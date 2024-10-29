Fall For Denny's Flavor-Packed Menu Featuring Sizzlin' Breakfast Skillets and New Maple Stuffed Donut Holes

Tempting fall menu items and popular Value Meals from America’s Diner

Spartanburg, SC, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As temperatures drop and the leaves fall, Denny’s, America’s Diner, will unveil new menu items starting tomorrow, October 30. Guests in search of craveable, one-of-a-kind breakfast entrees can enjoy the new Braised Beef Skillet, the new Cali Taco Skillet or a guest favorite, the Santa Fe Skillet – all brought to you tableside on a sizzling cast-iron skillet. Guests can also satisfy their sweet tooth with new Maple Stuffed Donut Holes, made perfect for sharing.

And more sweet news: Denny’s signature Slams® have a new star joining the menu! The delicious Berry Waffle Slam® features two Liège-style waffles perfectly paired with two eggs made to order, two all-pork sausage links, and two strips of our new and improved thicker, crispier Applewood Smoked Bacon.

“Cozy season has arrived, and Denny’s is offering our guests what we’re known for - a range of delicious seasonal flavors,” said Patty Trevino, Denny’s chief brand officer. “Denny’s skillets are an experience for all the senses when they arrive: the visual of the portion size, the sizzle you hear, the delicious aroma you smell, and of course the taste of the perfectly combined flavors. Guests will love the Cali Taco Skillet, with its fluffy scrambled eggs and fresh avocados on top.”

The menu news:

NEW Braised Beef Skillet: Start the day with signature slow-roasted pot roast, braised with mushrooms, fire-roasted bell peppers, onions and savory beef sauce. The Skillet is served on a bed of crispy, red-skinned potatoes, topped with melted shredded cheddar cheese and two eggs cooked your way.

NEW Cali Taco Skillet: Bursting with freshness, this skillet features three eggs scrambled with fire-roasted bell peppers, onions, fresh grape tomatoes and spinach. It is served on a bed of crispy, red-skinned potatoes topped with salsa verde and finished with fresh avocado, sour cream and three warm flour tortillas. Plus it up by adding on chorizo for an extra kick of flavor.

Santa Fe Skillet: The Santa Fe Skillet features a savory blend of chorizo sausage, fire-roasted bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and crispy, red-skinned potatoes. Then the plate is finished with a spread of cheddar cheese and two eggs cooked your way. It’s a must-try!

NEW Maple Stuffed Donut Holes: Simply shareable, introducing our Maple Stuffed Donut Holes, cooked to perfection, tossed in powdered sugar, and served warm with cream cheese icing for dipping.

Berry Waffle Slam®: Two sweet, Liège-style waffles made with real butter and pearl sugar, topped with seasonal berries and caramel sauce. Served with two eggs made to order, two crispy bacon strips and two all-pork sausage links.

In addition to these menu items, guests looking for the best meal for the price can take advantage of Denny’s $2 $4 $6 $8 Value Menu, with an array of diner classics and fan favorites including All You Can Eat Pancakes, Everyday Value Slam®, Classic Burger with Fries, Super Slam® and more.

The Skillets, Donut Holes and $2 $4 $6 $8 Value Menu are available all day, every day, including late night, for a limited time only in Denny's locations nationwide. Dine-in, order online at www.dennys.com or through the Denny's iOS and Android apps for carryout or delivery. To save 20% on their next meal, guests can join Denny’s Rewards program at www.dennys.com/rewards.

*Prices vary by location. Check your local Denny’s.

