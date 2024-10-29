EllaLink announces footprint expansion to Start Campus

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EllaLink, the first high-capacity submarine cable to directly connect Latin America with Europe, announces the expansion of its network to the Start Campus SINES DC, in Portugal. This strategic move strengthens EllaLink's presence within the Sines Atlantic Hub, reinforcing the partnership with the largest Data Centre being rolled out in Europe.

EllaLink's new fibre route to Start Campus - through the 1.2 GW capacity SINES DC - offers customers reaching the Iberian Peninsula enhanced connectivity, reduced latency, and access to a global network. Start Campus, through the SINES DC project, is enabling a sustainable and interconnected digital ecosystem. This green hub empowers robust interconnection capabilities, benefiting both the tech industry and the local economy.

EllaLink's fibre network expansion is clearly reinforcing global connectivity. Through this new expansion, Start Campus SINES DC customers will be able to connect to an 8.000 km optical backbone between Continental Europe, Africa, LATAM and soon to the recently announced French Guiana, one of the outermost European countries.

Start Campus SINES DC customers will benefit from EllaLink's global network with enhanced connectivity in an ultra-low latency between several Atlantic landings, representing faster data transfers and improved application performance, providing customers opportunities to reach new markets and grow their businesses.

"We are thrilled to expand our network to Start Campus," said Diego Matas, Chief Operations Officer at EllaLink. "This partnership aligns with our commitment to providing innovative and reliable connectivity solutions. By connecting to Start Campus, we are strengthening our local presence in Portugal and offering our customers even more opportunities to grow their businesses."

With this expansion, EllaLink continues solidifying its position as a leading provider of submarine cable solutions, connecting continents and driving digital transformation.

About Start Campus SINES DC

The SINES DC, developed by Start Campus, is a 1.2 GW data center campus in Portugal, and one of Europe's largest and most sustainable data ecosystems with market-leading global connectivity. SINES DC provides maximum optionality for customers with powered shell, turn-key and build-to-suit solutions. The company's advanced offer is AI-ready and addresses the future needs of the industry by integrating liquid cooling technologies into its flexible and scalable design. With a total combined investment value of €8.5bn, the project is set to use 100% renewable energy and targets an industry-leading PUE of 1.1. Start Campus will be Net Zero by 2030. For more information, visit www.startcampus.pt.

About EllaLink

EllaLink is an optic fibre submarine cable system offering secure high-capacity connectivity on a unique low-latency transatlantic route serving the growing needs of the Latin American and European markets. The EllaLink network directly connects Brazil and Europe, linking the major hubs of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Fortaleza with Lisbon, Madrid and Marseille.

The EllaLink System was built with state-of-the-art coherent technology, initially offering 100Tbps of transatlantic capacity for over four direct fibre pairs between Europe and Brazil. EllaLink is a privately funded and independent company committed to providing products and services on a carrier-neutral and open-access basis. Marguerite II, a pan-European equity fund active in the renewables, energy, transport and digital infrastructure sectors, is the main shareholder of EllaLink. For more information visit ella.link

For more information:

Clara Casanova | (+351) 969 894 405

clara.casanova@ella.link

