the same expertise as our residential clients.”

With their expansion into the commercial realm, the Total Connect Electric team hopes to support local businesses in the community with all their electrical needs, whether that be installations or maintenance. The company looks forward to delivering safe and efficient electrical services to many different sectors.

“We’d like to say thank you to City North for trusting us with this project. This is just the beginning of our next chapter,” said Ownby.

Total Connect Electric is a leading provider of electrical services to the Milton community and surrounding areas. They are committed to delivering quality solutions while staying focused on safety and reliability. The team looks forward to further expanding their commercial electrical services. For more information, call (850) 750-2018 or visit the website at www.totalconnectelectric.com.

