ARC Awards $33.5 Million to Accelerate Economic Growth Across 13 Appalachian States; Project Funding Supports Disaster Recovery, Cybersecurity Job Training and Industry Expansion

Funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, ARC’s largest ARISE award package to date supports 12 multi-state, collaborative projects seeking to transform the regional economy.

Washington, DC, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) awarded $33.5 million to 12 collaborative, multi-state projects that will drive large-scale economic transformation. Funded through ARC’s Appalachian Regional Initiative for Stronger Economies (ARISE), these projects bring together more than 145 partners across all 13 Appalachian states to strengthen workforce and educational opportunities, infrastructure and entrepreneurship.

Additionally, this ARISE funding package includes a $10 million grant to Appalachian Service Project that will build a multi-state network for home repair and disaster response and recovery. This project was developed in the wake of historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky in 2022, but will be critical for current and future recovery, including Hurricane Helene’s devastating impact in Southern Appalachia. Furthermore, this project exemplifies the long-term capacity building support ARC is able to provide for Appalachian communities recovering from natural disasters.

The 12 ARISE projects announced today include:

“ARC’s ARISE initiative builds upon the longstanding tradition of Appalachian collaboration and encourages organizations to work together across state lines to create long-term, regional economic success,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. “I congratulate our newest ARISE grantees and am proud that these projects not only impact all 13 Appalachian states, but also provide critical funding for economic development at a time when many in the region are beginning recovery from Hurricane Helene.”

Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin announced the new ARISE awards in Beckley, West Virginia, alongside federal, state and local partners during a federal grant writing training. Hosted by ARC grantee WV Community Development Hub, the training also featured partners from Energy Communities IWG and USDA West Virginia Rural Development, who announced a new West Virginia Rapid Response Team (RRT). The West Virginia RRT will work to strengthen networks of assistance to catalyze projects that help energy communities across the state grow, diversify and transform their economies for long-term success.

Today’s announcement is the largest single award package ARC has invested through ARISE to date.

"The ARISE program’s investment in multi-state projects ranging from disaster recovery to workforce development exemplify the impact of ARC’s federal-state partnership,” said ARC 2024 States’ Co-Chair, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. “We are proud Tennessee is engaged in eight of these projects and look forward to seeing how they positively impact communities in the Appalachian Region."

With support from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, ARC has now invested $121.8 million in 46 ARISE projects to support the development of new economic opportunities across all 13 Appalachian states.

“Supported by Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding, these ARISE awards show the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to help America’s hardest-hit communities make a comeback from historic weather disasters across Kentucky, Tennessee, and Virginia,” said Lael Brainard, White House National Economic Advisor.

To learn more about ARISE, visit www.arc.gov/ARISE. To learn more about the new ARISE grantees, visit https://www.arc.gov/grants-and-opportunities/arise/arise-project-summaries/.

