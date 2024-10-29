10/28/24 – COMMUNITY CLIMATE FAIR COMING TO KAUAʻI NOV. 2

News Releases, slider Posted on Oct 29, 2024 in Main

Oct. 29, 2024

COMMUNITY CLIMATE FAIR COMING TO KAUAʻI NOV. 2

(LĪHUʻE) – Kauaʻi residents are encouraged to attend the Community Climate Fair on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kukui Grove Shopping Center in Līhuʻe. The Hawaiʻi State Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission (CCMAC) and several partners are hosting the free, family friendly event that’s a first for the island.

Interactive booths will display the many ways the state, counties and community organizations are working to address climate change across Hawaiʻi.

The fair will provide networking opportunities for participation at future beach cleanups, native reforestation efforts, and other volunteer initiatives. Attendees can become champions for the environment by giving feedback on the state’s Climate Action Pathways (CAP) planning process and take part in prize drawings.

“It is important to incorporate the voices of all communities in the co-development of our CAP, so we’re excited to bring the fair to Kauaʻi.” said Leah Laramee, CCMAC coordinator. “We look forward to talking and sharing ideas with all attendees!”

