Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunities in Van Wyck Mews Community in Fishkill, New York

FISHKILL, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that Van Wyck Mews , an exceptional new home community in Fishkill, New York, has released its final condominiums for sale in the community. This final building of 20 luxury condos in this established community offers quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features that will be move-in ready in spring 2025. Pricing for these final homes starts in the mid-$400,000s.

Van Wyck Mews offers open-concept two-bedroom home designs up to 1,382 square feet with Designer Appointed Features throughout. Every design detail has been expertly curated by Toll Brothers Design Studio professionals.

Homeowners will enjoy low-maintenance living, scenic views, and convenient access to the quaint village and shops of East Fishkill’s Main Street and vibrant downtown Beacon. Residents will also appreciate the proximity to major commuter routes such as Interstate 84 and the Taconic State Parkway, as well as the Beacon Metro North Train Station with service to Grand Central Station in New York City.





“Van Wyck Mews offers luxury living in a prime location with exceptional amenities and quick move-in homes that are perfect for those looking to relocate by spring 2025,” said James Fitzpatrick, Group President of Toll Brothers in New York. “We are excited to release these final homes for sale in this outstanding community.”

Onsite amenities at Van Wyck Mews include a clubhouse, outdoor heated pool, barbecue area, and fire pit. The Toll Brothers Sales Center for Van Wyck Mews is located at 3501 Bennington Drive in Fishkill. For more information, prospective home buyers are invited to call (866) 329-2001 or visit VanWyckMews.com .

Another community by Toll Brothers, The Townhomes at Van Wyck Mews, is also located nearby, offering new construction two- and three-story townhomes from the mid-$500,000s. For more information, prospective home buyers are invited to call (866) 329-2001 or visit TheTownhomesAtVanWyckMews.com .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b47ee09-9c71-4ae4-a097-6ed65484e5bc

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Van Wyck Mews by Toll Brothers The final condominiums in Van Wyck Mews by Toll Brothers are now available for sale in Fishkill, New York.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.