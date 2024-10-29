BroadRange Logistics Partners with Cascadia Managing Brands to Expand Food and Beverage Warehousing and 3PL Services

FOREST PARK, Ga., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BroadRange Logistics, a national leader in flexible warehousing and third-party logistics (3PL) services, has entered into a strategic consulting agreement with Cascadia Managing Brands (CMB) to enhance its offerings in the food and beverage sector. This partnership aligns with BroadRange’s vision to make 10.5 million square feet of warehousing space available to food and beverage companies, positioning beverage logistics as the company’s highest priority area of focus. BroadRange aims to strengthen its reputation for reliability, efficiency, and exceptional service in a rapidly evolving market.

Through this collaboration, Cascadia Managing Brands, with decades of expertise in brand management and sales strategy within the food and beverage industry, will provide strategic consulting to position BroadRange Logistics as the go-to logistics provider for companies across the sector. Through this initiative, BroadRange will commit to offering up to a 5-year contract with just 4 months of notice from the customers and has shown willingness to be extremely aggressive on terms. The consulting services will include business development, sales strategy, market positioning, and trade show support to enhance BroadRange’s visibility and growth.

Both companies are committed to reshaping the warehousing and logistics landscape by delivering solutions that streamline operations, optimize distribution, and ensure hassle-free service to their clients.

A Reliable Partner for Food and Beverage Companies

BroadRange Logistics provides comprehensive 3PL solutions, including inventory management, order fulfillment, and value-added supply chain services, designed for companies looking to outsource their warehousing needs. The company’s facilities are optimized for high-volume operations, accommodating dry and shelf-stable goods required by food & beverage companies.without handling frozen or perishable products.

“We are excited to partner with Cascadia Managing Brands to bring our warehousing and 3PL expertise to food and beverage manufacturers. With the growing demand for streamlined logistics and reliable supply chains, our mission is to become the most reliable and accessible warehousing solution in the industry,” said Ari Milstein, CEO of BroadRange Logistics.

“Our ultra-FLEX model allows companies to come into our warehouses and flex the space up and down while avoiding long-term contracts and confidently meet seasonal demands, forward stock inventory and speed up the distribution of their products across all channels.”

BroadRange’s commitment to scalability and ease of use makes it an ideal choice for brands seeking seamless logistics operations. Whether expanding market presence or preparing for seasonal demand, food and beverage companies will benefit from BroadRange’s user-friendly processes and cutting-edge technology designed to make warehousing simple, efficient, and hassle-free.



Expertise from Cascadia Managing Brands



Cascadia Managing Brands brings unparalleled expertise to this partnership. With a portfolio of success working with some of the industry’s biggest names—including Evian, Liquid Death, and Naked Juice—CMB will guide BroadRange’s efforts to capture a significant share of the food and beverage warehousing market.

“This partnership with BroadRange Logistics is an exciting opportunity to help a company with top-tier logistics capabilities meet the growing needs of food and beverage brands. As supply chains become more complex, the need for reliable and easy-to-use logistics services is greater than ever,” said Bill Sipper, Managing Partner at Cascadia Managing Brands and author of the book Flavors and Fortunes: Navigating the Food and Beverage World.



“With the right strategy, we are confident that BroadRange can achieve its vision of leasing 10 million square feet of warehouse space to leading food and beverage brands,” added Sipper.



About BroadRange Logistics

BroadRange Logistics offers scalable, high-quality flexible warehousing and third-party logistics (3PL) solutions tailored to the unique needs of businesses. The company’s services include inventory management, distribution, and supply chain optimization across multiple sectors, with a particular focus on food and beverage products. With 16 locations and more than 10 million square feet of space, customers can reach 92% of the US population within 2 days.



About Cascadia Managing Brands



Cascadia Managing Brands is a leading sales, marketing, and brand management company specializing in the food and beverage industry. With deep industry knowledge and proven experience launching and scaling iconic brands, CMB offers end-to-end brand development and sales execution strategies that drive long-term growth for their clients.



Media Contact:

For media inquiries and business development inquiries please contact:

Amit R. Agrawal

Marketing Manager

amit.agrawal@broadrangelogistics.com

(646) 713-1714

Jacob Rosenfeld

VP of Business Development

jacob.rosenfeld@broadrangelogistics.ocm

(845) 659-3464

This partnership between BroadRange Logistics and Cascadia Managing Brands marks a new chapter for both companies, offering food and beverage businesses unparalleled logistics solutions backed by extensive industry knowledge. With 10.5 million square feet of warehouse space available, BroadRange is ready to serve as the backbone of logistics operations for companies seeking a reliable, efficient, and scalable warehousing solution.

