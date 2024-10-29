15 Leading Technology and Service Providers Achieve SASE Certification in Industry’s Only Independent Certification Program

Independent certification program validates enterprise security and performance amid rising cyber threats

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEF, a global consortium of network, cloud, security, and technology providers driving enterprise digital transformation, today announced significant advancements in its MEF 3.0 Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Certification Program. Technology providers Fortinet and Versa have achieved full SASE certification, while service providers AT&T, BT, Colt, Comcast Business, Console Connect, Liberty Latin America, Lumen, Orange Business, TPG, and Verizon have also earned full SASE certification. Additionally, technology providers Broadcom Inc. and Palo Alto Networks, and service provider Sparkle, are expected to achieve full SASE certification shortly. Organizations that achieve SASE certification through MEF’s rigorous independent program receive a rating on product effectiveness and are listed in MEF’s registry of certified companies. SASE certification is now available to all MEF members.

"As cyber threats continue to escalate in complexity and frequency, enterprises need absolute confidence in their security solutions,” said Nan Chen, Chief Executive Officer, MEF. “MEF's independent SASE certification program provides that assurance, enabling organizations to choose validated solutions that protect their digital assets and support their transformation initiatives."

Validated Security for the Enterprise

MEF's comprehensive certification program addresses today's critical cybersecurity threats through rigorous testing of SASE, which includes Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN), Security Service Edge (SSE), and Zero Trust (ZT) capabilities. The program is delivered in partnership with CyberRatings.org (CRO), a world-class testing laboratory that ensures transparency and confidence in cybersecurity solutions.

Technology providers must successfully complete all three certification modules to achieve full SASE certification. Service providers can achieve certification by integrating MEF-certified technology solutions, ensuring enterprise customers can trust the security and performance of their provider's ecosystem.

"Building secure, high-performing networks is critical to enterprise success,” said Pascal Menezes, Chief Technology Officer, MEF. “By achieving SASE certification, technology and service providers are proving their commitment to delivering reliable, scalable, and secure solutions."

Setting the Standard for Network Security

The certification program validates compliance with MEF standards, including MEF SD-WAN (MEF 70.1) and industry-first standards for SASE (MEF 117) and Zero Trust (MEF 118). Certified solutions receive detailed ratings displayed in MEF's certification registry, enabling enterprises to make informed decisions about their security investments.

As SASE becomes central to Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) offerings, certified solutions give enterprises confidence in the cybersecurity embedded within their network environments. To help organizations navigate this landscape, MEF recently released its "State of the Industry Report: SASE – Validating Cyber Defense in an Era of Unprecedented Threats."

About MEF

MEF is a global consortium of service, cloud, cybersecurity, and technology providers collaborating to accelerate enterprise digital transformation. It delivers standards-based frameworks, services, technologies, APIs, and certification programs to enable Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) across an automated ecosystem. MEF is the defining authority for certified Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) business and operational APIs and Carrier Ethernet, SASE, SD-WAN, Zero Trust, and Security Service Edge (SSE) technologies and services. MEF’s Global NaaS Event (GNE) convenes industry leaders building, delivering and consuming the next generation of NaaS solutions. For more information about MEF, visit MEF.net and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Here’s what certified organizations have to say about the importance of certification.

“It’s a tough environment for businesses: they’re facing wider attack surfaces and increasingly sophisticated threats, so it’s no surprise that many are looking to bolster their SD-WAN services with SASE’s advanced security features. MEF’s rigorous certification program gives businesses the peace of mind that comes from knowing their service providers meet the highest industry standards. At Colt, we’re very proud of our MEF 3.0 SASE Certification—it recognizes our ongoing commitment to delivering industry-leading customer experience while supporting our customers to improve their security posture.” – Tyler Hemmen, Vice President Enterprise Products and Solutions, Colt Technology Services

"At Comcast Business, we are proud to be among the first to receive MEF 3.0 Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Certification. This achievement highlights our dedication to providing advanced technology solutions that address the evolving needs of our customers. SASE-based services offer businesses a unified approach to security and network access, ensuring that their data is protected, and their operations remain seamless, regardless of location.” – Bob Victor, Senior Vice President of Customer Solutions, Comcast Business

"At Console Connect, we're thrilled to announce we've achieved MEF 3.0 SASE Certification, placing us among the first global NaaS providers to receive this certification. This validates our commitment to delivering secure and high-performance data-movement solutions to enterprises in over 100 countries. By leveraging SD-WAN, SSE, and Zero Trust, we offer enhanced security and operational efficiency for all enterprise data-movement needs. This certification isn't just a win for Console Connect, it's a step forward for the entire industry in defining and delivering enterprise-grade SASE solutions." – Paul Gampe, Chief Technology Officer, Console Connect, MEF Board of Directors

“Fortinet’s Unified SASE solution aligns perfectly with our founding principle of converging networking and security to help our customers reduce complexity, improve security, and centralize management. We're proud to achieve the highest rating possible— a AAA rating— on the MEF 3.0 SASE Certification, which includes testing across SD-WAN, SSE, and Zero Trust. This recognition adds to our growing list of third-party validations and underscores our commitment to providing reliable, scalable, and innovative solutions for our customers.” – John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer, Fortinet

“Lumen is excited to reinforce our leadership within the MEF community by being among the first to achieve certification under the MEF 3.0 Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) standard. For customers leveraging Lumen’s Private Connectivity Fabric as their trusted multi-cloud interconnect, the ability to integrate robust, policy-driven overlay networks is a crucial value-added service that ensures enterprise-class security for diverse customer workloads." – Carole Gridley, Senior Vice President of Product, Lumen

“Delivering secure, scalable, and high-performance services to meet the digital infrastructure needs of enterprises is at the heart of everything we do at Orange Business. Achieving MEF 3.0 SASE Certification underscores our dedication to providing trusted and robust services that simplify network and security integration for our global customers. This certification validates our ability to deliver the total experience that is a priority for businesses today, especially given the dynamic cybersecurity landscape.” – Usman Javaid, Chief Products and Marketing Officer, Orange Business

“MEF’s SASE certification testing is a game-changer for the industry, providing a rigorous, standardized framework to validate the security and performance of converged network solutions. This certification not only strengthens customer confidence but also ensures that vendors like Palo Alto Networks are meeting the highest benchmarks for Secure Access Service Edge technologies. By participating in MEF’s testing, we are positioning Palo Alto Networks as a leader in delivering trusted, high-quality solutions that drive innovation and reliability.” – Samaresh Nair, Director of Product Management, Palo Alto Networks

“TPG Telecom is always committed to ensuring our network, design, and products meet the latest industry standards. Achieving the MEF 3.0 SD-WAN Certification enhances our operational efficiency, boosts our skills, and gives our customers added confidence in our expertise. This is a testament to our dedication to delivering high-quality, future-proof SD-WAN solutions to meet the dynamic needs of TPG Telecom's customers.” – Marco Chan, General Manager of Technology, Enterprise, Government and Wholesale, TPG Telecom

“We are delighted to be one of the first companies to achieve an AAA rating and full MEF certification for our SD-WAN, SSE, and ZTNA solutions. With global demand for SASE accelerating, real-world testing is essential for identifying the right products and technology as opposed to relying on vendor claims or qualitative analysis. The MEF 3.0 SASE Certification program delivers the concrete results and data to help organizations make informed decisions.” – Kelly Ahuja, Chief Executive Officer, Versa

