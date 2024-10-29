TCU Teams Up with Sports Technology Innovator Betterguards

Inaugural Collegiate Partnership Brings Award-Winning Injury Prevention and Recovery Technology to Student-Athletes





NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterguards , a next-generation sports technology innovator, announces an official partnership with TCU Athletics and its Sports Medicine program. This collaboration provides student-athletes with access to cutting-edge ankle injury prevention and recovery technology, underscoring the university’s dedication to enhancing player performance, mobility, and recovery. With this partnership, the TCU football team will be equipped with Betterguard’s signature ankle protection sleeve, The BetterGuard.

“We are excited and proud to begin a relationship with Betterguards. With the health and safety of our student-athletes as a top priority, Betterguards is a perfect fit for us to collaborate with in the prevention, treatment and recovery of injuries. Betterguards is an industry leader and rightfully takes great pride in its product,” said David Gable, Associate Athletics Director for Sports Medicine, TCU. “The feedback from our student-athletes has been extremely positive. We are most appreciative of Betterguards making such an impact on our student-athletes.”

As early adopters, TCU highlights its commitment to student-athlete health and safety. Ankle sprains are the most prevalent injuries in NCAA athletics, affecting 72% of collegiate football players with an average recovery time of 4 – 6 weeks per injury. With use of The BetterGuard, TCU aims to reduce the risk of injury, ensuring players can stay on the field and contribute to the team’s success throughout the season.

Starting this season, student-athletes will have access to The BetterGuard, an award-winning adaptive ankle protection system developed by Betterguards. The first of its kind, The BetterGuard offers medical-grade ankle support without sacrificing freedom of movement. Its innovative adaptive ankle stabilizer reacts to sudden ankle turning or twisting, activating instantly, stabilizing the joint within milliseconds. This groundbreaking technology provides athletes with enhanced ankle protection, preventing severe injuries and promoting a swift recovery time.

“By bringing the latest innovation in injury prevention and recovery to the field, TCU is setting a powerful precedent for the continued success and well-being of student-athletes for years to come,” said Tony Verutti, CEO, Betterguards. “This partnership speaks volumes about TCU’s vision and leadership in collegiate sports medicine, and we’re honored to stand alongside them in this journey. Together, we’re not just enhancing performance; we’re shaping the future of athletic health and safety.”

As the partnership continues beyond football season, Betterguards and TCU Athletics will work together in outfitting additional student-athletes and teams.

About Betterguards

Betterguards is a next-generation sports technology company changing the game through injury prevention and performance innovation. In 2022, Betterguards was one of five companies selected by NBA Launchpad to work alongside league and team advisors focusing on ankle injury protection and recovery, furthering its commitment to put athletes at the forefront of innovation. The award-winning ankle protection system at the core of Betterguards delivers responsive ankle stabilization without restricting a full range of motion, protecting athletes from injuries and offering a faster path to recovery.

