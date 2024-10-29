Media advisory: MADD Canada Kicks Off 2024 Project Red Ribbon Awareness Campaign

CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada is launching its 37th Project Red Ribbon campaign, a nationwide initiative that starts each year on November 1st to prevent impaired driving during the holiday season, one of the busiest times on most social calendars. The campaign aims to remind Canadians of the importance of driving sober or planning ahead for a safe ride home if consuming alcohol, cannabis, and/or other drugs.

This year, Jacob Simmons’ photo is featured on the 2024 Project Red Ribbon poster, coin boxes and bookmark, serving as a poignant reminder of the lives lost and families forever altered by impaired driving. Jacob was tragically killed by an impaired driver while cycling in Kinross in 2020.

From November 1st, 2024 to January 6th, 2025, MADD Canada Chapter volunteers across the country will be distributing red ribbons and car decals, serving as a powerful tribute to the hundreds of Canadians killed and thousands injured in crashes involving alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs each year. Canadians are encouraged to display red ribbons or car decals on their vehicles, key chains, and personal belongings to show their commitment to sober driving.

Media are invited to attend the national Project Red Ribbon launch: Date & Time: Friday, November 1st, 2024 at 11 A.M. (ADT) Location: Charlottetown Library Learning Centre – Rotary Auditorium, Dominion Building, 97 Queen St, Charlottetown, PE C1A 4A9 Guests: The Honourable Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island

The Honourable Bloyce Thompson, Minister of Justice and Public Safety, Attorney

General and Deputy Premier

Brenda Simmons, mother of Jacob Simmons, along with family and friends

Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown

Philip Brown, Mayor of Charlottetown

Jennifer McCarron, Deputy Police Chief, Charlottetown Police Services

Tim Mamye, Fire Chief, Charlottetown Fire Department

C/Supt. Kevin Lewis, Commanding Officer, L Division RCMP

Stephanie Theede, Vice President, Human Resources, KAG Canada

Steve Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer, MADD Canada

Tanya Hansen Pratt, National President, MADD Canada

Dawn Regan, Chief Operating Officer, MADD Canada

MADD Kings & Queens PEI Chapter volunteers



Photo Opportunities: Unveiling of the Project Red Ribbon 2024 poster. Traditional red ribbon cutting.

MADD Canada is grateful to its 2024 Project Red Ribbon sponsors for their generous support. For a full list of this year’s sponsors and coin box partners, visit https://madd.ca/pages/giving/sponsors-and-donors/our-sponsors/

To RSVP for the event or for more information, contact:

Dawn Regan, Chief Operating Officer, MADD Canada, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 223 or dregan@madd.ca

Arielle Nkongmeneck, Communications Manager, MADD Canada, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca



