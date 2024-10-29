Hemanth Volikatla Wins a 2024 Global Recognition Award

Hemanth Volikatla, Senior Technical Service Manager at SAP Americas, received a 2024 Global Recognition Award for his significant contributions to AI and cloud services. His leadership and innovation across SAP, Microsoft, and cloud platforms have set new technology and customer satisfaction benchmarks.





NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemanth Volikatla , a seasoned Senior Technical Service Manager at SAP Americas, has been honored with a 2024 Global Recognition Award for his outstanding contributions to information technology, particularly artificial intelligence and cloud services. This prestigious accolade is awarded to individuals demonstrating extraordinary ability and significant achievements in their professional domain.

The award recognizes Volikatla's two decades of innovation and leadership across various technology disciplines, including SAP, Microsoft, JAVA, and multiple database environments. His work has consistently safeguarded customer investments and directed substantial corporate strategies in the modern cloud ecosystems of Azure, Amazon Web Services, and Google Cloud Platform.

Extensive Career and Contributions

Volikatla’s journey in IT began as a software engineer, eventually rising to become a software architect. Throughout his career, he has been pivotal in guiding, mentoring, and advising on daily technical activities that impact businesses. His role involves close collaboration with global customers like SAP, IBM, and PepsiCo, assisting them in navigating complex cloud environments and leveraging technological advancements for business success.

Apart from his technical prowess, Volikatla has also co-authored an HP commercial product and served as a judge for esteemed competitions such as the Globe Awards and the GASTC, illustrating his respected status in the tech community.

Recognition and Milestones

Over the years, Volikatla has received multiple accolades, underscoring his commitment to excellence and leadership in technology. A publicly shared presentation documents his journey and milestones and details his significant awards and recognitions.

"My aim has always been to drive innovation and maintain the integrity of customer investments. Being recognized globally is not just a personal honor but a testament to the collaborative efforts of my team and the support from our clients," said Volikatla, reflecting on his achievements.

A Look Ahead

Looking forward, Volikatla plans to continue focusing on emerging technologies and their application in improving business practices. His forward-thinking approach is set to influence further advancements in AI and cloud computing, aligning with industry trends and forecasts for 2024.

"Hemanth Volikatla’s receipt of the 2024 Global Recognition Award reflects his profound impact on the IT industry. His innovative solutions and commitment to excellence set a benchmark in technological advancements and customer satisfaction," observed Alex Sterling from the Global Recognition Awards.

About Global Recognition AwardsTM:

Global Recognition Awards TM is an international organization that recognizes exceptional companies and individuals who have significantly contributed to their industry. Its awards are highly regarded and sought after by businesses worldwide.

