True Tickets and Mirvish Productions Forge New Partnership to Enhance Performing Arts Ticketing Experience in Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Tickets, the secure digital ticket delivery service for Tessitura organizations, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Mirvish Productions, Canada's foremost presenter of Broadway productions. This collaboration signifies a significant step in True Tickets' continued expansion into the Canadian market, bringing innovative ticketing solutions to one of the largest theatre operators in North America.

Mirvish Productions owns and or operates several major theatres in Toronto, including the Royal Alexandra Theatre, the Princess of Wales Theatre, the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre, and the CAA Theatre. These venues host a wide range of entertainment, including musicals, dramas, comedies, and other performing arts events. The company is known for bringing major Broadway and West End productions to Toronto audiences, as well as supporting Canadian theatre.

With an annual audience of more than two million patrons and an open-ended run of The Lion King slated to begin November 2, Mirvish Productions stands at the pinnacle of Canadian theatre.

Through this partnership, True Tickets will provide a secure, contactless ticket delivery service that enhances the ticketing experience for Mirvish Productions' array of spectacular shows. This innovative service not only streamlines the ticketing process but also enables Mirvish Productions to track the custody of each ticket from sale to scan, ensuring they know and can connect with their true audience for each and every event.

"Our collaboration with Mirvish Productions aligns perfectly with our mission at True Tickets to transform the ticket delivery experience with our secure and user-friendly service," said Matt Zarracina, CEO, True Tickets. "We are excited to support Mirvish Productions in offering their patrons a seamless and enhanced ticketing experience as they enjoy some of the most prestigious productions available in Canada.”

David Mucci, Managing Director, Mirvish Productions, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Working with True Tickets allows us to further modernize our operations and continue to offer our audiences the exceptional service and reliability they've come to expect from Mirvish Productions. As we prepare for the opening of The Lion King and throughout the season, we're confident that this partnership will play a key role in enriching our patrons' experiences and combating fraud.”

About True Tickets

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that puts venues and event organizers in control of their tickets and in communication with their true audience. True Tickets' business-to-business solution easily integrates with Tessitura, the unified enterprise system for arts and cultural institutions, empowering performing arts centers, theatres, ballets, orchestras, and more to leverage the power of digital-native tickets to ensure extraordinary live experiences for their guests. With True Tickets, these institutions can set rules and track ticket custody, limit the excesses of the secondary market, and restore direct relationships between their audiences and the live events they love. For additional information, please visit True-Tickets.com or follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn.

