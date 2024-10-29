ONAR to Present at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference October 31st

Company invites individual and institutional potential investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliant Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: RELT), soon to be Onar Holding Corporation, today announced that ONAR CEO, Claude Zdanow, will present live at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 31st, 2024.

DATE: October 31st

TIME: 3:00 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3ASgcyv

Available for 1x1 meetings: November 1st, 4th, and 5th

This will be a live, interactive online event where potential investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online potential investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

A reverse merger with Reliant Holdings, Inc.

Several strategic acquisitions that expanded their capabilities

A new partnership with iQSTEL, a leader in telecommunications and fintech

Anticipation of Regulation A+ offering to support future acquisitions

About ONAR

ONAR (OTCQB: RELT) is a dynamic marketing and business solutions network, soon to be publicly traded as Onar Holding Corporation. ONAR's mission is to provide unparalleled service through an integrated, AI-driven approach, leveraging its diverse brand family's strengths. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR aims to lead the industry by example, ensuring every client relationship is deeply rooted in trust and excellence.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to potential investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with potential investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional potential investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on ONAR's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These statements are not historical facts and are inherently uncertain and outside of ONAR's control. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding ONAR's expectations regarding its ability to achieve its financial and strategic goals, including surpassing $100 million in revenue and securing a NASDAQ listing; its ability to expand its client base and market share; and its ability to develop and launch new products and services. Actual results may differ materially from ONAR's expectations and projections due to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, competition, the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to manage growth, changes in laws and regulations, and other factors described in ONAR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ONAR undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

ONAR

Sara Scully

Marketing Manager

213-437-3081

IR@onar.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com



Legal Disclaimer:

