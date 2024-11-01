Concierge Auctions Announces November Lineup of Over US$85 Million in Luxury Real Estate Spanning the Globe

‘Singing Trees’, 3355 South Fall Creek Road, Wilson, Wyoming ‘Quaker Lane Farm’, 38-48 and 58 Quaker Lane, Greenwich, Connecticut ‘Beverly Hutton Estates’, 2980 Hutton Drive, Beverly Hills, California 9141 Mountain Ranch Road & 31652 Shadow Mountain Drive, Conifer, Denver Area, Colorado ‘Osprey House’, 41 Salt Works Way, Falmouth, Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Two exquisite mountain estates in Colorado and Wyoming; an iconic Greenwich equestrian compound; and 12-acres of buildable Beverly Hills land headline the month

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce its upcoming auctions for November—over US$85 million in luxury properties showcasing some of the most opulent real estate in the world.

Headlining the month of November are a Teton Range legacy log-style home and recreational paradise in Wilson, Wyoming; a 16-acre Greenwich, Connecticut equestrian compound spanning two properties, being sold separately or collectively; 12 acres of buildable hilltop land overlooking the prestigious Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles; and a ranch property with multiple residences and world-class equestrian facility, just 35 minutes outside of Denver.

As part of its ‘Exceptional Global Properties’ sales series, spanning Los Angeles, New York, Hong Kong, and London, a selection of marquee offerings will gavel live on 26 November at Sotheby’s London.

All properties are available for viewing on conciergeauctions.com, where buyers may also place bids from anywhere in the world.

Featured Properties:

‘Singing Trees’, 3355 South Fall Creek Road, Wilson, Wyoming

Listed for US$11.75 million by Meredith Landino of Jackson Hole Sotheby's International Realty

Starting Bids expected between US$5 million and US$7 million

Bidding open 15–26 November

This legacy, lodge-style estate is just 12 minutes from Wilson, Wyoming, and offers expansive views and untold opportunities for outdoor enjoyment. The mountain home enjoys Grand Teton views and is just 14 miles away from the world-class Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and 12 miles from the town of Jackson, Wyoming. Set on 22.7 private acres, the 9,636-square-foot main residence, which makes extensive use of log, timber, stone, and glass to fulfill its luxury lodge appeal, features floor-to-ceiling windows that invite vast mountain views into every room. Inside, high vaulted ceilings showcase an impressive log truss system, and two massive stone fireplaces anchor the great room, adding to the old-world charm. Though evocative of a past era, the home features a modern kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, marble countertops, and a Sub-Zero refrigerator. Residents can enjoy seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms while a separate caretaker's cabin, with potential to be utilized as an additional guest house, is tucked away in an aspen grove, adding an extra layer of privacy and ease.

Outdoors, the expansive grounds include a private swimming pond, complete with a sandy beach and dock that serves as a central location for recreation or entertaining, and two historic cabins offering additional space for storage. Bordered by millions of acres of protected National Forest, the property offers unparalleled access to hiking, fishing, and outdoor adventures. World-renowned Grand Teton National Park is just 15 minutes away and Yellowstone National Park, the nation's first National Park, is just one and a half hours away by car. With expansive views and abundant wildlife, this one-of-a-kind estate is a rare find—truly a legacy offering that embodies the spirit of Wyoming.

“This estate offers unparalleled privacy, views, and access to world-class recreation, all in a tranquil setting surrounded by natural beauty,” said Landino. “It offers a pristine location and legacy design for a truly unique experience in one of the most sought-after destinations in the world.”

‘Quaker Lane Farm’, 38-48 and 58 Quaker Lane, Greenwich, Connecticut

Offered in three parcels, listed by Danielle Claroni, Christian Perry, and Leslie McElwreath of Sotheby’s International Realty - Greenwich Brokerage.

Bidding open 20–26 November

38-48 and 58 Quaker Lane (full estate): Listed for US$35 million. Starting Bids Expected US$10 million plus.

‘Quaker Lane Farm’, is an iconic and unparalleled equestrian compound nestled in the heart of Greenwich, Connecticut, just an hour north of New York City. Split between two properties, selling separately or collectively, the entire estate covers 16-plus-acres and includes three distinct residential structures, providing a total of 11 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, as well as pastures, paddocks, gardens, and top-tier equestrian facilities.

58 Quaker Lane (the main home): Listed for US$20 million.

A scenic drive through custom 20-foot wrought iron gates welcomes guests to 58 Quaker Lane, the stately shingle-style main home, featuring five-bedrooms and seven-bathroom. Designed by the award-winning architect Rich Granoff and crafted by Drake Builders LLC, spaces include an exquisite French Country kitchen, a formal dining room, elegant living room, and grand entertainment room. Outdoors, an infinity-edge pool, complemented by a one-bedroom guest cottage that doubles as a pool house, awaits for hosting guests or simply relaxing in the tranquil surroundings.

38-48 Quaker Lane (the guest home and stables): Listed for US$15 million.

At 38-48 Quaker Lane, a secondary guest house, spanning nearly 6,600-square-feet and sizable enough to function as a single family residence, offers five additional bedrooms and six bathrooms, along with another exquisitely designed kitchen, family room, and lower level entertainment area. The property’s grounds are equally impressive featuring pristine pastures and world-class equestrian amenities, including a 12-horse stable, laser-leveled dressage arena, equipped with FootingFirst's signature dust-free blend and TravelRight footing, multiple paddocks with run-in sheds, and a scenic viewing area, making it an unparalleled destination for horse enthusiasts.

‘Beverly Hutton Estates’, 2980 Hutton Drive, Beverly Hills, California

Listed for US$17.5 million by Emily Johnson of Sotheby's International Realty - Los Feliz Brokerage

Starting Bids expected between US$6 million and US$10 million

Bidding open 13–26 November

A rare and exclusive opportunity awaits on Hutton Drive with Beverly Hutton Estates, a nearly 12-acre estate overlooking the prestigious Beverly Crest neighborhood. Comprising two separate parcels, this expansive property is perched high above the street, offering panoramic views with spectacular sunsets and a sense of seclusion that is coveted in Los Angeles. The hilltop acreage provides multiple prime locations to build a dream estate or an exclusive compound. Whether looking to create a luxurious private residence or envisioning a development opportunity with potential for up to six structures across eight of the 12 acres, this property offers broad possibilities. Preliminary reports, including topography, soils, slope, engineering, and proposed subdivision plans, are available. Standing at the summit, gazing over the serene green hills, it’s hard to believe the property is still in Los Angeles. This is a blank canvas for those with a vision, offering privacy, space, and potential in one of the city's most coveted enclaves.

9141 Mountain Ranch Road & 31652 Shadow Mountain Drive, Conifer, Denver Area, Colorado

Listed for US$7.4 million by Emily Henderson of LIV Sotheby's International Realty and Ted Schaal of Mason & Morse Ranch Co. Inc.

Starting Bids expected between US$1.75 million and US$3.25 million

Bidding open 14–26 November

‘2nd Chance Ranch’ is a sprawling mountain retreat set in Conifer, Colorado—a city located on the outskirts of Denver and Evergreen—encompassing nearly 50 acres spanning two properties: 15.57 acres at 9141 Mountain Ranch Road, featuring the main home, guest house, and a state-of-the-art equestrian (barn) facility, and the adjoining 35.08 acre parcel at 31652 Shadow Mountain Drive, inclusive of an additional multi-unit log-style home.

The main home at 9141 Mountain Ranch Road is situated in a park-like setting and includes four bedrooms and six bathrooms, and features historic-inspired architecture framing stunning mountain views. Wood timbers and stone accents throughout the interior cultivate a serene, peaceful connection to the picturesque landscape just outside, with the surrounding forest cloaking the home in lush greenery. A bubbling water feature near the outdoor patio creates a calm atmosphere, while a home movie theater and game room enable unrivaled relaxation and entertainment. A multi-car garage is located nearby with a two-bedroom guesthouse set atop it.

Located on the same parcel, the 33,000 square foot equestrian center has eight stalls with outdoor runs, automatic waterers, tack room, an office, and a one-bedroom, one-bathroom living quarters with full kitchen and a spacious living room/dining area. An expansive multi-chair viewing area overlooks the 20,000-square-foot indoor arena. The indoor arena provides an array of possibilities, from a multi-car garage for the car collector, a pickleball or tennis court or an indoor soccer field for those seeking activity and entertainment, or the arena can be used as it was initially for training, reining or cutting horses, or hunter jumping horses. An additional 45,000-square-foot outdoor riding arena and the fenced, gentle acreage of the full estate offers expansive space for equine or recreational needs and is perfect for roaming either by foot or on horseback. Set just 35 miles southwest of the bustling city of Denver, the location makes the property a versatile home base from which to experience all that Colorado has to offer.

Next door, 31652 Shadow Mountain Drive offers a charming, multi-unit log home with the potential to be used for an overflow of guests or employees. In addition, another two-story garage with three stalls offers space for cars or other all-terrain vehicles, while the upper level provides an open space for storage or other possibilities.

“By partnering with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, we’re reaching a global network of buyers who will understand and appreciate the property’s unmatched combination of beauty and state-of-the-art amenities,” said Henderson. “Whether for equestrian use, a private escape, or alternate future venture, this estate offers the perfect blend of elegance, tranquility, and flexibility.”

“This property is truly exceptional, offering both expansive acreage and modern amenities, all within reach of Denver’s vibrant city life,” said Schaal. “From the historic-inspired architectural details to the state-of-the art facilities, this property is the perfect harmony of indoor and outdoor mountain living—all set against the backdrop of one of the country’s most beautiful landscapes.”

Additional Properties:

‘Barefoot Escape’, 2155 South Ocean Boulevard, Apartment 7, Delray Beach, Florida

Listed for US$2.2 million by Suzanne Petrezzi of The Corcoran Group

Starting Bids Expected Between US$700,000 and US$1.45 million

Bidding open 13–21 November

Embrace the essence of beachfront living at this two-story townhome with breathtaking ocean views. An elegant open living space is accented by fine finishes and details around every turn. The townhome includes a gourmet kitchen, oceanview terrace, and exclusive access to a pool and sun deck, just minutes from Downtown Delray.

‘The Wynddon Estate’, 12600 Jarrettsville Pike, Phoenix, Baltimore Area, Maryland

Listed for US$5 million byTheo Adamstein and Lydia Travelstead of TTR Sotheby's International Realty

Starting Bids Expected Between Up To US$2.5 million

Bidding open 13–26 November

A rare fusion of historic charm and modern luxury situated on the banks of Loch Raven Reservoir, The Wynddon Estate is an 18,500-square-foot legacy property perfect for both intimate gatherings and large-scale entertaining. Recent renovations have embellished the home with custom conveniences, from the gourmet kitchen with breakfast room and butler’s pantry to the formal dining room that comfortably seats 20. The grandeur continues outdoors, where lavender-lined paths lead to serene koi ponds, an organic vegetable garden, a stone-surrounded pool, and a terrace offering unforgettable sunset views.

‘Osprey House’, 41 Salt Works Way, Falmouth, Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Listed for US$6.995 million by Kerrie Marzot of Sotheby's International Realty - Falmouth Brokerage

Starting Bids expected between US$3 million and US$4.5 million

Bidding open 14–26 November

This luxurious coastal estate, designed by renowned architect Chris Gully, overlooks Buzzards Bay, offering sweeping ocean views and 14,590 square feet of living space. Complete with beach access, this property provides an unparalleled lifestyle in the heart of West Falmouth's prestigious Saconesset Hills community.

Images of properties may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photo credits should be provided to Concierge Auctions. Properties are available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 36 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

