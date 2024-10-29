BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Profire Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq – PFIE), Cepton, Inc. (Nasdaq – CPTN), GlycoMimetics, Inc. (Nasdaq – GLYC), ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE - ARC)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Profire Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq – PFIE)

Under the terms of the agreement, Profire Energy will be acquired by CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq - CECO) (“CECO”) for $2.55 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Profire Energy Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether CECO is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/profire-energy-inc-nasdaq-pfie/,.

Cepton, Inc. (Nasdaq – CPTN)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Cepton will be acquired by KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. (“Koito”) for $3.17 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Cepton Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Koito is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $5.20 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/cepton-inc-nasdaq-cptn/.

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (Nasdaq – GLYC)

Under the terms of the agreement, GlycoMimetics will be acquired by Crescent Biopharma, Inc. (“Crescent”). Pre-acquisition GlycoMimetics stockholders are expected to own approximately 3.1% of the combined Company and the pre-acquisition Crescent stockholders (inclusive of those investors participating in the pre-closing financing) are expected to own approximately 96.9% of the company. The investigation concerns whether the GlycoMimetics Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Crescent is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/glycomimetics-inc-nasdaq-glyc/.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE - ARC)

Under the terms of the agreement, Arc will be acquired by TechPrint Holdings, LLC for $3.40 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Arc Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether TechPrint Holdings is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/arc-document-solutions-inc-nyse-arc/.

