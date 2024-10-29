Submit Release
Meritage Homes reports third quarter 2024 results

8% year-over-year increase in home closings and record 145% backlog conversion

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), the fifth-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2024.

                                               
Summary Operating Results (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                                               
  Three Months Ended September 30,
 		  Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2024
 		  2023
 		  % Chg   2024
 		  2023
 		  % Chg
Homes closed (units)   3,942       3,638       8 %     11,567       10,025       15 %
Home closing revenue $ 1,585,784     $ 1,610,317       (2 )%   $ 4,745,618     $ 4,415,261       7 %
Average sales price — closings $ 402     $ 443       (9 )%   $ 410     $ 440       (7 )%
Home orders (units)   3,512       3,474       1 %     11,302       10,301       10 %
Home order value $ 1,425,610     $ 1,495,542       (5 )%   $ 4,630,261     $ 4,477,148       3 %
Average sales price — orders $ 406     $ 430       (6 )%   $ 410     $ 435       (6 )%
Ending backlog (units)                           2,284       3,608       (37 )%
Ending backlog value                         $ 931,656     $ 1,558,637       (40 )%
Average sales price — backlog                         $ 408     $ 432       (6 )%
Earnings before income taxes $ 249,932     $ 285,734       (13 )%   $ 781,308     $ 690,561       13 %
Net earnings $ 195,966     $ 221,760       (12 )%   $ 613,537     $ 539,897       14 %
Diluted EPS $ 5.34     $ 5.98       (11 )%   $ 16.72     $ 14.55       15 %
                                               

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

"Our solid third quarter 2024 results reflected the pivot in our strategy to affordable, quick-turning move-in ready homes, which generated $1.6 billion of home closing revenue and our highest third quarter closing volume," said Steven J. Hilton, executive chairman of Meritage Homes. "Our rate buy-down offerings in July and August and the pull back in mortgage rates in September all contributed to order volume that slightly outpaced traditional seasonality, aiding us to achieve orders totaling 3,512 homes this quarter with average monthly absorptions of 4.1. Although the mortgage rate market remains volatile, we believe that the expectation of lower rates over the next several quarters and the ongoing combination of favorable demographics and an undersupply of homes will be constructive for homebuyer demand and will enable us to keep growing our market share."

"With nearly 45% of this quarter's closings also sold this quarter, our backlog conversion rate was a company-record 145%," added Phillippe Lord, chief executive officer of Meritage Homes. "Our 3,942 deliveries this quarter combined with home closing gross margin of 24.8% and SG&A leverage of 9.9% contributed to diluted EPS of $5.34. We increased our book value per share 15% year-over-year to $139.02 and generated a return on equity of 17.2% as of September 30, 2024."*

“Our capital allocation in the third quarter of 2024 continued to focus on both investing in growth and returning cash to shareholders. Our land acquisition and development spend totaled $659.4 million this quarter, as we put nearly 7,800 net new lots under control. We also spent a combined $57.1 million on cash dividends and share repurchases," concluded Mr. Lord. "At September 30, 2024, our balance sheet remained strong, with ample liquidity and nothing drawn under our revolving credit facility. We ended the quarter with cash of $831.6 million and a net debt-to-capital ratio of 8.8%."

THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

  • Orders of 3,512 homes for the third quarter of 2024 slightly increased 1% year-over-year with both average community count and average absorption pace relatively consistent across the third quarter periods in 2024 and 2023. Third quarter 2024 average sales price ("ASP") on orders of $406,000 was down 6% from the third quarter of 2023 due to product and geographic mix shift as well as increased financing incentive costs. Entry-level represented 92% of third quarter 2024 sales orders, compared to 88% in the prior year.
  • The 2% year-over-year decrease in home closing revenue in the third quarter of 2024 to $1.6 billion was the result of 8% higher home closing volume offset by a 9% decrease in ASP on closings due to product and geographic mix. Third quarter 2024 closing ASP reflected higher utilization of financing incentives compared to prior year, although the per-home financing incentive cost was lower. Entry-level represented 93% of third quarter 2024 home closings, compared to 86% in the prior year.
  • Home closing gross margin of 24.8% decreased 190 bps in the third quarter of 2024 from 26.7% in the prior year due to higher lot costs, increased utilization of financing incentives and less leverage of fixed costs on lower home closing revenue, which were partially offset by cost savings and shorter construction cycle times.
  • The financial services profit of $3.1 million included $3.0 million in write-offs related to rate lock unwind costs in the third quarter of 2024. The financial services profit of $5.7 million in the third quarter of 2023 had no similar write-offs.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") as a percentage of third quarter 2024 home closing revenue of 9.9% improved from 10.1% in the third quarter of 2023, due primarily to lower performance-based compensation costs.
  • In the third quarter of 2023, we recognized a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $0.9 million in connection with the $150.0 million partial redemption of our 6.00% senior notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes"). There were no such redemptions in the third quarter of 2024.
  • The third quarter effective income tax rate was 21.6% in 2024 compared to 22.4% in 2023. The Company's tax rates in both periods benefited from earned eligible energy tax credits on qualifying homes under the Inflation Reduction Act ("IRA").
  • Net earnings were $196.0 million ($5.34 per diluted share) for the third quarter of 2024, a 12% decrease from $221.8 million ($5.98 per diluted share) for the third quarter of 2023, mainly resulting from lower home closing revenue and gross profit.

YEAR TO DATE RESULTS

  • Total sales orders for the first nine months of 2024 increased 10% over the prior year, driven entirely by a 10% increase in average absorption pace compared to the first nine months of 2023.
  • Home closing revenue increased 7% in the first nine months of 2024 to $4.7 billion, reflecting a 15% increase in home closing volume that was partially offset by a 7% decrease in ASP on closings due to product and geographic mix. ASP on closings for the first nine months of 2024 reflected greater utilization of financing incentives compared to prior year, although the per-home financing incentive cost was lower.
  • Home closing gross margin improved 80 bps to 25.5% in the first nine months of 2024 from 24.7% in the prior year, primarily resulting from lower direct costs, greater leverage of fixed costs on higher home closing revenue and shorter construction cycle times, which were partially offset by higher lot cost.
  • The financial services profit of $7.2 million included $10.9 million in write-offs related to rate lock unwind costs in the first nine months of 2024. This compared to financial services profit of $6.1 million in the first nine months of 2023 that had $9.8 million in similar write-offs.
  • SG&A expenses of 9.8% of home closing revenue improved from 10.0% in the prior year due to greater leverage on higher home closing revenue and lower performance-based compensation costs.
  • In the first nine months of 2024, other income, net totaled $31.2 million, compared to $35.0 million in the prior year, mainly as a result of less interest income earned on a lower cash balance.
  • In the first nine months of 2024, we recognized a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $0.6 million in connection with the $250.0 million redemption of the 2025 Notes. In the first nine months of 2023, we recognized a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $0.9 million in connection with the $150.0 million partial redemption of the 2025 Notes.
  • The effective tax rate for the first nine months of 2024 and 2023 was 21.5% and 21.8%, respectively. The Company's tax rates in both periods benefited from earned eligible energy tax credits on qualifying homes under the IRA.
  • Net earnings were $613.5 million ($16.72 per diluted share) for the first nine months of 2024, a 14% increase from $539.9 million ($14.55 per diluted share) for the first nine months of 2023, primarily reflecting higher home closing revenue and gross profit, as well as lower SG&A as a percentage of home closing revenue.

BALANCE SHEET & LIQUIDITY

  • Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2024 totaled $831.6 million, compared to $921.2 million at December 31, 2023.
  • Land acquisition and development spend totaled $659.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $537.2 million for the third quarter of 2023.
  • Approximately 74,800 lots were owned or controlled as of September 30, 2024, compared to approximately 60,700 total lots as of September 30, 2023. Nearly 7,800 net new lots were added in the third quarter of 2024, representing an estimated 48 future communities.
  • Third quarter 2024 ending community count was 278 compared to 287 at June 30, 2024 and 272 at September 30, 2023.
  • Debt-to-capital and net debt-to-capital ratios were 20.7% and 8.8%, respectively, at September 30, 2024, which compared to 17.9% and 1.9%, respectively, at December 31, 2023.
  • The Company declared and paid quarterly cash dividends of $0.75 per share totaling $27.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, up from $0.27 per share totaling $9.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. Year-to-date dividends paid were $81.6 million and $29.7 million in 2024 and 2023, respectively.
  • During the third quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 151,220 shares of stock, or 0.4% of shares outstanding at the beginning of the quarter, for $30.0 million. For the first nine months of 2024, the Company repurchased 513,639 shares of stock, or 1.4% of shares outstanding at the beginning of the year, for a total of $85.9 million. As of September 30, 2024, $99.1 million remained available to repurchase under the authorized share repurchase program.

GUIDANCE
The Company is providing the following guidance for the fourth quarter of 2024, based on year to date results and current market conditions:

  Fourth Quarter 2024
Home closing volume 3,750-3,950 units
Home closing revenue $1.50-1.59 billion
Home closing gross margin 22.5-23.5%
Effective tax rate Approximately 22.5%
Diluted EPS $4.10-4.60
   

* The Company's return on equity is calculated as net income for the trailing twelve months divided by average total stockholders' equity for the trailing five quarters. The Company's book value per share is calculated as total stockholders' equity as of the last day of the period divided by the shares outstanding as of the last day of the period.

   
Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Income Statements
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
   
  Three Months Ended September 30,
  2024   2023   Change $   Change %
Homebuilding:              
Home closing revenue $ 1,585,784     $ 1,610,317     $ (24,533 )     (2 )%
Land closing revenue   2,665       2,783       (118 )     (4 )%
Total closing revenue   1,588,449       1,613,100       (24,651 )     (2 )%
Cost of home closings   (1,193,219 )     (1,180,742 )     12,477       1 %
Cost of land closings   (1,985 )     (2,535 )     (550 )     (22 )%
Total cost of closings   (1,195,204 )     (1,183,277 )     11,927       1 %
Home closing gross profit   392,565       429,575       (37,010 )     (9 )%
Land closing gross profit   680       248       432       174 %
Total closing gross profit   393,245       429,823       (36,578 )     (9 )%
Financial Services:              
Revenue   8,070       6,109       1,961       32 %
Expense   (3,706 )     (2,871 )     835       29 %
(Loss)/earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net   (1,263 )     2,462       (3,725 )     (151 )%
Financial services profit   3,101       5,700       (2,599 )     (46 )%
Commissions and other sales costs   (97,898 )     (99,122 )     (1,224 )     (1 )%
General and administrative expenses   (59,198 )     (63,091 )     (3,893 )     (6 )%
Interest expense                     %
Other income, net   10,682       13,331       (2,649 )     (20 )%
Loss on early extinguishment of debt         (907 )     (907 )     n/a  
Earnings before income taxes   249,932       285,734       (35,802 )     (13 )%
Provision for income taxes   (53,966 )     (63,974 )     (10,008 )     (16 )%
Net earnings $ 195,966     $ 221,760     $ (25,794 )     (12 )%
               
Earnings per common share:              
Basic         Change $ or
shares		   Change %
Earnings per common share $ 5.41     $ 6.06     $ (0.65 )     (11 )%
Weighted average shares outstanding   36,226       36,603       (377 )     (1 )%
Diluted              
Earnings per common share $ 5.34     $ 5.98     $ (0.64 )     (11 )%
Weighted average shares outstanding   36,669       37,078       (409 )     (1 )%
                               


Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Income Statements
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
               
  Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2024   2023   Change $   Change %
Homebuilding:              
Home closing revenue $ 4,745,618     $ 4,415,261     $ 330,357       7 %
Land closing revenue   4,970       44,547       (39,577 )     (89 )%
Total closing revenue   4,750,588       4,459,808       290,780       7 %
Cost of home closings   (3,535,589 )     (3,326,245 )     209,344       6 %
Cost of land closings   (4,283 )     (42,682 )     (38,399 )     (90 )%
Total cost of closings   (3,539,872 )     (3,368,927 )     170,945       5 %
Home closing gross profit   1,210,029       1,089,016       121,013       11 %
Land closing gross profit   687       1,865       (1,178 )     (63 )%
Total closing gross profit   1,210,716       1,090,881       119,835       11 %
Financial Services:              
Revenue   22,734       18,050       4,684       26 %
Expense   (10,633 )     (8,910 )     1,723       19 %
Loss from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net   (4,853 )     (3,074 )     1,779       58 %
Financial services profit   7,248       6,066       1,182       19 %
Commissions and other sales costs   (304,113 )     (277,766 )     26,347       9 %
General and administrative expenses   (163,114 )     (162,750 )     364       %
Interest expense                     %
Other income, net   31,202       35,037       (3,835 )     (11 )%
Loss on early extinguishment of debt   (631 )     (907 )     (276 )     (30 )%
Earnings before income taxes   781,308       690,561       90,747       13 %
Provision for income taxes   (167,771 )     (150,664 )     17,107       11 %
Net earnings $ 613,537     $ 539,897     $ 73,640       14 %
               
Earnings per common share:              
Basic         Change $ or
shares		   Change %
Earnings per common share $ 16.91     $ 14.72     $ 2.19       15 %
Weighted average shares outstanding   36,286       36,677       (391 )     (1 )%
Diluted              
Earnings per common share $ 16.72     $ 14.55     $ 2.17       15 %
Weighted average shares outstanding   36,701       37,109       (408 )     (1 )%
                           


Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
       
  September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
Assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 831,559     $ 921,227  
Other receivables   286,939       266,972  
Real estate (1)   5,457,103       4,721,291  
Deposits on real estate under option or contract   207,461       111,364  
Investments in unconsolidated entities   18,217       17,170  
Property and equipment, net   47,231       48,953  
Deferred tax asset, net   51,146       47,573  
Prepaids, other assets and goodwill   203,796       218,584  
Total assets $ 7,103,452     $ 6,353,134  
Liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 287,403     $ 271,650  
Accrued liabilities   439,871       424,764  
Home sale deposits   32,133       36,605  
Loans payable and other borrowings   9,306       13,526  
Senior and convertible senior notes, net   1,304,949       994,689  
Total liabilities   2,073,662       1,741,234  
Stockholders' Equity:      
Preferred stock          
Common stock, par value $0.01. Authorized 125,000,000 shares; 36,179,602 and 36,425,037 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively   362       364  
Additional paid-in capital   176,929       290,955  
Retained earnings   4,852,499       4,320,581  
Total stockholders’ equity   5,029,790       4,611,900  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,103,452     $ 6,353,134  
       
(1) Real estate – Allocated costs:      
Homes under contract under construction $ 719,430     $ 704,206  
Unsold homes, completed and under construction   1,599,921       1,260,855  
Model homes   114,079       118,252  
Finished home sites and home sites under development   3,023,673       2,637,978  
Total real estate $ 5,457,103     $ 4,721,291  
               


Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
   
  Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2024   2023
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net earnings $ 613,537     $ 539,897  
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   19,358       17,576  
Stock-based compensation   19,305       16,557  
Loss on early extinguishment of debt   631       907  
Equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities   (3,925 )     (4,651 )
Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated entities   4,005       5,158  
Other   15,093       1,408  
Changes in assets and liabilities:      
Increase in real estate   (723,835 )     (137,543 )
Increase in deposits on real estate under option or contract   (96,404 )     (17,027 )
Decrease/(increase) in other receivables, prepaids and other assets   7,307       (9,447 )
Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities   21,387       37,085  
(Decrease)/increase in home sale deposits   (4,472 )     10,172  
Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities   (128,013 )     460,092  
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Investments in unconsolidated entities   (10,442 )     (3,859 )
Distributions of capital from unconsolidated entities         43  
Purchases of property and equipment   (21,174 )     (31,221 )
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment   179       334  
Maturities/sales of investments and securities   750       750  
Payments to purchase investments and securities   (750 )     (750 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (31,437 )     (34,703 )
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Repayment of loans payable and other borrowings   (7,850 )     (2,616 )
Repayment of senior notes   (250,695 )     (150,884 )
Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes   575,000        
Payment of debt issuance costs   (17,332 )      
Purchase of capped calls related to issuance of convertible senior notes   (61,790 )      
Dividends paid   (81,619 )     (29,695 )
Repurchase of shares   (85,932 )     (55,000 )
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities   69,782       (238,195 )
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents   (89,668 )     187,194  
Beginning cash and cash equivalents   921,227       861,561  
Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 831,559     $ 1,048,755  
               

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Operating Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

We aggregate our homebuilding operating segments into reporting segments based on similar long-term economic characteristics and geographical proximity. Our three reportable homebuilding segments are as follows:

  • West: Arizona, California, Colorado, and Utah
  • Central: Texas
  • East: Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee
  Three Months Ended September 30,
  2024   2023
  Homes
 		  Value   Homes
 		  Value
Homes Closed:                      
West Region   1,220     $ 594,509       1,172     $ 606,833  
Central Region   1,174       416,802       1,102       452,687  
East Region   1,548       574,473       1,364       550,797  
Total   3,942     $ 1,585,784       3,638     $ 1,610,317  
Homes Ordered:                      
West Region   1,067     $ 521,029       985     $ 521,049  
Central Region   1,031       366,524       1,099       425,165  
East Region   1,414       538,057       1,390       549,328  
Total   3,512     $ 1,425,610       3,474     $ 1,495,542  
                               


  Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2024   2023
  Homes
   Value   Homes
   Value
Homes Closed:                      
West Region   3,499     $ 1,732,978       2,954     $ 1,543,372  
Central Region   3,606       1,303,547       3,244       1,334,368  
East Region   4,462       1,709,093       3,827       1,537,521  
Total   11,567     $ 4,745,618       10,025     $ 4,415,261  
Homes Ordered:                      
West Region   3,351     $ 1,659,130       3,261     $ 1,672,310  
Central Region   3,441       1,248,561       3,237       1,286,063  
East Region   4,510       1,722,570       3,803       1,518,775  
Total   11,302       4,630,261       10,301       4,477,148  
Order Backlog:                      
West Region   598     $ 286,336       1,179     $ 579,787  
Central Region   603       223,865       956       370,279  
East Region   1,083       421,455       1,473       608,571  
Total   2,284     $ 931,656       3,608     $ 1,558,637  
                               


  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
  Ending
 		  Average
 		  Ending
 		  Average
 		  Ending
 		  Average
 		  Ending
 		  Average
Active Communities:                                                              
West Region   86       85.5       84       91.0       86       83.2       84       93.1  
Central Region   72       74.0       82       82.0       72       79.2       82       81.8  
East Region   120       123.0       106       108.5       120       115.7       106       103.5  
Total   278       282.5       272       281.5       278       278.1       272       278.4  
                                                               


Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Supplement and Non-GAAP information
(Unaudited)

Supplemental Information (Dollars in thousands):
       
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
Depreciation and amortization $ 6,546     $ 6,380     $ 19,358     $ 17,576  
               
Summary of Capitalized Interest:              
Capitalized interest, beginning of period $ 54,327     $ 61,078     $ 54,516     $ 60,169  
Interest incurred   12,752       14,740       40,004       44,914  
Interest expensed                      
Interest amortized to cost of home and land closings   (13,348 )     (17,342 )     (40,789 )     (46,607 )
Capitalized interest, end of period $ 53,731     $ 58,476     $ 53,731     $ 58,476  
                               


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information (Dollars in thousands):
 
Debt-to-Capital Ratios
  September 30,
2024		   December 31,
2023
Senior and convertible senior notes, net, loans payable and other borrowings $ 1,314,255     $ 1,008,215  
Stockholders' equity   5,029,790       4,611,900  
Total capital $ 6,344,045     $ 5,620,115  
Debt-to-capital   20.7 %     17.9 %
       
Senior and convertible senior notes, net, loans payable and other borrowings $ 1,314,255     $ 1,008,215  
Less: cash and cash equivalents   (831,559 )     (921,227 )
Net debt $ 482,696     $ 86,988  
Stockholders’ equity   5,029,790       4,611,900  
Total net capital $ 5,512,486     $ 4,698,888  
Net debt-to-capital (1)   8.8 %     1.9 %


(1) Net debt-to-capital reflects certain adjustments to the debt-to-capital ratio and is defined as net debt (debt less cash and cash equivalents) divided by total capital (net debt plus stockholders' equity). Net debt-to-capital is considered a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, the comparable GAAP financial measures. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure is relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operating results and may be helpful in comparing the Company with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. We encourage investors to understand the methods used by other companies in the homebuilding industry to calculate non-GAAP financial measures and any adjustments thereto before comparing to our non-GAAP financial measures.
   

About Meritage Homes Corporation
Meritage is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2023. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Meritage has delivered over 190,000 homes in its 38-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, an eleven-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award and Residential New Construction Market Leader Award, as well as a four-time recipient of the EPA's Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

The information included in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include expectations about the housing market in general and our future results including our ability to increase our market share and our fourth quarter 2024 projected home closing volume, home closing revenue, home closing gross margin, effective tax rate and diluted EPS.

Such statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Company management and current market conditions, which are subject to significant uncertainties and fluctuations. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company makes no commitment, and disclaims any duty, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or changes in these expectations. Meritage's business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company's stock and note prices may fluctuate dramatically. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: increases in interest rates or decreases in mortgage availability, and the cost and use of rate locks and buy-downs; inflation in the cost of materials used to develop communities and construct homes; cancellation rates; supply chain and labor constraints; the ability of our potential buyers to sell their existing homes; our ability to acquire and develop lots may be negatively impacted if we are unable to obtain performance and surety bonds; the adverse effect of slow absorption rates; legislation related to tariffs; impairments of our real estate inventory; competition; home warranty and construction defect claims; failures in health and safety performance; fluctuations in quarterly operating results; our level of indebtedness; our exposure to counterparty risk with respect to our capped calls; our ability to obtain financing if our credit ratings are downgraded; our exposure to and impacts from natural disasters or severe weather conditions; the availability and cost of finished lots and undeveloped land; the success of our strategy to offer and market entry-level and first move-up homes; a change to the feasibility of projects under option or contract that could result in the write-down or write-off of earnest money or option deposits; our limited geographic diversification; shortages in the availability and cost of subcontract labor; the replication of our energy-efficient technologies by our competitors; our exposure to information technology failures and security breaches and the impact thereof; the loss of key personnel; changes in tax laws that adversely impact us or our homebuyers; our inability to prevail on contested tax positions; failure of our employees and representatives to comply with laws and regulations; our compliance with government regulations; liabilities or restrictions resulting from regulations applicable to our financial services operations; negative publicity that affects our reputation; potential disruptions to our business by an epidemic or pandemic, and measures that federal, state and local governments and/or health authorities implement to address it; and other factors identified in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and our Form 10-Q for subsequent quarters under the caption "Risk Factors," which can be found on our website at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.

