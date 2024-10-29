Integrated Power Services (IPS) Announces Partnership with DOD SkillBridge Program

Connecting transitioning service members with occupational training

Greenville, SC, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Power Services (IPS), a world-class provider of electrical, mechanical, and power management systems, is announcing a partnership with the Department of Defense (DOD) SkillBridge Program. “Our partnership with the DOD SkillBridge program aligns perfectly with IPS’s mission of developing top talent while supporting those who have served our country,” said Mark DuBose, Chief Human Resources Officer for IPS. “Through this program we will be able to offer active-duty service members a unique opportunity to gain industry-specific experience and explore career paths in fields like electrical and mechanical repair.”

The DOD SkillBridge program provides retiring and transitioning service members the opportunity to participate in industry training programs as they move out of their military careers. The program connects service members with industry partners, offering hands-on job experience during their final 180 days of their military service.

By partnering with SkillBridge, IPS will leverage its expertise in mechanical and electrical services to create tailored training programs, which enhance veterans’ employability and readiness for their next career. “We are committed to supporting active-duty service members in their transition from military service to civilian careers by providing the training, experience, and opportunities needed to succeed in the private sector,” said DuBose. “We are proud to be part of the journey for our service members and are excited to offer them the tools and mentorship they need to succeed.”

About Integrated Power Services (IPS)

Integrated Power Services (IPS) is a leading provider of service, engineering, and remanufacturing for electrical, mechanical, and power management systems. With a focus on industry-specific expertise and a comprehensive range of capabilities, IPS supports critical infrastructure across a wide range of customers. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, IPS operates the largest network in the industry, with service and distribution centers, field offices, and strategically located warehouses across North America, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean. Each IPS location is equipped to respond, rethink, and resolve complex challenges, offering access to an extensive global talent pool and resources for seamless, single-source solutions. To learn more, visit www.ips.us.

