Gibson Energy Declares Dividend

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gibson Energy Inc. (TSX:GEI) (“Gibson” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per common share payable on January 17, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business December 31, 2024. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes. For non-resident shareholders, Gibson’s dividends are subject to Canadian withholding tax.

About Gibson

Gibson is a leading liquids infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside, Texas, and a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

