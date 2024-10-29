Submit Release
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Reports Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

Shreveport, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HFBL), the holding company of Home Federal Bank, reported net income for the three months ended September 30, 2024, of $941,000 compared to net income of $1.2 million reported for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The Company’s basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.31 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.40 and $0.39, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

The decrease in net income for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, resulted from a decrease in net interest income of $857,000, or 16.2%, and a decrease in non-interest income of $134,000, or 30.9%, partially offset by a decrease in non-interest expense of $177,000, or 4.2%, a decrease in provision for income taxes of $312,000, or 100.6%, a decrease in the provision of credit losses of $223,000. The decrease in net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, resulted from an increase in total interest expense of $524,000, or 18.8%, and a decrease in total interest income of $333,000, or 4.1%.  The Company’s average interest rate spread was 2.23% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 2.68% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The Company’s net interest margin was 2.98% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 3.37% for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

The following table sets forth the Company’s average balances and average yields earned and rates paid on its interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated.


    For the Three Months Ended September 30,  
    2024     2023  
    Average
Balance 		    Average
Yield/Rate 		    Average
Balance 		    Average
Yield/Rate 		 
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Interest-earning assets:                                
Loans receivable   $ 466,170       5.87 %   $ 498,242       5.79 %
Investment securities     96,749       2.09       113,584       2.18  
Interest-earning deposits     25,617       5.20       10,066       6.98  
Total interest-earning assets   $ 588,536       5.22 %   $ 621,892       5.15 %
                                 
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                
Savings accounts   $ 82,556       1.61 %   $ 78,572       0.38 %
NOW accounts     72,787       1.10       55,900       0.48  
Money market accounts     75,216       2.29       108,891       2.26  
Certificates of deposit     204,019       4.30       194,785       3.73  
Total interest-bearing deposits      434,578       2.92       438,148       2.47  
Other bank borrowings     5,989       7.75       8,654       8.39  
FHLB advances     --       --       1,138       5.23  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   $ 440,567       2.98 %   $ 447,940       2.47 %


The $134,000 decrease in non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, resulted from an increase in loss on sale of real estate of $220,000, partially offset by an increase in gain on sale of loans of $58,000, an increase in other non-interest income of $26,000, and an increase in income on bank owned life insurance of $2,000.

The $177,000 decrease in non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, resulted from decreases in advertising expense of $86,000, compensation and benefits expense of $54,000, professional fees of $43,000, loan and collection expense of $32,000, data processing expense of $26,000, amortization of core deposit intangible expense of $20,000, and deposit insurance premium expense of $1,000, partially offset by increases in audit and examination fees of $30,000, other non-interest expense of $28,000, occupancy and equipment expense of $15,000, and franchise and bank shares tax expense of $12,000.

Total assets decreased $9.1 million, or 1.4%, from $637.5 million at June 30, 2024 to $628.4 million at September 30, 2024. The decrease in assets was comprised of decreases in net loans receivable of $16.9 million, or 3.6%, from $470.9 million at June 30, 2024 to $454.0 million at September 30, 2024, real estate owned of $296,000, or 70.8% from $418,000 at June 30, 2024 to $122,000 at September 30, 2024, premises and equipment of $238,000, or 1.3%, from $18.3 million at June 30, 2024 to $18.1 million at September 30, 2024, core deposit intangible of $74,000, or 6.2%, from $1.2 million at June 30, 2024 to $1.1 million at September 30, 2024, and accrued interest receivable of $14,000, or 0.8%, from $1.78 million at June 30, 2024 to $1.76 million at September 30, 2024, partially offset by increases in cash and cash equivalents of $6.1 million, or 17.4%, from $34.9 million at June 30, 2024 to $41.0 million at September 30, 2024, investment securities of $1.4 million, or 1.5%, from $96.0 million at June 30, 2024 to $97.4 million at September 30, 2024, loans-held-for-sale of $535,000, or 30.9%, from $1.7 million at June 30, 2024 to $2.3 million at September 30, 2024, other assets of $224,000, or 16.6%, from $1.3 million at June 30, 2024 to $1.6 million at September 30, 2024, deferred tax asset of $29,000, or 2.5%, from $1.18 million at June 30, 2024 to $1.21 million at September 30, 2024, and bank owned life insurance of $29,000, or 0.4%, from $6.81 million at June 30, 2024 to $6.84 million at September 30, 2024. The increase in investment securities was primarily due to $4.0 million in security purchases and a $1.3 million reduction in unrealized losses on available for sale securities, partially offset by $3.5 million in principal payments. The increase in cash and cash equivalents from $34.9 million at June 30, 2024 to $41.0 million at September 30, 2024 was mainly due to decreases in loans receivable.

Total liabilities decreased $10.6 million, or 1.8%, from $584.7 million at June 30, 2024 to $574.1 million at September 30, 2024. The decrease in liabilities was comprised of decreases in total deposits of $9.4 million, or 1.6%, from $574.0 million at June 30, 2024 to $564.6 million at September 30, 2024, and other borrowings of $1.5 million, or 21.4%, from $7.0 million at June 30, 2024 to $5.5 million at September 30, 2024, partially offset by increases in other accrued expenses and liabilities of $252,000, or 7.9%, from $3.2 million at June 30, 2024 to $3.4 million at September 30, 2024, and advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance of $123,000, or 23.6%, from $521,000 at June 30, 2024 to $644,000 at September 30, 2024,. The decrease in deposits resulted from decreases in certificates of deposit of $17.5 million, or 8.2%, from $214.9 million at June 30, 2024 to $197.3 million at September 30, 2024, and money market deposits of $5.9 million, or 6.9%, from $85.5 million at June 30, 2024 to $79.6 million at September 30, 2024, partially offset by increases in savings deposits of $9.2 million, or 12.0%, from $76.6 million at June 30, 2024 to $85.8 million at September 30, 2024, non-interest deposits of $3.0 million, or 2.3%, from $130.3 million at June 30, 2024 to $133.3 million at September 30, 2024, and NOW accounts of $1.9 million, or 2.8%, from $66.6 million at June 30, 2024 to $68.5 million at September 30, 2024. The Company had no balances in brokered deposits at September 30, 2024 or June 30, 2024.

At September 30, 2024, the Company had $1.9 million of non-performing assets (defined as non-accruing loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due, and other real estate owned) compared to $2.0 million on non-performing assets at June 30, 2024, consisting of two commercial non-real estate loans, five single-family residential loans, four home equity line-of-credit loans, and one single-family residence in other real estate owned at September 30, 2024, compared to five single-family residential loans, three commercial non-real estate loans, four home equity line-of-credit loans and three single-family residences in other real estate owned at June 30, 2024.  At September 30, 2024 the Company had five commercial non-real-estate loans, one commercial real-estate loan, six single family residential loans, four home-equity line-of-credit loans, and one auto loan classified as substandard, compared to six single family residential loans, five commercial non-real-estate loans, four home equity line-of-credit loans and one auto loan classified as substandard at June 30, 2024.  There were no loans classified as doubtful at September 30, 2024 or June 30, 2024.

Shareholders’ equity increased $1.5 million, or 2.8%, from $52.8 million at June 30, 2024 to $54.3 million at September 30, 2024. The increase in shareholders’ equity was comprised of net income for the three month period of $941,000, the vesting of restricted stock awards, stock options, and the release of employee stock ownership plan shares totaling $94,000, proceeds from the issuance of common stock from the exercise of stock options of $19,000, and a decrease in the Company’s accumulated other comprehensive loss of $1.0 million, partially offset by dividends paid totaling $409,000, and stock repurchases of $182,000.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is the holding company for Home Federal Bank which conducts business from its ten full-service banking offices and home office in northwest Louisiana.

Statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts.  They often include words like believe, expect, anticipate, estimate, and intend, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could, or may.  We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and those identified elsewhere in this press release, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Company conducts its operations; general economic conditions; legislative and regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; changes in tax policies, rates and regulations of federal, state and local tax authorities including the effects of the Tax Reform Act; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, the cost of funds, demand for loan products and the demand for financial services, competition, changes in the quality or composition of the Companys loans, investment and mortgage-backed securities portfolios; geographic concentration of the Companys business; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Companys financial statements will become impaired; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines and other economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting the Companys operations, markets, products, services and fees.


HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISIANA
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(In thousands except share and per share data)


    September 30, 2024     June 30, 2024  
    (Unaudited)          
ASSETS                
                 
Cash and Cash Equivalents (Includes Interest-Bearing Deposits with Other Banks of $32,743 and $25,505 at September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, Respectively)   $ 41,044     $ 34,948  
Securities Available-for-Sale (amortized cost September 30, 2024: $31,977; June 30, 2024: $30,348, Respectively)     29,934       27,037  
Securities Held-to-Maturity (fair value September 30, 2024: $56,584; June 30, 2024: $54,450, Respectively)     65,800       67,302  
Other Securities     1,633       1,614  
Loans Held-for-Sale     2,268       1,733  
Loans Receivable, Net of Allowance for Credit Losses (September 30, 2024: $4,703; June 30, 2024: $4,574, Respectively)     454,039       470,852  
Accrued Interest Receivable     1,761       1,775  
Premises and Equipment, Net     18,065       18,303  
Bank Owned Life Insurance     6,839       6,810  
Goodwill     2,990       2,990  
Core Deposit Intangible     1,125       1,199  
Deferred Tax Asset     1,210       1,181  
Real Estate Owned     122       418  
Other Assets     1,574       1,350  
                 
Total Assets   $ 628,404     $ 637,512  
                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY                
                 
LIABILITIES                
                 
Deposits:                
Non-interest bearing   $ 133,293     $ 130,334  
Interest-bearing     431,267       443,673  
Total Deposits     564,560       574,007  
Advances from Borrowers for Taxes and Insurance     644       521  
Other Borrowings     5,500       7,000  
Other Accrued Expenses and Liabilities     3,433       3,181  
                 
Total Liabilities     574,137       584,709  
                 
SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY                
                 
Preferred Stock - $0.01 Par Value; 10,000,000 Shares Authorized: None Issued and Outstanding     -       -  
Common Stock - $0.01 Par Value; 40,000,000 Shares Authorized: 3,129,668 and 3,144,168 Shares Issued and Outstanding at September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, Respectively     32       32  
Additional Paid-in Capital     41,822       41,739  
Unearned ESOP Stock     (379 )     (408 )
Retained Earnings     14,406       14,055  
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss     (1,614 )     (2,615 )
                 
Total Shareholders Equity     54,267       52,803  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 628,404     $ 637,512  


HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISIANA
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited) (In thousands except share and per share data)


    Three Months Ended  
    September 30,  
    2024     2023  
INTEREST INCOME                
Loans, including fees   $ 6,895     $ 7,274  
Investment securities     67       150  
Mortgage-backed securities     443       473  
Other interest-earning assets     336       177  
Total interest income     7,741       8,074  
                 
INTEREST EXPENSE                
Deposits     3,197       2,592  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings     --       15  
Other bank borrowings     117       183  
Total interest expense     3,314       2,790  
Net interest income     4,427       5,284  
                 
RECOVERY OF CREDIT LOSSES     (223 )     --  
Net interest income after recovery of credit losses     4,650       5,284  
                 
NON-INTEREST INCOME                
Gain on sale of loans     96       38  
Loss on sale of real estate     (254 )     (34 )
Income on bank owned life insurance     28       26  
Service charges on deposit accounts     391       391  
Other income     39       13  
                 
Total non-interest income     300       434  
                 
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE                
Compensation and benefits     2,302       2,356  
Occupancy and equipment     564       549  
Data processing     219       245  
Audit and examination fees     132       102  
Franchise and bank shares tax     168       156  
Advertising     57       143  
Professional fees     117       160  
Loan and collection     28       60  
Amortization core deposit intangible     74       94  
Deposit insurance premium     90       91  
Other expenses     260       232  
Total non-interest expense     4,011       4,188  
                 
Income before income taxes     939       1,530  
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAX EXPENSE     (2 )     310  
                 
NET INCOME   $ 941     $ 1,220  
                 
EARNINGS PER SHARE                
Basic   $ 0.31     $ 0.40  
Diluted   $ 0.31     $ 0.39  


    Three Months Ended
September 30, 		 
    2024     2023  
                 
Selected Operating Ratios(1):                
Average interest rate spread     2.23 %     2.68 %
Net interest margin     2.98 %     3.37 %
Return on average assets     0.59 %     0.73 %
Return on average equity     7.23 %     9.46 %
                 
Asset Quality Ratios(2):                
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets     0.31 %     0.28 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of non-performing loans     258.46 %     403.96 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable     1.03 %     1.00 %
                 
Per Share Data:                
Shares outstanding at period end     3,129,668       3,133,351  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                
Basic     3,058,286       3,028,597  
Diluted     3,071,716       3,107,834  


(1)     Ratios for the three-month period are annualized.
(2)     Asset quality ratios are end of period ratios.

James R. Barlow
Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer
(318) 222-1145

