Alpha Capital Appointed as Exclusive Financial Advisor to CD8 Technology to Secure Funding Up To $50 Million

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Capital Corp (“Alpha”), a global merchant bank, is pleased to announce that it has been retained as the exclusive financial advisor to CD8 Technology Services, LLC (“CD8 Technology”) in connection with financing a real estate facility whose primary focus is developing and manufacturing biologic products for cell therapy. By eliminating barriers to entry, in terms of capital and time to build GMP capabilities at scale, this venture will expedite manufacturing for CD8 Technology’s clients.

When completed, CD8 Technology will be among a handful of independent biologic contract manufacturing organizations in the United States. CD8 Technology has committed to providing a turn-key facility to Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ: TVGN) on a first-priority basis for its manufacturing needs to develop off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified T-cell therapeutics to treat infectious disease and cancers. Tevogen announced a $1b+ forecast earlier this month and through this facility, should be able to realize its revenue potential.

Alpha brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in life sciences and manufacturing. The firm will provide comprehensive advisory services, including capital structuring, valuation, and a full range of financing options to CD8 Technology. “We are excited to be selected by CD8 Technology as their trusted advisor for this transaction. Our team is dedicated to delivering exceptional advisory services and leveraging our extensive industry expertise to achieve CD8 Technology’s key objectives,” said representatives of Alpha.

For more information, please contact:

Alpha Capital Corp

info@alphacapital.us

+ 1 (732) 433-4332

About Alpha Capital

Alpha Capital Corp is a strategy consulting firm and a boutique merchant bank with a strong track record in the manufacturing and IT industries. Key aspects of advisory include merchant banking, mergers and acquisitions, and capital raising. Alpha maintains a primary focuses on the healthcare and hospitality sectors.

Forward Looking Statements

This Announcement includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Among those risks, trends and uncertainties are the Company’s ability to raise sufficient capital to carry out the business plans, the long-term efficacy of the business plans, the ability to protect its intellectual property, general economic conditions, and possible decrease in demand for the Company’s services, and increased competition.

Although we believe that in making such forward-looking statements, expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, such statements may be influenced by factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those projected. We cannot assure you that the assumptions upon which these statements are based will prove to have been correct.

When used in this announcement, the words "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements for a number of important reasons.

We cannot guarantee any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this announcement after the date of this announcement.

