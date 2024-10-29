PodcastOne to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC), a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO), has been invited to present at several upcoming investment conference, including the Think Equity Conference being held October 30, 2024, the Wall Street Conference being held November 12 – 14, 2024, and 13th Annual ROTH Technology Conference being held November 19-20, 2024.

Kit Gray, Co-founder and President of PodcastOne, and Rob Ellin are scheduled to host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at each event and will host a webcasted presentations at each respective event as follows:

ThinkEquity Conference

Date: October 30, 2024

Presentation Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time – South Salon II

Webcast: https://www.wsw.com/webcast/tep25/lvo/1556496

Location: Mandarin Oriental – New York

Format: Presentation and 1x1s Meetings

Wall Street Conference

Date: November 12 – 14, 2024

Location: The Waterstone Resort and Marina, Boca Raton, Florida

Format: 1 x 1 and small group meetings

13th Annual ROTH Technology Conference

Date: November 20, 2024

Location: Hard Rock Hotel New York - New York

Format: 1x1 Meetings

“Attending these upcoming institutional investor conferences allows us to showcase the significant progress we continue to make throughout the year as the only public pure-play in the United States,” said Kit Gray, Co-founder and President of PodcastOne. “The efforts we’ve made in calendar 2024 are beginning to show meaningful results with record quarterly revenues of $13.2 million in our first fiscal quarter of 2025, driven primarily by our innovative marketing efforts long-term relationships with advertisers and brands. We look forward to further establishing ourselves as the leader in the space while driving meaningful shareholder results over the long-term.”

For more information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact MZ Group at PODC@mzgroup.us.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) is a Los Angeles based podcast network founded in 2012 by Kit Gray and Norm Pattiz providing creators and advertisers with a full 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution delivering over 2.1 billion downloads per year with a community of 250 of the top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, A&E's Cold Case Files and Varnamtown. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion listeners a month across all of its own properties, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Samsung and over 150 shows exclusively available in Tesla vehicles. PodcastOne is also the parent company of LaunchpadOne, an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. For more information, visit PodcastOne.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter at @podcastone. For more investor information, please visit ir.podcastone.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “would,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: LiveOne’s reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; LiveOne’s and PodcastOne’s ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, special dividend, merger, distribution or transaction, including the spin-out of LiveOne’s pay-per-view business, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; PodcastOne’s ability to continue as a going concern; PodcastOne’s ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its listeners; PodcastOne identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; LiveOne’s intent to repurchase shares of its and/or PodcastOne’s common stock from time to time under LiveOne’s announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; LiveOne’s ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; PodcastOne successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management’s relationships with industry stakeholders; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of LiveOne and/or its other subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in PodcastOne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 1, 2024, and in PodcastOne’s other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and PodcastOne disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. PodcastOne intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Press Contact:

310.246.4600

Susan@Guttmanpr.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Donovan

MZ Group

PODC@mzgroup.us

