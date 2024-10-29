Unitil Releases Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility Report

HAMPTON, N.H., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) ( unitil.com ) today released its 2024 Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility Report (the “CSR” or the “Report”). The Report highlights the Company’s 2023 successes as well as continuing initiatives in 2024, and outlines progress toward its commitment to environmental sustainability, human capital management, safety and reliability, and customer engagement.

“We are pleased to highlight the key initiatives that demonstrate our deep commitment to the sustainability of our Company, our communities, and our planet,” said Thomas P. Meissner, Jr., Unitil’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “As we transform our business to meet the ever-changing energy needs of future generations, we are firmly engaged in our sustainability initiatives, and we are excited to share our progress.”

Featured topics in the 2024 CSR include progress on:

Carbon Reduction and Environmental Stewardship

Operational Safety and Reliability

Employee Development and Safety

Advancement of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Customer Satisfaction and Engagement



The web-based, interactive, and mobile-responsive CSR aligns with SASB reporting standards, and includes industry-specific metrics in accordance with the American Gas Association and Edison Electric Institute reporting templates for regulated electric and gas utility companies.

To view Unitil’s CSR and learn more about Unitil’s sustainability initiatives, please visit:

https://unitil.com/2024-Sustainability-Report.

About Unitil Corporation

Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. We provide energy for life by safely and reliably delivering electricity and natural gas in New England. We are committed to the customers we serve and the communities we support, and to developing the people, business practices, and technologies needed to provide dependable and efficient energy service. Together, our operating utilities serve approximately 108,500 electric customers and 88,400 natural gas customers. For more information about our people, technologies, and community involvement please visit unitil.com .



Legal Disclaimer:

