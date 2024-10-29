MEF Releases 2025 NaaS Industry Blueprint to Accelerate Innovation Across Automated Ecosystem

Updated blueprint provides comprehensive framework for NaaS development and delivery in response to surging enterprise demand for cloud-like network services

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEF, a global industry association of network, cloud, security, and technology providers accelerating enterprise digital transformation, today announced the availability of its 2025 NaaS Industry Blueprint, outlining the next phase in the evolution of Network-as-a-Service.

“Our 2025 NaaS Industry Blueprint unites industry stakeholders around a shared vision for NaaS and serves as a comprehensive guide for service providers to develop, deliver, and manage NaaS offerings across a standards-based automated ecosystem,” said blueprint author Stan Hubbard, Principal Analyst, MEF. “In the coming months, our focus is on deepening collaboration across the ecosystem to unlock the market’s full potential and meet the surging enterprise demand for high-performance, AI-driven, and cloud-optimized networks.”

Enterprises are increasingly turning to NaaS, which is uniquely positioned to meet top priorities for digital transformation, including enhanced cybersecurity, cloud migration, and support for AI and GenAI workloads. MEF's 2025 NaaS Industry Blueprint highlights how the rapid rise of GenAI has unlocked new NaaS-related revenue opportunities for service providers, particularly in multi-cloud environments.

The 2025 NaaS Industry Blueprint serves as a foundational resource for service providers, cloud providers, technology suppliers, and other ecosystem participants, emphasizing the need for collaboration across multiple fronts to maximize market opportunities. The blueprint identifies key areas for alignment and collaboration, providing progress updates to guide companies in these efforts, including:

Unified Definition of NaaS : Establishes a clear definition of NaaS integrating on-demand connectivity, application assurance, cybersecurity, and multi-cloud networking within an automated ecosystem.

: Establishes a clear definition of NaaS integrating on-demand connectivity, application assurance, cybersecurity, and multi-cloud networking within an automated ecosystem. Key NaaS Features : Identifies 36 key features, including 20 essential customer-facing features highlighted in MEF’s NaaS Customer Experience white paper.

: Identifies 36 key features, including 20 essential customer-facing features highlighted in MEF’s NaaS Customer Experience white paper. NaaS Use Cases : Explores customer requirements and service provider solutions for four core NaaS use cases—on-demand connectivity, SD-WAN, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), and multi-cloud connectivity.

: Explores customer requirements and service provider solutions for four core NaaS use cases—on-demand connectivity, SD-WAN, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), and multi-cloud connectivity. NaaS Automated Ecosystem: Reports progress on the NaaS automated ecosystem built on standardized services and Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) APIs that automate business and operational functions between ecosystem participants.

The blueprint also highlights MEF's ongoing efforts to extend NaaS capabilities to enterprise customers, enabling organizations to leverage standardized MEF LSO APIs for greater control, flexibility, and visibility over their network environments. MEF’s recently released NaaS Customer Experience white paper identifies what enterprises can expect from NaaS offerings, including cloud-like scalability, dynamic connectivity, real-time performance insights, and enhanced cybersecurity.

MEF's test and certification programs play a pivotal role in accelerating NaaS adoption by building trust and ensuring interoperability across the ecosystem. Certification programs validate that service and technology providers meet the stringent requirements for delivering automation-ready NaaS services. As of October 2024, 15 technology and service providers have achieved MEF 3.0 certification for SASE and SD-WAN. Growing industry commitment to certified and standardized services provides enterprises and service providers with the confidence to invest in and deploy NaaS solutions at scale.

The NaaS Industry Blueprint is available for download at MEF.net/NaaS. For more information about MEF standards, automation APIs, and certifications, visit MEF.net.

About MEF

MEF is a global consortium of service, cloud, cybersecurity, and technology providers collaborating to accelerate enterprise digital transformation. It delivers standards-based frameworks, services, technologies, APIs, and certification programs to enable Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) across an automated ecosystem. MEF is the defining authority for certified Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) business and operational APIs and Carrier Ethernet, SASE, SD-WAN, Zero Trust, and Security Service Edge (SSE) technologies and services. MEF's Global NaaS Event (GNE) convenes industry leaders building and delivering the next generation of NaaS solutions. For more information about MEF, visit MEF.net and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

