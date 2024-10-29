Submit Release
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKWD) (“Skyward Specialty” or the “Company”) today reported third quarter 2024 net income of $36.7 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, compared to $21.7 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the same 2023 period. Net income for the first nine months of 2024 was $104.4 million, or $2.53 per diluted share, compared to $56.7 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for the same 2023 period.

Adjusted operating income(1) for the third quarter of 2024 was $29.4 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, compared to $25.0 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the same 2023 period. Adjusted operating income(1) for the first nine months of 2024 was $93.4 million, or $2.26 per diluted share, compared to $56.5 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, for the same 2023 period.

Highlights for the third quarter included:

  • Gross written premiums of $400.0 million an increase of 12.4% compared to the third quarter of 2023.
  • Combined ratio of 92.2% and ex-Cat combined ratio of 89.4% compared to 90.2% and 89.8%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023.
  • Annualized return on equity of 19.1% through the first nine months of 2024 compared to 15.8% for the same 2023 period.
  • Book value per share of $19.89, an increase of 19% compared to December 31, 2023.
(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures"

Skyward Specialty Chairman and CEO Andrew Robinson commented, "These past weeks have proven to be a very difficult time and our thoughts continue to be with those impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton; I am proud of the extraordinary efforts of our claims team and partners who continue to deliver exceptional service to our customers affected by these catastrophes."

"As for our third quarter, our results reflect our continued excellent execution of our "Rule our Niche" strategy, and our disciplined underwriting and our strategic risk management. Our adjusted operating income was up nearly 18% over the prior year quarter, continuing the trend of strong earnings growth we have delivered every quarter as a public company, and our 19.1% annualized return on equity year to date is outstanding. We delivered gross written premiums growth of 12.4% over the prior year quarter while continuing to increase our mix of business to areas that are less exposed to the P&C cycles. Given investments into our business, the momentum building in certain divisions, and with full consideration for the market backdrop, I am confident that we are well positioned to deliver strong growth as we look forward to the coming quarters."

Results of Operations

Underwriting Results

Premiums                        
($ in thousands)   Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,
unaudited     2024       2023     % Change     2024       2023     % Change
Gross written premiums   $ 400,014     $ 355,732     12.4 %   $ 1,354,877     $ 1,138,224     19.0 %
Ceded written premiums   $ (131,692 )   $ (75,036 )   75.5 %   $ (502,326 )   $ (441,650 )   13.7 %
Net retention     67.1 %     78.9 %   NM (1)       62.9 %     61.2 %   NM (1)  
Net written premiums   $ 268,322     $ 280,696     (4.4 )%   $ 852,551     $ 696,574     22.4 %
Net earned premiums   $ 269,557     $ 227,033     18.7 %   $ 763,482     $ 604,211     26.4 %
(1) Not meaningful                        
                         


The increase in gross written premiums for the third quarter and first nine months of 2024, when compared to the same 2023 periods, was driven by double-digit premium growth primarily from our transactional E&S, programs, captives, surety and global property & agriculture underwriting divisions.

During the third quarter and first nine months of 2023, the Company cancelled a quota share reinsurance contract. Excluding the impact of the cancellation, net written premiums for the third quarter and first nine months of 2024 increased 16.5%(2) and 32.0%(2), respectively, when compared to the same 2023 periods.

Combined Ratio   Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,
(unaudited)   2024   2023   2024   2023
Non-cat loss and LAE(1)   60.6 %   60.7 %   60.6 %   60.9 %
Cat loss and LAE(1)   2.8 %   0.4 %   1.5 %   1.8 %
Prior accident year development - LPT(2)   (0.1 )%   (0.1 )%   (0.1 )%   (0.2 )%
Loss Ratio   63.3 %   61.0 %   62.0 %   62.5 %
Net policy acquisition costs   13.9 %   15.0 %   13.9 %   13.0 %
Other operating and general expenses   15.7 %   15.1 %   15.8 %   16.3 %
Commission and fee income   (0.7 )%   (0.9 )%   (0.8 )%   (1.0 )%
Expense ratio   28.9 %   29.2 %   28.9 %   28.3 %
Combined ratio   92.2 %   90.2 %   90.9 %   90.8 %
Ex-Cat Combined Ratio(3)   89.4 %   89.8 %   89.4 %   89.0 %
                 
Adjusted Underwriting Ratios                
Adjusted loss ratio(2)   63.4 %   61.1 %   62.1 %   62.7 %
Expense ratio   28.9 %   29.2 %   28.9 %   28.3 %
Adjusted combined ratio(2)   92.3 %   90.3 %   91.0 %   91.0 %
(1) Current accident year
(2) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures"
(3) Defined as the combined ratio excluding cat loss and LAE(1)            
                 


The loss ratios for the third quarter and first nine months of 2024 increased 2.3 points and improved 0.5 points, respectively, when compared to the same 2023 periods. The third quarter of 2024 was impacted by higher catastrophe losses, primarily from Hurricanes Helene and Beryl.

The expense ratios for the third quarter and first nine months of 2024 were comparable to the same 2023 periods.

The expense ratios for all periods presented exclude the impact of IPO related stock compensation and secondary offering expenses, which are reported in other expenses in our condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income.

Investment Results

Net Investment Income                
$ in thousands   Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,
(unaudited)     2024       2023       2024     2023  
Short-term investments & cash and cash equivalents   $ 4,537     $ 3,022     $ 13,645   $ 8,007  
Fixed income     15,458       9,488       41,722     24,867  
Equities     596       650       1,974     1,332  
Alternative & strategic investments     (1,070 )     (71 )     2,615     (7,888 )
Net investment income   $ 19,521     $ 13,089     $ 59,956   $ 26,318  
Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities still held   $ 8,378     $ (6,391 )   $ 15,609   $ 2,394  
Net realized gains     1,809       3,407       1,056     934  
Net investment gains (losses)   $ 10,187     $ (2,984 )   $ 16,665   $ 3,328  
 


Beginning January 1, 2024 we simplified the investment portfolio classifications to align with our strategy and the underlying risk characteristics of the portfolio. The prior period has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

Net investment income for the third quarter and first nine months of 2024 increased $6.4 million and $33.6 million, respectively when compared to the same 2023 periods, primarily driven by increased income from our fixed income portfolio and short-term investments due to higher yields and larger asset bases.

Stockholders’ Equity

Stockholders’ equity was $797.5 million at September 30, 2024 which represents an increase of 10.2% when compared to stockholders' equity of $723.6 million at June 30, 2024. The increase in stockholders’ equity was primarily due to net income and an increase in the market value of our investment portfolio.

Share Repurchase Authorization

In October 2024, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to $50.0 million of the Company's common stock.

Skyward Specialty Chairman and CEO Andrew Robinson commented, “The share repurchase program allows Skyward to opportunistically deploy our capital in an accretive fashion and ultimately drive long-term value creation for our shareholders. Given our strong cash position and financing flexibility, the repurchase program will not limit our ability to support our near-term growth or our flexibility to support ongoing investment in the key growth areas of our business, or to capture additional value creating opportunities.”

The shares may be repurchased from time to time in open market purchases, privately-negotiated transactions, block purchases, accelerated share repurchase agreements or a combination of methods and pursuant to safe harbors provided by Rule 10b-18 and Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchases under the share repurchase program will be determined by the Company in its discretion. The stock repurchase program does not require the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares, and may be modified, suspended or terminated at any time.

Conference Call

At 9:30 a.m. eastern time tomorrow, October 30, 2024, Skyward Specialty management will hold a conference call to discuss quarterly results with insurance industry analysts. Interested parties may listen to the discussion at investors.skywardinsurance.com under Events & Presentations. Additionally, investors can access the earnings call via conference call by registering via the conference link. Users will receive dial-in information and a unique PIN to join the call upon registering.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains certain financial measures and ratios that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). We refer to these measures as “non-GAAP financial measures.” We use these non-GAAP financial measures when planning, monitoring, and evaluating our performance.

We have chosen to exclude the net impact of the Loss Portfolio Transfer (“LPT”), all development on reserves fully or partially covered by the LPT and amortization of deferred gains associated with recoveries of prior LPT reserve strengthening in certain non-GAAP metrics, where noted, as the business subject to the LPT is not representative of our continuing business strategy. The business subject to the LPT is primarily related to policy years 2017 and prior, was generated and managed under prior leadership, and has either been exited or substantially repositioned during the reevaluation of our portfolio. We consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for our management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered supplemental in nature and is not meant to be a substitute for revenue or net income, in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For more information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of such measures to comparable GAAP financial measures, see the section entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.

Skyward Specialty is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through eight underwriting divisions - Accident & Health, Captives, Global Property & Agriculture, Industry Solutions, Professional Lines, Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S. SKWD stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, which represents the top fourth of all Nasdaq listed companies.

Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, Great Midwest Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A (Excellent) with stable outlook by A.M. Best Company. Additional information about Skyward Specialty can be found on our website at www.skywardinsurance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all other information in this news release consists of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied. The most significant of these uncertainties are described in Skyward Specialty's Form 10-K, and include (but are not limited to) legislative changes at both the state and federal level, state and federal regulatory rule making promulgations and adjudications, class action litigation involving the insurance industry and judicial decisions affecting claims, policy coverages and the general costs of doing business, the potential loss of key members of our management team or key employees and our ability to attract and retain personnel, the impact of competition on products and pricing, inflation in the costs of the products and services insurance pays for, product development, geographic spread of risk, weather and weather-related events, other types of catastrophic events, our ability to obtain reinsurance coverage at prices and on terms that allow us to transfer risk and adequately protect our company against financial loss, and losses resulting from reinsurance counterparties failing to pay us on reinsurance claims. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.

Investor contact:
Natalie Schoolcraft,
nschoolcraft@skywardinsurance.com
614-494-4988

or

Media contact:
Haley Doughty
hdoughty@skywardinsurance.com
713-935-4944


Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets        
($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)        
(unaudited)   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
Assets        
Investments:        
Fixed maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,359,700 and $1,047,713, respectively)   $ 1,357,500     $ 1,017,651  
Fixed maturity securities, held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (net of allowance for credit losses of $239 and $329, respectively)     39,321       42,986  
Equity securities, at fair value     124,719       118,249  
Mortgage loans, at fair value     36,267       50,070  
Equity method investments     102,111       110,653  
Other long-term investments     23,802       3,852  
Short-term investments, at fair value     206,358       270,226  
Total investments     1,890,078       1,613,687  
Cash and cash equivalents     105,573       65,891  
Restricted cash     45,783       34,445  
Premiums receivable, net     327,176       179,235  
Reinsurance recoverables, net     686,725       596,334  
Ceded unearned premium     236,962       186,121  
Deferred policy acquisition costs     119,910       91,955  
Deferred income taxes     18,502       21,991  
Goodwill and intangible assets, net     87,607       88,435  
Other assets     80,547       75,341  
Total assets   $ 3,598,863     $ 2,953,435  
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity        
Liabilities:        
Reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses   $ 1,568,777     $ 1,314,501  
Unearned premiums     692,452       552,532  
Deferred ceding commission     44,984       37,057  
Reinsurance and premium payables     200,967       150,156  
Funds held for others     102,219       58,588  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     73,001       50,880  
Notes payable     100,000       50,000  
Subordinated debt, net of debt issuance costs     18,956       78,690  
Total liabilities     2,801,356       2,292,404  
Stockholders’ equity        
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 40,099,931 and 39,863,756 shares issued and outstanding, respectively     401       399  
Additional paid-in capital     716,095       710,855  
Stock notes receivable           (5,562 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (1,703 )     (22,953 )
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)     82,714       (21,708 )
Total stockholders’ equity     797,507       661,031  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 3,598,863     $ 2,953,435  
         



Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
($ in thousands)   Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,
(unaudited)     2024       2023       2024       2023  
                 
Revenues:                
Net earned premiums   $ 269,557     $ 227,033     $ 763,482     $ 604,211  
Commission and fee income     1,818       2,085       5,897       5,817  
Net investment income     19,521       13,089       59,956       26,318  
Net investment gains (losses)     10,187       (2,984 )     16,665       3,328  
Other loss     (195 )           (202 )      
Total revenues     300,888       239,223       845,798       639,674  
Expenses:                
Losses and loss adjustment expenses     170,521       138,536       473,489       377,841  
Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses     79,817       68,315       226,270       176,653  
Interest expense     2,229       2,632       7,405       7,250  
Amortization expense     351       463       1,099       1,336  
Other expenses     1,117       1,482       3,350       4,061  
Total expenses     254,035       211,428       711,613       567,141  
Income before income taxes     46,853       27,795       134,185       72,533  
Income tax expense     10,185       6,084       29,763       15,814  
Net income     36,668       21,711       104,422       56,719  
Net income attributable to participating securities                       1,492  
Net income attributable to common stockholders   $ 36,668     $ 21,711     $ 104,422     $ 55,227  
Comprehensive income:                
Net income   $ 36,668     $ 21,711     $ 104,422     $ 56,719  
Other comprehensive income:                
Unrealized gains and losses on investments:                
Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments, net of tax     31,396       (8,722 )     24,527       (5,309 )
Reclassification adjustment for losses on securities no longer held, net of tax     (1,963 )     (3,667 )     (3,277 )     (4,879 )
Total other comprehensive income (loss)     29,433       (12,389 )     21,250       (10,188 )
Comprehensive income   $ 66,101     $ 9,322     $ 125,672     $ 46,531  
                 


Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.
Share and Per Share Data                
($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)   Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,
(unaudited)     2024       2023       2024       2023  
                 
Weighted average basic shares     40,098,345       36,743,393       40,039,269       35,502,843  
Weighted average diluted shares     41,428,557       38,403,843       41,302,108       37,830,431  
                 
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.91     $ 0.59     $ 2.61     $ 1.56  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.89     $ 0.57     $ 2.53     $ 1.50  
Basic adjusted operating earnings per share   $ 0.73     $ 0.68     $ 2.33     $ 1.55  
Diluted adjusted operating earnings per share   $ 0.71     $ 0.65     $ 2.26     $ 1.49  
                 
Annualized ROE (1)     19.3 %     16.4 %     19.1 %     15.8 %
Annualized adjusted ROE (2)     15.5 %     18.9 %     17.1 %     15.8 %
Annualized ROTE (3)     21.8 %     19.7 %     21.7 %     19.4 %
Annualized adjusted ROTE (4)     17.5 %     22.8 %     19.4 %     19.4 %
                 
            September 30   December 31
              2024       2023  
                 
Shares outstanding             40,099,931       39,863,756  
Fully diluted shares outstanding             41,986,881       41,771,854  
                 
Book value per share           $ 19.89     $ 16.72  
Fully diluted book value per share           $ 18.99     $ 15.96  
Fully diluted tangible book value per share           $ 16.91     $ 13.84  
                 
(1) Annualized ROE is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period
(2) Annualized adjusted ROE is adjusted operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period
(3) Annualized ROTE is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders' equity during the period
(4) Annualized adjusted ROTE is adjusted operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders' equity during the period



Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted operating income – We define adjusted operating income as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. We use adjusted operating income as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance. Adjusted operating income should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define adjusted operating income differently.        

($ in thousands) Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,
(unaudited)   2024       2023       2024       2023  
  Pre-tax   After-tax   Pre-tax   After-tax   Pre-tax   After-tax   Pre-tax   After-tax
Income as reported $ 46,853     $ 36,668     $ 27,795     $ 21,711     $ 134,185     $ 104,422     $ 72,533     $ 56,719  
Less (add):                              
Net investment gains (losses)   10,187       8,048       (2,984 )     (2,357 )     16,665       13,165       3,328       2,629  
Net impact of loss portfolio transfer   318       251       266       210       800       632       970       766  
Other loss   (195 )     (154 )                 (202 )     (160 )            
Other expenses   (1,117 )     (882 )     (1,482 )     (1,171 )     (3,350 )     (2,647 )     (4,061 )     (3,208 )
Adjusted operating income $ 37,660     $ 29,405     $ 31,995     $ 25,029     $ 120,272     $ 93,432     $ 72,296     $ 56,532  
                               


Quota Share Reinsurance Cancellation Reconciliation - to exclude the impact of the cancellation of a quota share reinsurance contract on ceded written premiums, net retention, net written premiums and net earned premiums for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023:

  Three months ended September 30,
    2024       2023     %
(unaudited) As Reported   As Reported   Adjustment   Adjusted   Change
Ceded written premiums $ (131,692 )   $ (75,036 )   $ (50,462 )   $ (125,498 )   4.9 %
Net retention   67.1 %     78.9 %         64.7 %   NM (1)
Net written premiums $ 268,322     $ 280,696     $ (50,462 )   $ 230,234     16.5 %
Net earned premiums $ 269,557     $ 227,033     $ (13,145 )   $ 213,888     26.0 %
                   
  Nine months ended September 30,
    2024       2023     %
  As Reported   As Reported   Adjustment   Adjusted   Change
Ceded written premiums $ (502,326 )   $ (441,650 )   $ (50,462 )   $ (492,112 )   2.1 %
Net retention   62.9 %             56.8 %   NM (1)
Net written premiums $ 852,551     $ 696,574     $ (50,462 )   $ 646,112     32.0 %
Net earned premiums $ 763,482     $ 604,211     $ (13,145 )   $ 591,066     29.2 %
                   
(1) Not meaningful                  
                   


Underwriting income – We define underwriting income as net income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, impairment charges, interest expense, amortization expense and other income and expenses. Underwriting income represents the pre-tax profitability of our underwriting operations and allows us to evaluate our underwriting performance without regard to investment income. We use this metric as we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our underlying business performance. Underwriting income should not be viewed as a substitute for pre-tax income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define underwriting income differently.

($ in thousands)   Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,
(unaudited)     2024       2023       2024     2023
Income before federal income tax expense   $ 46,853     $ 27,795     $ 134,185     $ 72,533
Add:                
Interest expense     2,229       2,632       7,405       7,250
Amortization expense     351       463       1,099       1,336
Other expenses     1,117       1,482       3,350       4,061
Less:                
Net investment income     19,521       13,089       59,956       26,318
Net investment gains (losses)     10,187       (2,984 )     16,665       3,328
Other loss     (195 )           (202 )    
Underwriting income   $ 21,037     $ 22,267     $ 69,620     $ 55,534
                 


Adjusted Loss Ratio / Adjusted Combined Ratio – We define adjusted loss ratio and adjusted combined ratio as the corresponding ratio (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding losses and LAE related to the LPT and all development on reserves fully or partially covered by the LPT and amortization of deferred gains associated with recoveries of prior LPT reserve strengthening. We use these adjusted ratios as internal performance measures in the management of our operations because we believe they give our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance. Our adjusted loss ratio and adjusted combined ratio should not be viewed as substitutes for our loss ratio and combined ratio, respectively.

($ in thousands)   Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,
(unaudited)     2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net earned premiums   $ 269,557     $ 227,033     $ 763,482     $ 604,211  
                 
Losses and LAE     170,521       138,536       473,489       377,841  
Less: Pre-tax net impact of LPT     (318 )     (266 )     (800 )     (970 )
Adjusted losses and LAE   $ 170,839     $ 138,802     $ 474,289     $ 378,811  
                 
Loss ratio     63.3 %     61.0 %     62.0 %     62.5 %
Less: net impact of LPT   (0.1 )%   (0.1 )%   (0.1 )%   (0.2 )%
Adjusted loss ratio     63.4 %     61.1 %     62.1 %     62.7 %
                 
Combined ratio     92.2 %     90.2 %     90.9 %     90.8 %
Less: net impact of LPT   (0.1 )%   (0.1 )%   (0.1 )%   (0.2 )%
Adjusted combined ratio     92.3 %     90.3 %     91.0 %     91.0 %
                 


Tangible Stockholders’ Equity – We define tangible stockholders’ equity as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets. Our definition of tangible stockholders’ equity may not be comparable to that of other companies and should not be viewed as a substitute for stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP. We use tangible stockholders’ equity internally to evaluate the strength of our balance sheet and to compare returns relative to this measure.

($ in thousands)   September 30,   December 31,
(unaudited)   2024   2023   2023
Stockholders' equity   $ 797,507   $ 535,397   $ 661,031
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets     87,607     88,808     88,435
Tangible stockholders' equity   $ 709,900   $ 446,589   $ 572,596
             


Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.
Gross Written Premiums by Underwriting Division (Unaudited)

    Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,
($ in thousands)   2024   2023   % Change   2024   2023   % Change
Global Property & Agriculture   $ 54,360   $ 48,775   11.5 %   $ 279,721   $ 247,195   13.2 %
Industry Solutions     74,089     79,798   (7.2 )%     236,460     226,680   4.3 %
Captives     53,630     41,886   28.0 %     184,137     127,249   44.7 %
Programs     54,434     41,735   30.4 %     166,256     143,032   16.2 %
Transactional E&S     44,885     30,699   46.2 %     132,791     90,948   46.0 %
Accident & Health     43,490     39,554   10.0 %     128,479     112,819   13.9 %
Professional Lines     40,310     48,259   (16.5 )%     120,655     114,420   5.4 %
Surety     34,816     24,977   39.4 %     106,395     75,899   40.2 %
Total gross written premiums(1)   $ 400,014   $ 355,683   12.5 %   $ 1,354,894   $ 1,138,242   19.0 %
(1) Excludes exited business                        

