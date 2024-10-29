Meritage Homes reports third quarter 2024 results

8% year-over-year increase in home closings and record 145% backlog conversion

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), the fifth-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2024.

Summary Operating Results (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

% Chg 2024

2023

% Chg Homes closed (units) 3,942 3,638 8 % 11,567 10,025 15 % Home closing revenue $ 1,585,784 $ 1,610,317 (2 )% $ 4,745,618 $ 4,415,261 7 % Average sales price — closings $ 402 $ 443 (9 )% $ 410 $ 440 (7 )% Home orders (units) 3,512 3,474 1 % 11,302 10,301 10 % Home order value $ 1,425,610 $ 1,495,542 (5 )% $ 4,630,261 $ 4,477,148 3 % Average sales price — orders $ 406 $ 430 (6 )% $ 410 $ 435 (6 )% Ending backlog (units) 2,284 3,608 (37 )% Ending backlog value $ 931,656 $ 1,558,637 (40 )% Average sales price — backlog $ 408 $ 432 (6 )% Earnings before income taxes $ 249,932 $ 285,734 (13 )% $ 781,308 $ 690,561 13 % Net earnings $ 195,966 $ 221,760 (12 )% $ 613,537 $ 539,897 14 % Diluted EPS $ 5.34 $ 5.98 (11 )% $ 16.72 $ 14.55 15 %

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

"Our solid third quarter 2024 results reflected the pivot in our strategy to affordable, quick-turning move-in ready homes, which generated $1.6 billion of home closing revenue and our highest third quarter closing volume," said Steven J. Hilton, executive chairman of Meritage Homes. "Our rate buy-down offerings in July and August and the pull back in mortgage rates in September all contributed to order volume that slightly outpaced traditional seasonality, aiding us to achieve orders totaling 3,512 homes this quarter with average monthly absorptions of 4.1. Although the mortgage rate market remains volatile, we believe that the expectation of lower rates over the next several quarters and the ongoing combination of favorable demographics and an undersupply of homes will be constructive for homebuyer demand and will enable us to keep growing our market share."

"With nearly 45% of this quarter's closings also sold this quarter, our backlog conversion rate was a company-record 145%," added Phillippe Lord, chief executive officer of Meritage Homes. "Our 3,942 deliveries this quarter combined with home closing gross margin of 24.8% and SG&A leverage of 9.9% contributed to diluted EPS of $5.34. We increased our book value per share 15% year-over-year to $139.02 and generated a return on equity of 17.2% as of September 30, 2024."*

“Our capital allocation in the third quarter of 2024 continued to focus on both investing in growth and returning cash to shareholders. Our land acquisition and development spend totaled $659.4 million this quarter, as we put nearly 7,800 net new lots under control. We also spent a combined $57.1 million on cash dividends and share repurchases," concluded Mr. Lord. "At September 30, 2024, our balance sheet remained strong, with ample liquidity and nothing drawn under our revolving credit facility. We ended the quarter with cash of $831.6 million and a net debt-to-capital ratio of 8.8%."

THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Orders of 3,512 homes for the third quarter of 2024 slightly increased 1% year-over-year with both average community count and average absorption pace relatively consistent across the third quarter periods in 2024 and 2023. Third quarter 2024 average sales price ("ASP") on orders of $406,000 was down 6% from the third quarter of 2023 due to product and geographic mix shift as well as increased financing incentive costs. Entry-level represented 92% of third quarter 2024 sales orders, compared to 88% in the prior year.

The 2% year-over-year decrease in home closing revenue in the third quarter of 2024 to $1.6 billion was the result of 8% higher home closing volume offset by a 9% decrease in ASP on closings due to product and geographic mix. Third quarter 2024 closing ASP reflected higher utilization of financing incentives compared to prior year, although the per-home financing incentive cost was lower. Entry-level represented 93% of third quarter 2024 home closings, compared to 86% in the prior year.

Home closing gross margin of 24.8% decreased 190 bps in the third quarter of 2024 from 26.7% in the prior year due to higher lot costs, increased utilization of financing incentives and less leverage of fixed costs on lower home closing revenue, which were partially offset by cost savings and shorter construction cycle times.

The financial services profit of $3.1 million included $3.0 million in write-offs related to rate lock unwind costs in the third quarter of 2024. The financial services profit of $5.7 million in the third quarter of 2023 had no similar write-offs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") as a percentage of third quarter 2024 home closing revenue of 9.9% improved from 10.1% in the third quarter of 2023, due primarily to lower performance-based compensation costs.

In the third quarter of 2023, we recognized a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $0.9 million in connection with the $150.0 million partial redemption of our 6.00% senior notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes"). There were no such redemptions in the third quarter of 2024.

The third quarter effective income tax rate was 21.6% in 2024 compared to 22.4% in 2023. The Company's tax rates in both periods benefited from earned eligible energy tax credits on qualifying homes under the Inflation Reduction Act ("IRA").

Net earnings were $196.0 million ($5.34 per diluted share) for the third quarter of 2024, a 12% decrease from $221.8 million ($5.98 per diluted share) for the third quarter of 2023, mainly resulting from lower home closing revenue and gross profit.

YEAR TO DATE RESULTS

Total sales orders for the first nine months of 2024 increased 10% over the prior year, driven entirely by a 10% increase in average absorption pace compared to the first nine months of 2023.

Home closing revenue increased 7% in the first nine months of 2024 to $4.7 billion, reflecting a 15% increase in home closing volume that was partially offset by a 7% decrease in ASP on closings due to product and geographic mix. ASP on closings for the first nine months of 2024 reflected greater utilization of financing incentives compared to prior year, although the per-home financing incentive cost was lower.

Home closing gross margin improved 80 bps to 25.5% in the first nine months of 2024 from 24.7% in the prior year, primarily resulting from lower direct costs, greater leverage of fixed costs on higher home closing revenue and shorter construction cycle times, which were partially offset by higher lot cost.

The financial services profit of $7.2 million included $10.9 million in write-offs related to rate lock unwind costs in the first nine months of 2024. This compared to financial services profit of $6.1 million in the first nine months of 2023 that had $9.8 million in similar write-offs.

SG&A expenses of 9.8% of home closing revenue improved from 10.0% in the prior year due to greater leverage on higher home closing revenue and lower performance-based compensation costs.

In the first nine months of 2024, other income, net totaled $31.2 million, compared to $35.0 million in the prior year, mainly as a result of less interest income earned on a lower cash balance.

In the first nine months of 2024, we recognized a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $0.6 million in connection with the $250.0 million redemption of the 2025 Notes. In the first nine months of 2023, we recognized a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $0.9 million in connection with the $150.0 million partial redemption of the 2025 Notes.

The effective tax rate for the first nine months of 2024 and 2023 was 21.5% and 21.8%, respectively. The Company's tax rates in both periods benefited from earned eligible energy tax credits on qualifying homes under the IRA.

Net earnings were $613.5 million ($16.72 per diluted share) for the first nine months of 2024, a 14% increase from $539.9 million ($14.55 per diluted share) for the first nine months of 2023, primarily reflecting higher home closing revenue and gross profit, as well as lower SG&A as a percentage of home closing revenue.

BALANCE SHEET & LIQUIDITY

Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2024 totaled $831.6 million, compared to $921.2 million at December 31, 2023.

Land acquisition and development spend totaled $659.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $537.2 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Approximately 74,800 lots were owned or controlled as of September 30, 2024, compared to approximately 60,700 total lots as of September 30, 2023. Nearly 7,800 net new lots were added in the third quarter of 2024, representing an estimated 48 future communities.

Third quarter 2024 ending community count was 278 compared to 287 at June 30, 2024 and 272 at September 30, 2023.

Debt-to-capital and net debt-to-capital ratios were 20.7% and 8.8%, respectively, at September 30, 2024, which compared to 17.9% and 1.9%, respectively, at December 31, 2023.

The Company declared and paid quarterly cash dividends of $0.75 per share totaling $27.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, up from $0.27 per share totaling $9.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. Year-to-date dividends paid were $81.6 million and $29.7 million in 2024 and 2023, respectively.

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 151,220 shares of stock, or 0.4% of shares outstanding at the beginning of the quarter, for $30.0 million. For the first nine months of 2024, the Company repurchased 513,639 shares of stock, or 1.4% of shares outstanding at the beginning of the year, for a total of $85.9 million. As of September 30, 2024, $99.1 million remained available to repurchase under the authorized share repurchase program.

GUIDANCE

The Company is providing the following guidance for the fourth quarter of 2024, based on year to date results and current market conditions:

Fourth Quarter 2024 Home closing volume 3,750-3,950 units Home closing revenue $1.50-1.59 billion Home closing gross margin 22.5-23.5% Effective tax rate Approximately 22.5% Diluted EPS $4.10-4.60

CONFERENCE CALL

Management will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2024 results at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. To listen, please go to Meritage's Investor Relations page for the live webcast or dial in to 1-877-407-6951 US toll free or 1-412-902-0046. A replay will be available on the Investor Relations page.

* The Company's return on equity is calculated as net income for the trailing twelve months divided by average total stockholders' equity for the trailing five quarters. The Company's book value per share is calculated as total stockholders' equity as of the last day of the period divided by the shares outstanding as of the last day of the period.

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Income Statements

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Change $ Change % Homebuilding: Home closing revenue $ 1,585,784 $ 1,610,317 $ (24,533 ) (2 )% Land closing revenue 2,665 2,783 (118 ) (4 )% Total closing revenue 1,588,449 1,613,100 (24,651 ) (2 )% Cost of home closings (1,193,219 ) (1,180,742 ) 12,477 1 % Cost of land closings (1,985 ) (2,535 ) (550 ) (22 )% Total cost of closings (1,195,204 ) (1,183,277 ) 11,927 1 % Home closing gross profit 392,565 429,575 (37,010 ) (9 )% Land closing gross profit 680 248 432 174 % Total closing gross profit 393,245 429,823 (36,578 ) (9 )% Financial Services: Revenue 8,070 6,109 1,961 32 % Expense (3,706 ) (2,871 ) 835 29 % (Loss)/earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net (1,263 ) 2,462 (3,725 ) (151 )% Financial services profit 3,101 5,700 (2,599 ) (46 )% Commissions and other sales costs (97,898 ) (99,122 ) (1,224 ) (1 )% General and administrative expenses (59,198 ) (63,091 ) (3,893 ) (6 )% Interest expense — — — — % Other income, net 10,682 13,331 (2,649 ) (20 )% Loss on early extinguishment of debt — (907 ) (907 ) n/a Earnings before income taxes 249,932 285,734 (35,802 ) (13 )% Provision for income taxes (53,966 ) (63,974 ) (10,008 ) (16 )% Net earnings $ 195,966 $ 221,760 $ (25,794 ) (12 )% Earnings per common share: Basic Change $ or

shares Change % Earnings per common share $ 5.41 $ 6.06 $ (0.65 ) (11 )% Weighted average shares outstanding 36,226 36,603 (377 ) (1 )% Diluted Earnings per common share $ 5.34 $ 5.98 $ (0.64 ) (11 )% Weighted average shares outstanding 36,669 37,078 (409 ) (1 )%





Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Income Statements

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Change $ Change % Homebuilding: Home closing revenue $ 4,745,618 $ 4,415,261 $ 330,357 7 % Land closing revenue 4,970 44,547 (39,577 ) (89 )% Total closing revenue 4,750,588 4,459,808 290,780 7 % Cost of home closings (3,535,589 ) (3,326,245 ) 209,344 6 % Cost of land closings (4,283 ) (42,682 ) (38,399 ) (90 )% Total cost of closings (3,539,872 ) (3,368,927 ) 170,945 5 % Home closing gross profit 1,210,029 1,089,016 121,013 11 % Land closing gross profit 687 1,865 (1,178 ) (63 )% Total closing gross profit 1,210,716 1,090,881 119,835 11 % Financial Services: Revenue 22,734 18,050 4,684 26 % Expense (10,633 ) (8,910 ) 1,723 19 % Loss from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net (4,853 ) (3,074 ) 1,779 58 % Financial services profit 7,248 6,066 1,182 19 % Commissions and other sales costs (304,113 ) (277,766 ) 26,347 9 % General and administrative expenses (163,114 ) (162,750 ) 364 — % Interest expense — — — — % Other income, net 31,202 35,037 (3,835 ) (11 )% Loss on early extinguishment of debt (631 ) (907 ) (276 ) (30 )% Earnings before income taxes 781,308 690,561 90,747 13 % Provision for income taxes (167,771 ) (150,664 ) 17,107 11 % Net earnings $ 613,537 $ 539,897 $ 73,640 14 % Earnings per common share: Basic Change $ or

shares Change % Earnings per common share $ 16.91 $ 14.72 $ 2.19 15 % Weighted average shares outstanding 36,286 36,677 (391 ) (1 )% Diluted Earnings per common share $ 16.72 $ 14.55 $ 2.17 15 % Weighted average shares outstanding 36,701 37,109 (408 ) (1 )%





Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 831,559 $ 921,227 Other receivables 286,939 266,972 Real estate (1) 5,457,103 4,721,291 Deposits on real estate under option or contract 207,461 111,364 Investments in unconsolidated entities 18,217 17,170 Property and equipment, net 47,231 48,953 Deferred tax asset, net 51,146 47,573 Prepaids, other assets and goodwill 203,796 218,584 Total assets $ 7,103,452 $ 6,353,134 Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 287,403 $ 271,650 Accrued liabilities 439,871 424,764 Home sale deposits 32,133 36,605 Loans payable and other borrowings 9,306 13,526 Senior and convertible senior notes, net 1,304,949 994,689 Total liabilities 2,073,662 1,741,234 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock, par value $0.01. Authorized 125,000,000 shares; 36,179,602 and 36,425,037 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 362 364 Additional paid-in capital 176,929 290,955 Retained earnings 4,852,499 4,320,581 Total stockholders’ equity 5,029,790 4,611,900 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,103,452 $ 6,353,134 (1) Real estate – Allocated costs: Homes under contract under construction $ 719,430 $ 704,206 Unsold homes, completed and under construction 1,599,921 1,260,855 Model homes 114,079 118,252 Finished home sites and home sites under development 3,023,673 2,637,978 Total real estate $ 5,457,103 $ 4,721,291





Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 613,537 $ 539,897 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 19,358 17,576 Stock-based compensation 19,305 16,557 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 631 907 Equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities (3,925 ) (4,651 ) Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated entities 4,005 5,158 Other 15,093 1,408 Changes in assets and liabilities: Increase in real estate (723,835 ) (137,543 ) Increase in deposits on real estate under option or contract (96,404 ) (17,027 ) Decrease/(increase) in other receivables, prepaids and other assets 7,307 (9,447 ) Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 21,387 37,085 (Decrease)/increase in home sale deposits (4,472 ) 10,172 Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities (128,013 ) 460,092 Cash flows from investing activities: Investments in unconsolidated entities (10,442 ) (3,859 ) Distributions of capital from unconsolidated entities — 43 Purchases of property and equipment (21,174 ) (31,221 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 179 334 Maturities/sales of investments and securities 750 750 Payments to purchase investments and securities (750 ) (750 ) Net cash used in investing activities (31,437 ) (34,703 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of loans payable and other borrowings (7,850 ) (2,616 ) Repayment of senior notes (250,695 ) (150,884 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes 575,000 — Payment of debt issuance costs (17,332 ) — Purchase of capped calls related to issuance of convertible senior notes (61,790 ) — Dividends paid (81,619 ) (29,695 ) Repurchase of shares (85,932 ) (55,000 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 69,782 (238,195 ) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (89,668 ) 187,194 Beginning cash and cash equivalents 921,227 861,561 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 831,559 $ 1,048,755

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Operating Data

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

We aggregate our homebuilding operating segments into reporting segments based on similar long-term economic characteristics and geographical proximity. Our three reportable homebuilding segments are as follows:

West: Arizona, California, Colorado, and Utah

Central: Texas

East: Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Homes

Value Homes

Value Homes Closed: West Region 1,220 $ 594,509 1,172 $ 606,833 Central Region 1,174 416,802 1,102 452,687 East Region 1,548 574,473 1,364 550,797 Total 3,942 $ 1,585,784 3,638 $ 1,610,317 Homes Ordered: West Region 1,067 $ 521,029 985 $ 521,049 Central Region 1,031 366,524 1,099 425,165 East Region 1,414 538,057 1,390 549,328 Total 3,512 $ 1,425,610 3,474 $ 1,495,542





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Homes

Value Homes

Value Homes Closed: West Region 3,499 $ 1,732,978 2,954 $ 1,543,372 Central Region 3,606 1,303,547 3,244 1,334,368 East Region 4,462 1,709,093 3,827 1,537,521 Total 11,567 $ 4,745,618 10,025 $ 4,415,261 Homes Ordered: West Region 3,351 $ 1,659,130 3,261 $ 1,672,310 Central Region 3,441 1,248,561 3,237 1,286,063 East Region 4,510 1,722,570 3,803 1,518,775 Total 11,302 4,630,261 10,301 4,477,148 Order Backlog: West Region 598 $ 286,336 1,179 $ 579,787 Central Region 603 223,865 956 370,279 East Region 1,083 421,455 1,473 608,571 Total 2,284 $ 931,656 3,608 $ 1,558,637





Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Ending

Average

Ending

Average

Ending

Average

Ending

Average

Active Communities: West Region 86 85.5 84 91.0 86 83.2 84 93.1 Central Region 72 74.0 82 82.0 72 79.2 82 81.8 East Region 120 123.0 106 108.5 120 115.7 106 103.5 Total 278 282.5 272 281.5 278 278.1 272 278.4





Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Supplement and Non-GAAP information

(Unaudited)



Supplemental Information (Dollars in thousands): Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Depreciation and amortization $ 6,546 $ 6,380 $ 19,358 $ 17,576 Summary of Capitalized Interest: Capitalized interest, beginning of period $ 54,327 $ 61,078 $ 54,516 $ 60,169 Interest incurred 12,752 14,740 40,004 44,914 Interest expensed — — — — Interest amortized to cost of home and land closings (13,348 ) (17,342 ) (40,789 ) (46,607 ) Capitalized interest, end of period $ 53,731 $ 58,476 $ 53,731 $ 58,476





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information (Dollars in thousands): Debt-to-Capital Ratios September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Senior and convertible senior notes, net, loans payable and other borrowings $ 1,314,255 $ 1,008,215 Stockholders' equity 5,029,790 4,611,900 Total capital $ 6,344,045 $ 5,620,115 Debt-to-capital 20.7 % 17.9 % Senior and convertible senior notes, net, loans payable and other borrowings $ 1,314,255 $ 1,008,215 Less: cash and cash equivalents (831,559 ) (921,227 ) Net debt $ 482,696 $ 86,988 Stockholders’ equity 5,029,790 4,611,900 Total net capital $ 5,512,486 $ 4,698,888 Net debt-to-capital (1) 8.8 % 1.9 %





(1) Net debt-to-capital reflects certain adjustments to the debt-to-capital ratio and is defined as net debt (debt less cash and cash equivalents) divided by total capital (net debt plus stockholders' equity). Net debt-to-capital is considered a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, the comparable GAAP financial measures. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure is relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operating results and may be helpful in comparing the Company with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. We encourage investors to understand the methods used by other companies in the homebuilding industry to calculate non-GAAP financial measures and any adjustments thereto before comparing to our non-GAAP financial measures.

About Meritage Homes Corporation

Meritage is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2023. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Meritage has delivered over 190,000 homes in its 38-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, an eleven-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award and Residential New Construction Market Leader Award, as well as a four-time recipient of the EPA's Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

The information included in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include expectations about the housing market in general and our future results including our ability to increase our market share and our fourth quarter 2024 projected home closing volume, home closing revenue, home closing gross margin, effective tax rate and diluted EPS.

Such statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Company management and current market conditions, which are subject to significant uncertainties and fluctuations. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company makes no commitment, and disclaims any duty, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or changes in these expectations. Meritage's business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company's stock and note prices may fluctuate dramatically. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: increases in interest rates or decreases in mortgage availability, and the cost and use of rate locks and buy-downs; inflation in the cost of materials used to develop communities and construct homes; cancellation rates; supply chain and labor constraints; the ability of our potential buyers to sell their existing homes; our ability to acquire and develop lots may be negatively impacted if we are unable to obtain performance and surety bonds; the adverse effect of slow absorption rates; legislation related to tariffs; impairments of our real estate inventory; competition; home warranty and construction defect claims; failures in health and safety performance; fluctuations in quarterly operating results; our level of indebtedness; our exposure to counterparty risk with respect to our capped calls; our ability to obtain financing if our credit ratings are downgraded; our exposure to and impacts from natural disasters or severe weather conditions; the availability and cost of finished lots and undeveloped land; the success of our strategy to offer and market entry-level and first move-up homes; a change to the feasibility of projects under option or contract that could result in the write-down or write-off of earnest money or option deposits; our limited geographic diversification; shortages in the availability and cost of subcontract labor; the replication of our energy-efficient technologies by our competitors; our exposure to information technology failures and security breaches and the impact thereof; the loss of key personnel; changes in tax laws that adversely impact us or our homebuyers; our inability to prevail on contested tax positions; failure of our employees and representatives to comply with laws and regulations; our compliance with government regulations; liabilities or restrictions resulting from regulations applicable to our financial services operations; negative publicity that affects our reputation; potential disruptions to our business by an epidemic or pandemic, and measures that federal, state and local governments and/or health authorities implement to address it; and other factors identified in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and our Form 10-Q for subsequent quarters under the caption "Risk Factors," which can be found on our website at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.

