Creative Realities Inc. Shines as a Top Workplace, Empowering Employees in Greater Louisville

Digital signage leader earns recognition for its commitment to fostering a motivating and supportive workplace culture

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW), a leading provider of digital signage and media solutions, is pleased to announce it was named a Top Workplace in the Greater Louisville area.

This recognition is based on employee feedback gathered through the Energage Workplace Survey, a research-backed tool that captures valuable insights on workplace engagement and culture, facilitated by the Louisville-Courier.

“We’re incredibly honored to be named a Top Workplace,” said Rick Mills, CEO of Creative Realities. “This recognition is a direct reflection of our talented and dedicated team, and validates our core values that we cultivate and demonstrate every day.”

The Energage Workplace Survey measures a variety of factors, including workplace motivation, through carefully curated and continuously tested statements. Its methodology is used to determine the Top Workplaces across the country and is based on industry-leading benchmarks built from the feedback of millions of employees over the past 18 years. This year, the survey was conducted within the CRI Louisville headquarters, providing insights directly from the company’s local team.

Creative Realities scored exceptionally well in three key areas of employee engagement, earning a spot on the Top Workplaces list:

Motivation: Creative Realities employees expressed feeling motivated to give their very best at work.

Referral: Team members overwhelmingly indicated they would recommend CRI as a great place to work.

Loyalty: Employees showed high retention, with the majority reporting no desire to search for other opportunities.



Creative Realities’ vision is to create a positive and exciting work environment for all employees, in Louisville and beyond. This recognition underscores CRI’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and motivating workplace culture. With a focus on employee engagement, the company continues to appeal to and retain top talent.

“Being recognized as a Top Workplace not only confirms our commitment to creating a fun and engaging workplace, but it also helps us to continue attracting top talent” said Paulina Romon, VP Human Resources at Creative Realities. “High-performing professionals are drawn to companies known for strong culture, values, and employee satisfaction. By building a workplace that people enjoy being part of, we not only retain our best talent but yield a more motivated and efficient team.”

For a complete list of this year’s winners, click here.

For more information about Creative Realities, please visit https://cri.com/ .

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences. CRI designs, develops, and deploys consumer experiences for high-end enterprise-level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to automotive, advertising networks, apparel & accessories, convenience stores, food service/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues.

Contacts

Media Inquiries

Breanne Ngo

bngo@ideagrove.com

Investor Relations

Chris Witty

cwitty@darrowir.com

646-438-9385

ir@cri.com

https://investors.cri.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.