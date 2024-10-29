Submit Release
Qorvo® Announces Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qorvo® (Nasdaq:QRVO), a leading global provider of connectivity and power solutions, today announced financial results for the Company’s fiscal 2025 second quarter ended September 28, 2024.

On a GAAP basis, revenue for Qorvo’s fiscal 2025 second quarter was $1.047 billion, gross margin was 42.6%, operating income was $9.7 million, and loss per share was $0.18. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 47.0%, operating income was $212.2 million, and diluted earnings per share was $1.88.

Bob Bruggeworth, president and chief executive officer of Qorvo, said, “In the September quarter, ACG successfully supported our largest customer’s seasonal smartphone ramp. In HPA, we expanded our D&A business while building a broad-based business in power management. In CSG, we maintained our leadership in Wi-Fi applications while investing to grow in diverse businesses including automotive solutions and SoCs for ultra-wideband and Matter. HPA and CSG are on pace to achieve mid-teen year-over-year growth in fiscal 2025.”

Financial Commentary and Outlook

Grant Brown, chief financial officer of Qorvo, said, “In the September quarter, we exceeded the midpoint of guidance in revenue, gross margin and EPS. Looking forward, the flagship and premium tiers in the smartphone market are holding up well, however, content and ramp profiles vary by model, and we are experiencing unfavorable mix. We expect this to continue in the second half of fiscal 2025. In addition, in the mid and entry tiers of Android 5G smartphones, mix has shifted toward entry-tier 5G at the expense of mid-tier 5G. In our current view, we don’t expect this mix shift in Android 5G from mid-tier to entry-tier to reverse. As a result, we are taking appropriate actions, including factory consolidation and operating expense reductions as well as focusing on opportunities that align with our long-term profitability objectives. We currently expect full-year fiscal 2025 revenue and gross margin will be slightly down versus fiscal 2024.”

Qorvo’s current outlook for the December 2024 quarter is:

  • Quarterly revenue of approximately $900 million, plus or minus $25 million
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 45%
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $1.10 and $1.30

See “Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures” below. Qorvo's actual quarterly results may differ from these expectations and projections, and such differences may be material.

Selected Financial Information

The following tables set forth selected GAAP and non-GAAP financial information for Qorvo for the periods indicated. See the more detailed financial information for Qorvo, including reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP financial information, attached.

SELECTED GAAP RESULTS
(In millions, except for percentages and EPS)
(Unaudited)
                       
  Q2 Fiscal 2025   Q1 Fiscal 2025   Q2 Fiscal 2024   Sequential Change   Year-over-Year Change
Revenue $ 1,046.5     $ 886.7     $ 1,103.5     $ 159.8     $ (57.0 )
Gross profit $ 445.3     $ 332.3     $ 489.7     $ 113.0     $ (44.4 )
Gross margin   42.6 %     37.5 %     44.4 %   5.1 ppt   (1.8) ppt
Operating expenses $ 435.6     $ 327.7     $ 338.3     $ 107.9     $ 97.3  
Operating income $ 9.7     $ 4.6     $ 151.4     $ 5.1     $ (141.7 )
Net (loss) income $ (17.4 )   $ 0.4     $ 97.5     $ (17.8 )   $ (114.9 )
Weighted-average diluted shares   94.9       96.5       98.6       (1.6 )     (3.7 )
Diluted EPS (loss per share) $ (0.18 )   $ 0.00     $ 0.99     $ (0.18 )   $ (1.17 )
                       
                       
SELECTED NON-GAAP RESULTS(1)
(In millions, except for percentages and EPS)
(Unaudited)
                       
  Q2 Fiscal 2025   Q1 Fiscal 2025   Q2 Fiscal 2024   Sequential Change   Year-over-Year Change
Revenue $ 1,046.5     $ 886.7     $ 1,103.5     $ 159.8     $ (57.0 )
Gross profit $ 492.0     $ 362.7     $ 525.2     $ 129.3     $ (33.2 )
Gross margin   47.0 %     40.9 %     47.6 %     6.1 ppt       (0.6) ppt  
Operating expenses $ 279.8     $ 264.5     $ 245.8     $ 15.3     $ 34.0  
Operating income $ 212.2     $ 98.1     $ 279.4     $ 114.1     $ (67.2 )
Net income $ 179.8     $ 83.5     $ 235.5     $ 96.3     $ (55.7 )
Weighted-average diluted shares   95.8       96.5       98.6       (0.7 )     (2.8 )
Diluted EPS $ 1.88     $ 0.87     $ 2.39     $ 1.01     $ (0.51 )

(1) Adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, restructuring-related charges, acquisition and integration-related costs, goodwill and other asset impairments, gain or loss on assets, other expense or income, gain or loss on investments, and an adjustment of income taxes.


SELECTED GAAP RESULTS BY OPERATING SEGMENT
(In millions, except percentages)
(Unaudited)
  Q2 Fiscal 2025   Q1 Fiscal 2025   Q2 Fiscal 2024   Sequential Change   Year-over-Year Change
Revenue                  
HPA $ 148.3     $ 129.5     $ 149.8       14.5 %     (1.0 )%
CSG   146.8       114.9       103.6       27.8 %     41.7 %
ACG   751.4       642.3       850.1       17.0 %     (11.6 )%
Total revenue $ 1,046.5     $ 886.7     $ 1,103.5       18.0 %     (5.2 )%
Operating income (loss)                      
HPA $ 13.1     $ 4.9     $ 25.4       167.3 %     (48.4 )%
CSG   (9.0 )     (19.5 )     (27.7 )     53.8 %     67.5 %
ACG   215.1       116.4       284.8       84.8 %     (24.5 )%
All other(1)   (209.5 )     (97.2 )     (131.1 )     (115.5 )%     (59.8 )%
Total operating income $ 9.7     $ 4.6     $ 151.4       110.9 %     (93.6 )%
Operating income (loss) as a % of revenue                          
HPA   8.8 %     3.8 %     17.0 %     5.0 ppt       (8.2) ppt  
CSG   (6.1 )     (17.0 )     (26.7 )     10.9 ppt       20.6 ppt  
ACG   28.6       18.1       33.5       10.5 ppt       (4.9) ppt  
Total operating income as a % of revenue   0.9 %     0.5 %     13.7 %     0.4 ppt       (12.8) ppt  

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, restructuring-related charges, acquisition and integration-related costs, goodwill and other asset impairments, gain or loss on assets, other expense or income, and other miscellaneous corporate overhead expenses.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States (U.S.) generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release contains some or all of the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, (ii) non-GAAP operating expenses, operating income and operating margin, (iii) non-GAAP net income, (iv) non-GAAP net income per diluted share, (v) free cash flow, (vi) EBITDA, (vii) non-GAAP return on invested capital (ROIC), and (viii) net debt or positive net cash. Each of these non-GAAP financial measures is either adjusted from GAAP results to exclude certain expenses or derived from multiple GAAP measures, which are outlined in the “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables, attached, and the “Additional Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” tables, attached.

In managing Qorvo's business on a consolidated basis, management develops an annual operating plan, which is approved by our Board of Directors, using non-GAAP financial measures. In developing and monitoring performance against this plan, management considers the actual or potential impacts on these non-GAAP financial measures from actions taken to reduce costs with the goal of increasing gross margin and operating margin. In addition, management relies upon these non-GAAP financial measures to assess whether research and development efforts are at an appropriate level, and when making decisions about product spending, administrative budgets, and other operating expenses. Also, we believe that non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors and enable investors to analyze the results of operations in the same way as management. We have chosen to provide this supplemental information to enable investors to perform additional comparisons of our operating results, to assess our liquidity and capital position and to analyze financial performance excluding the effect of expenses unrelated to operations, and stock-based compensation expense, which may obscure trends in Qorvo's underlying performance.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures offer an additional view of Qorvo's operations that, when coupled with the GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of Qorvo's results of operations and the factors and trends affecting Qorvo's business. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Our rationale for using these non-GAAP financial measures, as well as their impact on the presentation of Qorvo's operations, are outlined below:

Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin. Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin exclude amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring-related charges, acquisition and integration-related costs, and certain other expense (income). We believe that exclusion of these costs in presenting non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin facilitates a useful evaluation of our historical performance and projected costs and the potential for realizing cost efficiencies.

We view amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, such as the amortization of the cost associated with an acquired company’s research and development efforts, trade names, and customer relationships, as items arising from pre-acquisition activities, determined at the time of an acquisition, rather than ongoing costs of operating Qorvo’s business. While these intangible assets are continually evaluated for impairment, amortization of the cost of purchased intangible assets is a static expense, which is not typically affected by operations during any particular period. Although we exclude the amortization of purchased intangible assets from these non-GAAP financial measures, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase price accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

We believe that presentation of non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin and other non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of stock-based compensation expense assists management and investors in evaluating the period-over-period performance of Qorvo's ongoing operations because (i) the expenses are non-cash in nature, and (ii) although the size of the grants is within our control, the amount of expense varies depending on factors such as short-term fluctuations in stock price volatility and prevailing interest rates, which can be unrelated to the operational performance of Qorvo during the period in which the expense is incurred and generally are outside the control of management. Moreover, we believe that the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense in presenting non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin and other non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors to understand the impact of the expensing of stock-based compensation to Qorvo's gross profit and gross margins and other financial measures in comparison to prior periods. We also believe that the adjustments to profit and margin related to restructuring-related charges, and acquisition and integration-related costs do not constitute part of Qorvo's ongoing operations and therefore the exclusion of these items provides management and investors with better visibility into the actual costs required to generate revenues over time and facilitates a useful evaluation of our historical and projected performance. We believe disclosure of non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin has economic substance because the excluded expenses do not represent continuing cash expenditures and, as described above, we have little control over the timing and amount of the expenses in question.

Non-GAAP operating expenses, operating income and operating margin. Non-GAAP operating expenses, operating income and operating margin exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition and integration-related costs, goodwill and other asset impairments, restructuring-related charges, (gain) loss on assets and certain other expense (income). We believe that presentation of a measure of operating expenses, operating income and operating margin that excludes amortization of intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense is useful to both management and investors for the same reasons as described above with respect to our use of non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin. We believe that acquisition and integration-related costs, goodwill and other asset impairments, restructuring-related charges, (gain) loss on assets and certain other expense (income) do not constitute part of Qorvo's ongoing operations and therefore, the exclusion of these costs provides management and investors with better visibility into the actual costs required to generate revenues over time and facilitates a useful evaluation of our historical and projected performance. We believe disclosure of non-GAAP operating expenses, operating income and operating margin has economic substance because the excluded expenses are either unrelated to ongoing operations or do not represent current cash expenditures.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share exclude the effects of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition and integration-related costs, goodwill and other asset impairments, restructuring-related charges, (gain) loss on assets, certain other expense (income), gain or loss on investments, and also reflect an adjustment of income taxes. The income tax adjustment primarily represents the use of research and development tax credit carryforwards, deferred tax expense (benefit) items not affecting taxes payable, adjustments related to the deemed and actual repatriation of historical foreign earnings, non-cash expense (benefit) related to uncertain tax positions and other items unrelated to the current fiscal year or that are not indicative of our ongoing business operations. We believe that presentation of measures of net income and net income per diluted share that exclude these items is useful to both management and investors for the reasons described above with respect to non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin and non-GAAP operating expenses, operating income and operating margin. We believe disclosure of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share has economic substance because the excluded expenses are either unrelated to ongoing operations or do not represent current cash expenditures.

Free cash flow. Qorvo defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities during the period minus property and equipment expenditures made during the period, and free cash flow margin is calculated as free cash flow as a percentage of revenue. We use free cash flow as a supplemental financial measure in our evaluation of liquidity and financial strength. Management believes that this measure is useful as an indicator of our ability to service our debt, meet other payment obligations and make strategic investments. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income as a measure of our performance and net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, our definition of free cash flow is limited, in that it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other contractual obligations. Therefore, we believe it is important to view free cash flow as a measure that provides supplemental information to our entire statement of cash flows.

EBITDA. Qorvo adjusts GAAP net income for interest expense, interest income, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and intangible amortization expense, stock-based compensation and other charges that are not representative of Qorvo's ongoing operations (including goodwill and other asset impairments, investment activity, acquisition-related costs and restructuring-related costs) when presenting EBITDA. Management believes that this measure is useful to evaluate our ongoing operations and as a general indicator of our operating cash flow (in conjunction with a cash flow statement which also includes among other items, changes in working capital and the effect of non-cash charges).

Non-GAAP ROIC. Return on invested capital (ROIC) is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides useful supplemental information for management and the investor by measuring the effectiveness of our operations' use of invested capital to generate profits. We use ROIC to track how much value we are creating for our shareholders. Non-GAAP ROIC is calculated by dividing annualized non-GAAP operating income, net of an adjustment for income taxes (as described above), by average invested capital. Average invested capital is calculated by subtracting the average of the beginning balance and the ending balance of equity plus net debt, less certain goodwill.

Net debt or positive net cash. Net debt or positive net cash is defined as unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments minus any borrowings under our credit facility and the principal balance of our senior unsecured notes. Management believes that net debt or positive net cash provides useful information regarding the level of Qorvo's indebtedness by reflecting cash and investments that could be used to repay debt.

Inventory days on hand. Inventory days on hand is defined as (a) average net inventory for the period, divided by (b) the result of non-GAAP cost of goods sold for the period divided by the number of days in the period.

Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures. Our earnings release contains forward-looking free cash flow, gross margin, income tax rate and diluted earnings per share. We provide these non-GAAP measures to investors on a prospective basis for the same reasons (set forth above) that we provide them to investors on a historical basis. We are unable to provide a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures without unreasonable effort due to variability and difficulty in making accurate projections for items that would be required to be included in the GAAP measures, such as stock-based compensation, acquisition and integration-related costs, restructuring-related charges, gain or loss on assets, goodwill and other asset impairments, gain or loss on investments and the provision for income taxes, which could have a potentially significant impact on our future GAAP results.

Limitations of non-GAAP financial measures. The primary material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool compared to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are these non-GAAP financial measures (i) may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry, and (ii) exclude financial information that some may consider important in evaluating our performance, thus limiting their usefulness as a comparative tool. We compensate for these limitations by providing full disclosure of the differences between these non-GAAP financial measures and the corresponding GAAP financial measures, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP financial measures, to enable investors to perform their own analysis of our gross profit and gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income, net income per diluted share and net cash provided by operating activities. We further compensate for the limitations of our use of non-GAAP financial measures by presenting the corresponding GAAP measures more prominently.

Qorvo will conduct a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET today to discuss today’s press release. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by any interested party at the following URL: https://ir.qorvo.com (under “Events & Presentations”). A telephone playback of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call’s completion and can be accessed by dialing 1-412-317-0088 and using the passcode 2723791. The playback will be available through the close of business November 5, 2024.

About Qorvo

Qorvo (Nasdaq:QRVO) supplies innovative semiconductor solutions that make a better world possible. We combine product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve our customers’ most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including automotive, consumer, defense & aerospace, industrial & enterprise, infrastructure and mobile. Visit www.qorvo.com to learn how our diverse and innovative team is helping connect, protect and power our planet.

Qorvo is a registered trademark of Qorvo, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations and contentions, and are not historical facts and typically are identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "forecast", "predict," "potential," "continue" and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. You should be aware that the forward-looking statements included herein represent management's current judgment and expectations as of the date the statement is first made, but our actual results, events and performance could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. We do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements or publicly announce the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements, other than as is required under U.S. federal securities laws. Our business is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those relating to fluctuations in our operating results on a quarterly and annual basis; our substantial dependence on developing new products and achieving design wins; our dependence on several large customers for a substantial portion of our revenue; a loss of revenue if defense and aerospace contracts are canceled or delayed; our dependence on third parties; risks related to sales through distributors; risks associated with the operation of our manufacturing facilities; business disruptions; poor manufacturing yields; increased inventory risks and costs, due to timing of customers' forecasts; our inability to effectively manage or maintain relationships with chipset suppliers; our ability to continue to innovate in a very competitive industry; underutilization of manufacturing facilities; unfavorable changes in interest rates, pricing of certain precious metals, utility rates and foreign currency exchange rates; our acquisitions, divestitures and other strategic investments failing to achieve financial or strategic objectives; our ability to attract, retain and motivate key employees; warranty claims, product recalls and product liability; changes in our effective tax rate; enactment of international or domestic tax legislation, or changes in regulatory guidance; changes in the favorable tax status of certain of our subsidiaries; risks associated with social, environmental, health and safety regulations, and climate change; risks from international sales and operations; economic regulation in China; changes in government trade policies, including imposition of tariffs and export restrictions; we may not be able to generate sufficient cash to service all of our debt; restrictions imposed by the agreements governing our debt; our reliance on our intellectual property portfolio; claims of infringement of third-party intellectual property rights; security breaches, failed system upgrades or regular maintenance and other similar disruptions to our IT systems; theft, loss or misuse of personal data by or about our employees, customers or third parties; provisions in our governing documents and Delaware law may discourage takeovers and business combinations that our stockholders might consider to be in their best interests; and volatility in the price of our common stock. These and other risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail under “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 30, 2024, and Qorvo’s subsequent reports and statements that we file with the SEC, could cause actual results and developments to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any of these forward-looking statements.

Financial Tables to Follow


QORVO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  September 28, 2024   September 30, 2023   September 28, 2024   September 30, 2023
Revenue $ 1,046,509     $ 1,103,493     $ 1,933,180     $ 1,754,657  
               
Costs and expenses:              
Cost of goods sold   601,203       613,803       1,155,570       1,035,897  
Research and development   201,050       174,947       388,652       338,037  
Selling, general and administrative   107,760       103,696       222,683       209,119  
Other operating expense   126,821       59,619       151,994       68,312  
Total costs and expenses   1,036,834       952,065       1,918,899       1,651,365  
               
Operating income   9,675       151,428       14,281       103,292  
Interest expense   (22,594 )     (17,121 )     (39,688 )     (34,382 )
Other income, net   15,422       5,211       27,187       18,927  
               
Income before income taxes   2,503       139,518       1,780       87,837  
Income tax expense   (19,938 )     (42,057 )     (18,801 )     (33,956 )
Net (loss) income $ (17,435 )   $ 97,461     $ (17,021 )   $ 53,881  
               
Net (loss) income per share:              
Basic $
 (0.18
 )
   $
 1.00
     $ (0.18 )   $ 0.55  
Diluted $ (0.18 )   $ 0.99     $ (0.18 )   $ 0.54  
               
Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding:              
Basic   94,886       97,945       95,116       98,167  
Diluted   94,886       98,590       95,116       98,892  



QORVO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
  September 28, 2024   June 29, 2024   September 30, 2023
           
GAAP operating income $ 9,675     $ 4,606     $ 151,428  
Stock-based compensation expense   38,181       42,366       39,053  
Amortization of intangible assets   29,482       30,474       29,963  
Restructuring-related charges   34,396       19,574       8,418  
Acquisition and integration-related costs   1,211       2,582       852  
Goodwill impairment   96,458             48,000  
Other expense (income)   2,811       (1,477 )     1,712  
Non-GAAP operating income $ 212,214     $ 98,125     $ 279,426  
           
GAAP net (loss) income $ (17,435 )   $ 414     $ 97,461  
Stock-based compensation expense   38,181       42,366       39,053  
Amortization of intangible assets   29,482       30,474       29,963  
Restructuring-related charges   34,396       19,574       8,418  
Acquisition and integration-related costs   1,211       2,582       852  
Goodwill impairment   96,458             48,000  
Other expense (income)   379       (3,446 )     2,616  
Loss on investments   780       2,499       1,574  
Adjustment of income taxes   (3,611 )     (10,939 )     7,576  
Non-GAAP net income $ 179,841     $ 83,524     $ 235,513  
           
GAAP weighted-average outstanding diluted shares   94,886       96,510       98,590  
Dilutive stock-based awards   867              
Non-GAAP weighted-average outstanding diluted shares   95,753       96,510       98,590  
           
Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 1.88     $ 0.87     $ 2.39  



QORVO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
(in thousands, except percentages) September 28, 2024   June 29, 2024   September 30, 2023
GAAP gross profit/margin $ 445,306       42.6 %   $ 332,304       37.5 %   $ 489,690       44.4 %
Stock-based compensation expense   6,047       0.6       5,186       0.6       7,481       0.7  
Amortization of intangible assets   25,523       2.4       25,827       2.9       25,591       2.3  
Restructuring-related charges   15,414       1.4                   2,482       0.2  
Acquisition and integration-related costs   636       0.1       1,925       0.2       1        
Other income   (885 )     (0.1 )     (2,586 )     (0.3 )            
Non-GAAP gross profit/margin $ 492,041       47.0 %   $ 362,656       40.9 %   $ 525,245       47.6 %


  Three Months Ended
Non-GAAP Operating Income September 28, 2024
(as a percentage of revenue)  
   
GAAP operating income   0.9 %
Stock-based compensation expense   3.7  
Amortization of intangible assets   2.8  
Restructuring-related charges   3.3  
Acquisition and integration-related costs   0.1  
Goodwill impairment   9.2  
Other expense   0.3  
Non-GAAP operating income   20.3 %


  Three Months Ended
Free Cash Flow(1) September 28, 2024
(in millions)  
   
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 127.8  
Purchases of property and equipment   (33.0 )
Free cash flow $ 94.8  

(1) Free Cash Flow is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities minus property and equipment expenditures.




QORVO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADDITIONAL SELECTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
  September 28, 2024   June 29, 2024   September 30, 2023
GAAP research and development expense $ 201,050     $ 187,602     $ 174,947  
Less:          
Stock-based compensation expense   13,468       12,727       11,519  
Acquisition and integration-related costs   2       2       2  
Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 187,580     $ 174,873     $ 163,426  
           
  Three Months Ended
  September 28, 2024   June 29, 2024   September 30, 2023
GAAP selling, general and administrative expense $ 107,760     $ 114,923     $ 103,696  
Less:          
Stock-based compensation expense   18,488       24,322       20,030  
Amortization of intangible assets   3,959       4,647       4,372  
Acquisition and integration-related costs   1              
Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expense $ 85,312     $ 85,954     $ 79,294  
           
  Three Months Ended
  September 28, 2024   June 29, 2024   September 30, 2023
GAAP other operating expense $ 126,821     $ 25,173     $ 59,619  
Less:          
Stock-based compensation expense   178       131       23  
Restructuring-related charges   18,982       19,574       5,936  
Acquisition and integration-related costs   572       655       849  
Goodwill impairment   96,458             48,000  
Other expense   3,696       1,109       1,712  
Non-GAAP other operating expense $ 6,935     $ 3,704     $ 3,099  
           
  Three Months Ended
  September 28, 2024   June 29, 2024   September 30, 2023
GAAP total operating expense $ 435,631     $ 327,698     $ 338,262  
Less:          
Stock-based compensation expense   32,134       37,180       31,572  
Amortization of intangible assets   3,959       4,647       4,372  
Restructuring-related charges   18,982       19,574       5,936  
Acquisition and integration-related costs   575       657       851  
Goodwill impairment   96,458             48,000  
Other expense   3,696       1,109       1,712  
Non-GAAP total operating expense $ 279,827     $ 264,531     $ 245,819  




QORVO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  September 28, 2024   March 30, 2024
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,096,452     $ 1,029,258  
Accounts receivable, net   580,963       412,960  
Inventories   694,457       710,555  
Other current assets   160,587       133,983  
Assets of disposal group held for sale         159,278  
Total current assets   2,532,459       2,446,034  
       
Property and equipment, net   846,540       870,982  
Goodwill   2,437,790       2,534,601  
Intangible assets, net   445,715       509,383  
Long-term investments   24,804       23,252  
Other non-current assets   215,767       170,383  
Total assets $ 6,503,075     $ 6,554,635  
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 675,581     $ 589,760  
Current portion of long-term debt   412,179       438,740  
Other current liabilities   245,977       113,215  
Liabilities of disposal group held for sale         88,372  
Total current liabilities   1,333,737       1,230,087  
       
Long-term debt   1,549,244       1,549,272  
Other long-term liabilities   209,925       218,904  
Total liabilities   3,092,906       2,998,263  
       
Stockholders’ equity   3,410,169       3,556,372  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,503,075     $ 6,554,635  


At Qorvo®
Doug DeLieto
VP, Investor Relations
1.336.678.7968


Primary Logo

