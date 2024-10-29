Big Idea Ventures Announces Six New Investments Through Global Food Innovation Fund II

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Idea Ventures (BIV), a global investment leader within the food-tech, agri-tech, and materials science sectors, announced six new company investments through the Global Food Innovation Fund II (GFIF II). This latest cohort includes groundbreaking startups from around the world focused on innovations ranging from fermentation-enabled fatty acids and protein-based flavors to advancements in microbiome and gut health, as well as novel methods for developing cultivated meat.

“We are excited to welcome this diverse group of companies into our portfolio. The founders behind these startups are some of the most innovative minds in the food industry, and we’re excited to be working with them and our fund investors. We look forward to collaborating with them to help usher in the next generation of food solutions, from sustainable fats to microbiome-driven health products. I encourage investors, corporate leaders, and partners to reach out to the founders of the companies that most excite them and find out more about the innovative technologies and applications they are developing,” said Andrew D. Ive, Founder and Managing General Partner of Big Idea Ventures.

The new fund builds on the success of Big Idea Ventures' New Protein Fund I, supporting and investing in companies focused on proteins, fats, ingredients, sweeteners, flavorings, and mono-crops. Backed by leading food corporations such as AAK and Buhler, GFIF II is dedicated to improving food security and sustainability worldwide.

“We are seeing a shift in the foodtech space toward solutions that improve nutrition and sustainable ingredients, and some of the companies in this cohort address these trends. From microbiome-targeting prebiotics to sustainable fat solutions and cultivated meat, these startups are driving the future of food. We’re excited to support their journeys and help integrate traditional industry players into these innovations,” said Henrietta Hearth, Vice President of Global Acceleration at Big Idea Ventures.

Meet the New Cohort:

BiomeMega (Australia): Producing sustainable omega fatty acids from probiotic bacteria that have wide-ranging applications, including food and animal nutrition and cosmeceuticals.

Producing sustainable omega fatty acids from probiotic bacteria that have wide-ranging applications, including food and animal nutrition and cosmeceuticals. Future Biome (Argentina & Uruguay): Developing a new class of prebiotics to target health issues linked to the microbiome, such as chronic inflammation. Their platform customizes fungal precision prebiotics for individual microbiotas.

Developing a new class of prebiotics to target health issues linked to the microbiome, such as chronic inflammation. Their platform customizes fungal precision prebiotics for individual microbiotas. MEATOSYS (Germany): Enabling farmers to produce cultivated meat on their farms using cells from their own animals. They supply a turn-key automated production system and business concept to farmers and sell the produced meat to the processing industry.

Enabling farmers to produce cultivated meat on their farms using cells from their own animals. They supply a turn-key automated production system and business concept to farmers and sell the produced meat to the processing industry. Nalca Biotech (Chile): Creating continuous and modular production lines for precision fermentation. This modern infrastructure is faster and easier to use than traditional batch-based systems.

Creating continuous and modular production lines for precision fermentation. This modern infrastructure is faster and easier to use than traditional batch-based systems. NanoInGreen (Argentina & Chile): Developing probiotic bacteria-based ingredients with high absorption rates. Their first product is an iron substitute, with future developments focusing on vitamins, minerals, and natural preservatives.

Developing probiotic bacteria-based ingredients with high absorption rates. Their first product is an iron substitute, with future developments focusing on vitamins, minerals, and natural preservatives. Renew Food (United Kingdom): Specializing in protein-based flavor ingredients. The company is currently developing a heme protein to give plant-based meats a realistic meaty taste.

Big Idea Ventures has made over 120 early-stage investments across 30 countries and continues to support the development of ecosystems that drive food sustainability and security.

About Big Idea Ventures

Big Idea Ventures is the leading investor in food and agri technology globally. As one of the most active investors in the food-tech, agri-tech, and materials science sectors, we focus on identifying and investing in the most innovative and sustainable technology companies around the world. We collaborate with universities for tech transfer and by combining capital, knowledge, and partnerships, we drive economic growth and help to create food ecosystems. Our collaborations with leading corporations and governments support entrepreneurs, scientists, and engineers in solving some of the world’s biggest challenges. Big Idea Ventures has teams in New York, Paris, and Singapore, and has invested in more than 130 companies across 30 countries.

Global Food Innovation Fund II

The Global Food Innovation Fund II (GFIF II) invests in and supports the best innovators around the world focused on proteins, fats, ingredients, sweeteners, flavorings, and mono-crops through its accelerator program and direct investments. GFIF II is building on the success of the New Protein Fund I, and works with founders, corporate leaders, government, mentors and investors to develop ecosystems that improve food security and food sustainability. The fund is backed by leading food corporations, including AAK, Buhler, as well as family offices. To find out more about Global Food Innovation Fund II and investment opportunities, contact info@bigideaventures.com.

Global Food Innovation accelerator application

Our annual global program that is managed by our teams based in New York, Paris and Singapore. Selected companies receive an investment package of US$200,000, and access our extensive network of partners and investors. To join, submit your application here . To find out more about our accelerator program, visit https://bigideaventures.com/accelerator-home/

