Sun Country Airlines Extends Booking Schedule Through Summer 2025

Customers can now book travel through September 2, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines announces the extension of its selling schedule through September 2, 2025. With this extension, customers can book non-stop, affordable travel to more than 100 destinations through 2025.

“Sun Country has more than doubled its nonstop destinations from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in the past five years, making us the leisure airline of choice at MSP,” said Grant Whitney, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. “Our summer 2025 schedule will offer even more flight options to our most popular leisure markets.”

Customers can look forward to increased flight frequencies to a diverse array of cities, with flight schedules that provide vacation options to both smaller towns and large cities. This includes historic cities like Atlanta and Boston, as well as Midwestern and Northeast vacation spots such as Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Syracuse, New York. Travelers will also enjoy more flight options to scenic spots like Salt Lake City and the sunny coast of San Diego. In addition, Sun Country will extend its seasonal service into the summer for two popular Florida destinations with Saturday-only flights from MSP to Miami and Sarasota.

"Sun Country remains committed to providing low fares that enable travelers to reconnect with friends and family and explore exciting new destinations, all while enjoying our quality onboard experience," said Whitney.

Additional scheduled service flights will be added in early 2025 as Sun Country continues to enhance integration between multiple lines of business, including converting Major League Soccer charter flights into scheduled passenger service in select destinations.

Through summer 2025, Sun Country Airlines will operate 116 routes serving 102 airports across the United States, Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean, providing safe, reliable, hassle-free flights at affordable prices. Sun Country’s onboard experience includes state-of-the-art seating equipment, comfortable recline, and in-seat power in most seats. Sun Country also provides free in-flight entertainment to our guests’ devices and complimentary non-alcoholic beverages including water, coffee, tea, juices, and soda. Additional beverage options and snacks are available for purchase, and we are proud to partner with many Minnesota and Midwest-based companies to highlight their local products on our menu.

About Sun Country

Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier, whose mission is to connect guests to their favorite people and places, to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences. Sun Country dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR”) passengers and charter customers and providing cargo service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

For photos, b-roll and additional company information, visit https://www.stories.suncountry.com/multimedia

Media Contact Sun Country Airlines 651-900-8400 mediarelations@suncountry.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.